Vote: Who is the top quarterback in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season? (8/15/2024)

Read through the nominees and cast your vote for the top quarterback in the 2024 Michigan high school football season

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports, Shane Hoffmann

Belleville (Michigan) quarterback Bryce Underwood is the No. 1-ranked Class of 2025 prospect in the nation.
On Tuesday, High School on SI highlighted some of the top quarterbacks entering the 2024 Michigan high school football season.

There are many worthy names on the list, so please read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will close on August 22 at 11:59 p.m.

Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player who may not be mentioned in our poll.

