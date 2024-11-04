Minnesota high school football rankings: Top 5 teams remaining in each class (11/4/2025)
We're on to the quarterfinals in the Minnesota high school football 2024 playoffs, and High School on SI has rankings for the top five teams remaining in each classification.
The MSHSL quarterfinals begin on Thursday, November 7 and continue until Saturday, November 9.
Minnesota high school football rankings
CLASS 6A
1. Maple Grove (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
Next game: Nov. 7 vs. No. 4 Edina (8-2) at Park Center
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove was put on upset watch going into last week’s second round matchup against Eden Prairie (6-4). Any chances of the visiting Eagles taking down the top dog were snuffed out early. The Crimson got out to a 14-0 start after one quarter and led by three touchdowns at halftime en route to an ultra-impressive 34-0 victory.
Charles Langama ran for touchdowns of 28 and 20 yards while finishing with 14 carries for 120 yards. Kaden Harney finished 7-for-14 for 111 yards and no interceptions. The Crimson have yet to see three of the top five teams, but it’ll meet one of them this week.
2. Minnetonka (8-2)
Last week’s ranking: 2
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka drew one of the more favorable second round matchups and took advantage. The Skippers routed visiting Rochester Mayo (3-7), 49-7. This was their largest margin of victory of the season. Minnetonka led 35-0 at halftime. Chase Conrad ran 15 times for 123 yards and a touchdown. The Skippers’ ground game produced 42 carries for 235 yards and three scores. The defense got in on the fun by scoring two touchdowns on a 52-yard pick-six by Malachi Boadi-Aboagye and a 16-yard fumble return by Caleb Taylor-Brown.
Minnetonka’s loss to Eden Prairie (6-4) in the regular season has depreciated in value, but its only other loss came in a close one to No. 1 Maple Grove (10-0) and it has a win over No. 3 Shakopee (9-1) and No. 4 Edina (8-2), warranting it to remain at No. 2.
3. Shakopee (9-1)
Last week’s ranking: 3
Next game: Nov. 7 vs. Mounds View (8-2)
Ranking rationale: Shakopee never let visiting St. Michael-Albertville (4-6) gain any hope in their second round matchup, getting out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. That set the table for a 42-6 rout. Zach Docteur made three house calls, rushing for over 100 yards thanks in part to a 77-yard touchdown that made it 35-0 in the third quarter. Shakopee gets the edge over Edina (8-2) for the No. 3 spot due to a head-to-head win but doesn’t climb to No. 2 due to a loss to Minnetonka.
4. Edina (8-2)
Last week’s ranking: 4
Next game: Nov. 7 vs. No. 1 Maple Grove (10-0) at Park Center
Ranking rationale: Edina’s one step closer to returning to the Prep Bowl after a 42-21 win in the second round at Eagan (6-4). The Hornets were ready to swarm after an unfortunate seeding scenario led to them going on the road to take on a team they already whooped in the regular season. They got down 7-0 early but scored four straight touchdowns between the first through third quarter to take control. Mason West finished 15-for-18 passing for 201 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Edina isn’t known for its run game, but moving the ball on the ground is essential when the weather turns cold. Chase Bjorgaard stepped up for a career game with 26 carries for 210 yards and three touchdowns.
5. Lakeville North (9-1)
Last week’s ranking: 5
Next game: Nov. 7 vs. Anoka (7-3)
Ranking rationale: Just win, baby.
The Panthers continue to pull out the tight ones, escaping with a 17-13 victory over visiting Champlin Park (4-6). It looked like Lakeville North was going to blow out what was an overmatched opponent on paper, building a 17-0 halftime lead. The Rebels pulled within seven in the third quarter and four in the fourth but could not complete the comeback. Only five North players touched the ball on offense. It was usually Sam Ripplinger, who put the team on his back to the tune of 33 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Ayden Forsgren and Tony Johnson added interceptions for a defense that held the Rebels to just one touchdown.
CLASS 5A
1. Robbinsdale Armstrong (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
Next game: Nov. 9 vs. No. 4 Alexandria (8-2) at Monticello
Ranking rationale: There’s a new head honcho in Class 5A. The undefeated Falcons have been steadily climbing the ranks all season. They finally get to the top thanks to previous No. 1 Moorhead losing in the section finals to new No. 4 Alexandria (8-2), as well as thanks to Robbinsdale Armstrong taking care of its own business with a 28-20 win vs. visiting Robbinsdale Cooper (8-2) in the Section 5 championship. Kevon Johnson came up big with 26 rushes for 163 yards and a touchdown to lift his team to victory in a nip and tuck battle. Armstrong’s defense came up with a forced fumble and interception.
