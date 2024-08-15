Vote: Who is the top quarterback in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season? (8/15/2024)
On Tuesday, High School on SI highlighted some of the top quarterbacks entering the 2024 Michigan high school football season.
>>Read through the nominees here<<
There are many worthy names on the list, so please read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will close on August 22 at 11:59 p.m.
READ: MICHIGAN PRESEASON ALL-STATE OFFENSE | DEFENSE
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player who may not be mentioned in our poll.
More preseason Michigan high school football stories from High School on SI:
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRESEASON TOP 25 RANKINGS
MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES |MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X