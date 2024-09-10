Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (9/10/2024)
Meyer Swinney, Edina
Swinney was outstanding for the Hornets in a 35-14 win against Eden Prairie. He caught four touchdowns for 197 yards and eight receptions.
TJ Clark, Shakopee
Clark ran the ball 28 times for 186 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-21 win over Prior Lake.
Michael Naber, Shakopee
The other Saber with a great game, Clark had 13 total tackles and 0.5 sack in the win over Prior Lake.
Anthony Starks II, De La Salle
Starks posted 243 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception in a loss to Princeton.
Cooper Brinkman, Albany
Brinkman spent all game in the opposing backfield. He had nine tackles and four sacks in a win over Melrose.
Sam Ripplinger, Lakeville North
Ripplinger was the workhorse for a quality Panther win over Rosemount. He had 30 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
Sam Shaughnessy, Blaine
Shaughnessy propelled Blaine into the top-10 with a win over Anoka. He had 221 rushing yards and 57 passing yards.
David Mack, Moorhead
Mack scored three touchdowns through the air on seven catches for 61 yards.
Aaron Otto, St. Michael-Albertville
Otto recovered a fumble and scored a touchdown to take a 24-21 lead over Anoka. Otto’s touchdown became the game-winner for the Knights.
Thomas McEachern, Zimmerman
McEachern threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in a win against Fridley. He finished with 121 rushing yards and 40 passing yards.
Preston Holberg, New Ulm
Holberg threw for three touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns as New Ulm defeated Albert Lea 27-7.
Brody Nachbor, Border West
Nachbor ran nine times for 115 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Hancock. He also had one catch for 45 yards as well as six tackles on defense.
Elise Ozols, Minneapolis Southwest
Ozols had 20 kills, four service aces and seven digs in a 3-1 win over Minneapolis Washburn.
Ellie Voth, St. Cloud Cathedral
Voth had 22 kills, 16 digs and six solo blocks in a 3-2 win over Foley.
Kali Berggren, Dassel-Cokato
Anderson had 38 assists, two service aces, 12 digs and six kills in a 3-2 win against Kimball Area.
Taylor Tollefson, Pine City
Tollefson had seven service aces, eight digs, three blocks and seven digs in a 3-2 win over Braham.
Addison Aleshire, Fridley
Aleshire allowed two goals, but she had 21 saves in a 2-0 loss to Richfield.
Kendall Grate, Rosemount
Grate scored three goals and had an assist in a 4-3 win against Lakeville South.
Luna Popescu, Breck
Popescu had 15 saves in a 2-1 win against St. Paul Academy on Tuesday, September 3.
Elvis Hernandez Paz, Simley
Hernandez Paz scored two goals and had an assist in a 3-2 win over Hill-Murray on September 5. Two days later, he added three goals and an assist in a 7-0 win over St. Croix Lutheran.