2. Elk River (9-1)
Last week’s ranking: 3
Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Monticello (8-2) at Forest Lake
Ranking rationale: The Elks avenged their lone loss of the season, a 47-31 blowout at home against Andover (7-3), by routing that same team again in Elk River, 59-28 in the Section 7 championship. After the previous No. 3 Huskies got up 7-0, Elk River scored 22 straight. It was still just a one-score game late in the first half before the Elks scored two touchdowns in the final 70 seconds to take a 36-14 lead into the break.
Brecken Keoraj totaled 12 carries for 171 yards and two touchdowns to go with 15 carries for 169 yards and four touchdowns for Carsyn Kleffman. Kleffman also completed a 30-yard pass and made nine total tackles. Elk River gets the No. 2 spot not only for this win, but for a Week 8 win against No. 4 Alexandria (8-2).
3. Owatonna (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 5
Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (6-4) at Eastview
Ranking rationale: Owatonna is the best team south of the Twin Cities metro. The Huskies claimed a Section 1 title after routing visiting Rochester John Marshall (7-3), 38-15. Owatonna’s smothering defense forced three turnovers in the first half and held the Rockets under 200 yards of offense all night. The Huskies led 31-7 at halftime.
4. Alexandria (8-2)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Nov. 9 vs. No. 1 Robbinsdale Armstrong (10-0) at Monticello
Ranking rationale: Sweet, sweet revenge.
The Cardinals fell 36-34 vs. Moorhead in Week 7 of the regular season in what was an instant classic. Alexandria knew a rematch with its Section 8 rival was likely. Football fans who enjoy good offense got to revisit this matchup and it produced another gem. This time, Alexandria came away with a shootout victory against the previous No. 1 Spuds (9-1), 48-44 in Moorhead.
There were a whopping nine lead changes. Chase Thompson threw three touchdowns and ran to another. Two of the touchdowns through the air went to Mason Gorghuber. One was for nine yards that came with 20 seconds left in the third quarter to go up 41-36. The other was a 99-yarder with 7:02 for the final score of the game to flip a three-point deficit into a four-point win.
5. Moorhead (9-1)
Last week’s ranking: 1
Next game: N/A
Ranking rationale: Moorhead’s magical season came to a close in heartbreaking fashion. In a game with nine lead changes, the Spuds came out on the short end of the stick losing 48-44 vs. Alexandria (8-2) in the Section 8 championship. Moorhead won the Week 7 regular season matchup 36-34 in Alexandria.
The future is bright for Moorhead, which went 5-5 last year. It will be pleased to have quarterback Jett Feeney for two more years. He threw for three touchdowns, including a 64-yarder to Rufus Kermee that gave his team a 36-35 lead in the third quarter. Taye Reich had a big game, too, rushing for four touchdowns, including an 80-yarder.
It’s too bad Moorhead didn’t get to see what it could do against some of the other top-five teams.
CLASS 4A
1. Becker (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
Next game: Nov. 7 vs. Holy Angels (7-3) at Brainerd
Ranking rationale: Becker is one of two unbeatens left in Class 4A after throttling No. 3 Princeton (9-1) in the Section 8 championship, 28-7 on neutral field. The Bulldogs still use two quarterbacks, but sophomore Tristan Kowalkowski has emerged as the top guy. He finished 7-for-10 for 236 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. His efforts were huge as Becker’s usually reliable run game was held to a modest 93 yards on 27 carries.
The Bulldogs were in control throughout, building a 21-0 lead with a touchdown in each of the first three quarters. Becker’s resume is immaculate with a 51-0 win vs. No. 4 Hill-Murray in Week 1.
2. Totino-Grace (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
Next game: Nov. 7 vs. No. 4 Hill-Murray (9-1) at Blaine
Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace breezed to a Section 4 title, keeping its undefeated season rolling with a 47-6 home victory against St. Anthony Village (6-4). Marquel Keten led with 10 rushes for 190 yards and six, yes, that’s right, six touchdowns. Jake Person completed 7 of 10 passes for 135 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. The Eagles led 27-6 at halftime.
T-G has yet to face any of the top five teams, so it’s time to prove it at the state tournament.
3. Princeton (9-1)
Last week’s ranking: 3
Next game: N/A
Ranking rationale: Despite a season-ending loss, Princeton is still worthy of holding steady at No. 3. The Tigers had the misfortune of being in the toughest section in Class 4A, having to get by defending state runner up Rocori (6-3) in the Section 8 semifinals before running into top-seeded Becker (10-0) in the finals.
