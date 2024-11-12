Cretin-Derham Hall's Merritt Flynn voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week
After a week of fan voting, Cretin-Derham Hall's Merritt Flynn is High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week.
Full poll results and nominees.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Merritt Flynn, Cretin-Derham Hall
Flynn had 10 tackles and an interception in Cretin-Derham Hall’s section championship victory over Tartan 28-14.
