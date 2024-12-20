Vote: Who Should Be The 2024 Michigan Division 4 High School Football Player of the Year?
The 2024 Michigan high school football season is over, and High School on SI is highlighting some of the top players in the top four divisions in Michigan.
We go to the top performers in Division 4 Michigan high school football. The following players are included in our Division 4 Player of the Year poll at the bottom of the page.
There are plenty of talented players in Michigan high school football, and our nominations in no way discredit any athlete who is not nominated. Voting ends Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Carson Vis, QB, South Christian
The receiver-turned-quarterback had over 2,500 yards and 25 touchdowns through the air. On the ground he added over 1,000 yards and 18 more scores. Vis is set to play basketball at Western Michigan.
Nate Rocheleau, QB, Harper Woods
Though he played just nine games due to injury, the junior threw for over 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns while completing 72 percent of his passes.
Kory Amachree, RB, Haslett
The junior played in just six games, yet he managed to run for over 1,100 yards and 18 touchdowns. Out of the backfield he caught seven passes for 220 yards and another touchdown.
Chase Burnett, RB/LB, Goodrich
The senior helped the Martians win the state title behind nearly 1,600 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. On defense he posted 79 tackles (14 for loss), four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
Marcello Vitti, RB/DB, Dearborn Divine Child
The junior was everywhere for the Falcons this season. On offense he had over 1,600 yards and 25 total touchdowns. On the defensive side, he had 76 tackles (10 for loss), five forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups and one fumble recovery. In man coverage he allowed zero catches for positive yards. On four kick returns he gained 220 yards and a touchdown.
Tyler Brinks, TE/DL, South Christian
Brinks caught 52 passes for 837 yards and seven touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball he had 41 tackles.
Ricky Johnson, DL/OL, Harper Creek
Johnson recorded 52 tackles and five sacks on defense. As a blocker he helped Harper Creek average nearly 39 points per game.
Cole Archer, DL, Parma Western
The junior finished his season with 80 tackles (25 for loss), seven sacks and three fumble recoveries.
Van Reed, DL, Charlotte
The Orioles defense allowed just over 20 points per game, and Reed was at the forefront. He posted 86 tackles, 16 stops for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
A.J. Weber, LB, Portland
He tallied 89 tackles, three sacks and an interception for the 11-1 Raiders.