Princeton’s rush defense admirably held Becker to under 100 yards rushing, but the multi-faceted Bulldogs were able to get it done through the air in a methodical 28-7 home victory. The Tigers get the No. 3 slot ahead of Hill-Murray due to playing a tougher schedule, as well as playing Becker closer. Hill-Murray lost 51-0 to Becker in Week 1.
4. Hill-Murray (9-1)
Last week’s ranking: 4
Next game: Nov. 7 vs. No. 2 Totino-Grace (10-0) at Blaine
Ranking rationale: Hill-Murray won its ninth straight game to advance to the state tournament. The Pioneers are Section 3 champs after pulling out a 49-42 overtime victory at home against Simley (5-5).
H-M hasn’t played a one-score game all season but came up clutch when it needed to. The Pioneers looked like they were in line for their ninth straight 15-plus point victory leading 28-7 in the second quarter. The Spartans responded with 28 straight points to go up 35-28 after the third. The Pioneers sent the game to overtime thanks to a 47-yard touchdown run by Jackson Reeves. He won it for them with a 6-yard touchdown run in overtime and also threw a touchdown in the first quarter.
5. Byron (9-1)
Last week’s ranking: 5
Next game: Nov. 7 vs. Marshall (9-1) at East Ridge
Ranking rationale: One-loss teams like Hermantown (9-1) and Marshall (9-1) deserve some love for making it to the state tournament, too, but Byron will not be usurped from its spot in the top five.
The Bears repeated as Section 1 champions after a resounding 42-7 neutral site win over Kasson-Mantorville (6-4). Byron rolled up 438 yards of offense while forcing four K-M turnovers. Beau Nicklay had himself a night with three interceptions. Byron’s won nine straight games all by 17 or more points.
CLASS 3A
1. Stewartville (11-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Holy Family (8-2) at Totino-Grace
Ranking rationale: Another day, another shutout for Stewartville. The Tigers have now blanked seven opponents and have allowed a meager 25 points all season after a 48-0 neutral site win vs. Pine Island (8-3) in the Section 1 championship.
Abdimalik Abdi finished with three rushing touchdowns, including two in the first half to help Stewie to a 29-0 halftime lead. The Tigers haven’t faced any of the top five teams, so it will be interesting to see what they can do coming up at the state tournament where they’re back to defend their title.
2. Pequot Lakes (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Annandale (10-1) at Rocori
Ranking rationale: The Patriots crushed Two Harbors (8-2) 36-15 in the Section 7 championship. It was an 8-8 tie after one quarter before three straight touchdowns by the top seed propelled them to the state tournament. Bryar Nordby ran for three touchdowns and caught another. It was an impressive recovery for Pequot Lakes to keep its unbeaten season alive after taking the first punch or two by getting safetied and allowing a touchdown to fall behind 8-0 early.
Pequot Lakes looks like it’s on a collision course for a tantalizing matchup with Stewartville in the Prep Bowl, but the next three teams may have something to say about that.
3. Dassel-Cokato (9-1)
Last week’s ranking: 3
Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Fairmont (8-2) at Minneapolis Washburn
Ranking rationale: Dassel-Cokato remains unbeaten against Class 3A competition. The Chargers repeated as Section 2 champs, claiming a 33-18 neutral site victory over Litchfield (6-4) in the championship. D-C led 20-6 at halftime after scoring the final 14 points of the half.
Caleb Smock led with 25 rushes for 123 yards and three touchdowns. The Chargers stuck almost exclusively to the ground, toting it 64 times for 329 yards. Cole Zeith completed his only pass attempt for 34 yards. D-C’s only loss this season came in a close one against Class 4A-No. 3 Princeton (9-1). The 3A QRF ranking has D-C at No. 2 behind only Pequot Lakes.
4. Albany (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 4
Next game: Nov. 8 vs. No. 5 Fergus Falls (10-0) at Alexandria
Ranking rationale: Albany gets the nod for the No. 4 spot over Fergus Falls for now, but those two teams will get to settle it on the field in the state quarterfinals. The Huskies got there by virtue of a Section 6 title. They won 29-21 on neutral field against Minnewaska Area (6-4).
Albany got out to a 14-0 lead and never trailed, though it had to bow up late when the Lakers pulled within two with under five minutes to go. The Huskies were well balanced with four rushers combining for 230 yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries, as well as Boone Roemeling completing 12 of 16 passes for 163 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. The Huskies haven’t played as tough of a schedule as some of the other Class 3A teams, but they’re still very much a contender to win it all.
