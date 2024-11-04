Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (11/4/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Bryar Nordby, Pequot Lakes
Nordby did it through the run and pass for Pequot Lakes on Thursday. The senior rushed for 118 and three touchdowns, adding a fourth one through the air to help the Eagles defeat Two Harbors 36-15.
Easton Bevins, Mahnomen/Waubun
Bevins rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns to help the Thunderbirds breeze past Red Lake County 36-8.
Beaux Thyen, Maple Grove
Thyen made 10 tackles and added an interception in the Crimson’s shutout win over Eden Prairie 34-0.
Sam Shaughnessy, Blaine
Shaughnessy saved his best work for the playoffs. The senior passed for five touchdowns and added another on the ground to help Blaine surge past Forest Lake 53-21.
Luke DeChene, Anoka
DeChene made 16 tackles and added a forced fumble to help Anoka edge Lakeville South 35-34.
Kevon Johnson, Robbinsdale Armstrong
Johnson was the bell-cow back in the Falcons section championship victory. The senior rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown to help Robbinsdale Armstrong defeat rival Armstrong Cooper 28-20.
Carsyn Kleffman, Elk River
Kleffman led the way for an Elk River team that rushed for nearly 500 yards on Friday. The senior had 169 yards and four touchdowns in a 59-28 win over Andover.
Nolan Ginskey, Owatonna
Ginskey did just about everything for Owatonna on Friday. The senior had 74 return yards, two interceptions and rushed for a touchdown in the Huskies' 38-15 win over Rochester John Marshall.
Mason Gorghuber, Alexandria
Gorghuber helped the Cardinals exact their revenge over Moorhead with 176 yards and two touchdowns in their 48-44 victory over the Spuds.
Merritt Flynn, Cretin-Derham Hall
Flynn had 10 tackles and an interception in Cretin-Derham Hall’s section championship victory over Tartan 28-14.
Finn Benz, St Thomas Academy
Benz was the star for St. Thomas Academy on defense Friday. The senior had three tackles and two interceptions in the Cadets victory over Apple Valley 29-14.
Zayan Oliyath, Eagan
Oliyath scored the game-tying and later the game-winning goal to help Eagan capture the 3A state championship.
Ezra Straub, St. Paul Academy
Straub scored two second half goals for SPA in its 2-0 state championship victory over Rochester Lourdes.
Jackson Hegwood, Holy Angels
Hegwood had a goal and an assist to help Holy Angels capture the 2A state championship 3-1 over Totino Grace.
Blake Hudson, Providence Academy
Hudson scored the game-winning goal in the 63rd minute to help Providence win the girls 1A state championship over Southwest Christian.
Cecelia Emery, Mahtomedi
Emery scored the game-winning goal in the 25th minute to help Mahtomedi capture the girls 2A state championship.