5. Fergus Falls (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 5
Next game: Nov. 8 vs. No. 4 Albany (10-0) at Alexandria
Ranking rationale: Fergus Falls is heading to state after claiming a 23-17 neutral field victory over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (7-4). The Otters got off to a great start up 23-10 at halftime. The offense sputtered, but the defense did enough to claim the Section 8 championship. Aikhem Bethel threw for two touchdowns. Carston Fronning ran for 84 yards on 10 rushes and Jack Ratz had five receptions for 72 yards.
CLASS 2A
1. Barnesville (11-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
Next game: Nov. 7 vs. Staples-Motley (10-0) at St. Cloud Tech
Ranking rationale: Barnesville had no issues repeating as Section 8 champions, blowing out Hawley (7-4) 46-22. It wasn’t even as close as the final score may have indicated. The Trojans led 24-0 at halftime thanks to Gannon Bolgrean scoring two touchdowns in 58 seconds of game time on a 1-yard rush and a 45-yard pick-six. Barnesville hung 31 points on the board before Hawley broke the shutout with 1:09 left in the third quarter. Cameron Halverson and Major Ness also scored two touchdowns each for the victors.
2. Kimball (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
Next game: Nov. 8 vs. Moose Lake/Willow River (9-2) at Brainerd
Ranking rationale: Kimball hasn’t played many one-score games this season. Aside from an eight-point victory over defending state champion Eden Valley-Watkins (7-2), the Cubs have blown everyone else out leading up to their 26-20 victory over district rival Holdingford on neutral field in the Section 5 championship. This sent Kimball to the state tournament for the first time in 23 years.
Kimball won it in epic fashion, reeling off a 15-play drive that burned more than eight minutes off the clock to go up 26-20 with 1:13 left. Brandon Henkemeyer threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Bryant Knaus. Holdingford was held to 33 yards rushing and 164 yards passing. Henkemeyer finished 11-for-15 for 183 yards and two touchdowns.
3. Jackson County Central (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 3
Next game: Nov. 8 vs. No. 5 Norwood Young America (11-0) at Orono
Ranking rationale: Jackson County Central looked like a team on a mission in the Section 3 championship game. The Huskies rolled past Pipestone (7-3) with a 48-7 neutral field victory. JCC scored in all sorts of ways, starting with a safety by Tavion Diggs and continuing with a rushing touchdown by Roman Voss, a passing touchdown from Voss to Gage Johnson, a kickoff return touchdown by Ben Dahlin and later a pick-six by Grant Freking.
The Huskies have yet to have anyone hang closer than 22 points all season, but the competition ramps up immensely starting this week.
4. Chatfield (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 4
Next game: Nov. 7 vs. Triton (8-2) at Hastings
Ranking rationale: It was a good weekend to be a Gopher. Not only did Minnesota beat Illinois in Big 10 action, but the Chatfield Gophers are going to state after winning 24-14 against Caledonia (7-3) on neutral field in the Section 1 championship. The Chatfield defense came to play, holding the Warriors’ passing attack to no touchdowns and an interception and the ground game to 2.7 yards per carry.
The Gophers led 8-7 at halftime and 16-7 after the third quarter. A 10-yard fumble return touchdown by Ethan Cole sealed the deal in the fourth.
5. Norwood Young America (11-0)
Last week’s ranking: 5
Next game: Nov. 8 vs. No. 3 Jackson County Central (10-0) at Orono
Ranking rationale: It’s the same top five as last week with little separating this quintet of teams. The Raiders are state tournament bound after claiming the Section 4 title with a 21-14 win over Cannon Falls (8-3) on neutral field. Norwood Young America battled back from an 8-7 halftime deficit and a 14-7 deficit through three quarters. A missed extra point after a 7-yard Hunter Sudheimer touchdown run in the fourth didn’t come back to haunt NYA as a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Zach Wickenhauser proved to be the game-winner.
Staples-Motley (10-0) deserves a shoutout to as one of six unbeaten teams in the class, which should make for a captivating state tournament.
CLASS 1A
1. Minneota (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
Next game: Nov. 8 vs. Lester Prairie (7-3) at Jordan
Ranking rationale: Minneota had to sweat it out to keep its state title defense hopes alive. The Vikings overcame a 21-7 halftime deficit to win on neutral field against BOLD (8-2) in the Section 5 championship. Ryan Meagher led the way with four touchdowns, none more important than his final one on a 4-yarder that broke a tie with 59 seconds remaining.
2. Springfield (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
Next game: Nov. 7 vs. No. 5 Goodhue (10-0) at Rochester Mayo
Ranking rationale: The Tigers defense did what it’s done all season, coming up big in a 20-10 win in the Section 3 championship on neutral field against Murray County Central (8-3). MCC is the only team that’s scored more than 12 points against Springfield, doing so in a 28-18 Week 2 loss at MCC.
The Rebels led on two different occasions in the first half and looked poise to be up at halftime before Parker Kuehn hit Aiden Moriarty for a 5-yard touchdown with 0:32 left in the second quarter. Kuehn finished with two touchdowns to lead his team back to the state tournament where they took second place in 2023.
3. Mahnomen/Waubun (10-0)
Next game: Nov. 8 vs. Deer River (9-1) at Becker
Ranking rationale: The Thunderbirds looked impressive in the Section 8 championship, steadily building a lead en route to a 36-8 victory in Fargo over Red Lake County (9-2). Easton Bevins shined with 25 carries for 177 yards and three touchdowns. Brody Lhotka ran nine times for 49 yards and caught a 16-yard touchdown. RLC was held to 23 carries for 68 yards rushing. The M/W defense picked came up with three interceptions.
4. Upsala/Swanville (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 4
Next game: Nov. 7 vs. Parkers Prairie (8-3) at Rock Ridge
Ranking rationale: The Patriots knocked off the defending Section 4 champs to head to state, winning 19-12 vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (8-2) on neutral field. Upsala/Swanville won its first section title in a decade in thrilling fashion, marching 50 yards with just over a minute left on the clock to break a 12-12 tie. Frankie Meagher connected with Jack Primus for a 21-yard touchdown with 12 seconds left.
This moment was a long time coming for a team that had lost three straight section title games.
5. Goodhue (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 5
Next game: Nov. 7 vs. No. 2 Springfield (10-0) at Rochester Mayo
Ranking rationale: Goodhue is no slouch just because it comes in at No. 5. The Wildcats made mincemeat of the defending Section 1 champions, routing Fillmore Central (9-2) on neutral field to advance to state. Goodhue led 35-0 at halftime. A 56-yard pick-six by Payton Holst broke the game open midway through the second quarter.
Nathan Beck ran 17 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Jack Carlson ran 16 times for 92 yards and three touchdowns. Luke Roschen completed 7 of 8 passes for 78 yards and no interceptions.
9-MAN
1. Hills-Beaver Creek (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
Next game: Nov. 7 vs. Border West (9-2) at Buffalo
Ranking rationale: After defending state champion Nevis lost last week, Hills-Beaver Creek slides into the No. 1 slot. The Patriots rolled past Mountain Lake Area (7-3), 37-6, in the Section 3 championship. It was a scoreless game after one quarter before H-BC turned on the jets. Jamin Metzger passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Pats back to the state quarterfinals.
2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (11-0)
Last week’s ranking: 3
Next game: Nov. 7 vs. Stephen-Argyle (10-1) at Grand Rapids
Ranking rationale: Mountain Iron-Buhl is headed to the state tournament for the fourth straight year after pulling out a 34-28 neutral field win vs. Cherry (9-2) in the Section 7 championship. The Rangers led 26-12 at halftime thanks in part to a touchdown rush by MiCaden Clines. The Rangers led 34-20 after three quarters.
3. Fertile-Beltrami (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 4
Next game: Nov. 7 vs. No. 4 Cromwell-Wright (10-1) at Moorhead
Ranking rationale: Fertile-Beltrami moves up this week after a commanding 52-15 win in the Section 6 championship against fellow unbeaten Fosston (9-1). Fosston scored the opening touchdown in the first quarter and still made a game of it at halftime down just 24-15. Two offensive touchdowns out of the gate in the third quarter for the Falcons followed by a 69-yard pick-six by Isaiah Wright blew the game open.
4. Cromwell-Wright (10-1)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Nov. 7 vs. No. 3 Fertile-Beltrami (10-0)
Ranking rationale: Down go the champs!
It was hard to see Cromwell-Wright’s victory over defending state champion Nevis (10-1) coming after the latter team won the regular season matchup 48-8 on Sept. 27 at C-W. The Cardinals clearly grew from that setback, blowing out everyone on their schedule until the rematch in the Section 5 championship in Brainerd. The Cardinals never led until Brenden Gronner found Dylan Nyberg for a 20-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to flip a 14-12 deficit into a 20-14 win.
5. LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli (11-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Nov. 8 vs. Renville County West (8-3)
Ranking rationale: LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli is back at the state tournament for the first time since winning the 2021 9-man title. The Cardinals kept their undefeated season going with a 38-27 neutral field win vs. Kingsland (7-4) in the Section 1 championship. It looked dicey early with L-O/L-P trailing 13-0 after the first quarter. The Cardinals kept chipping away but still found themselves down 27-18 midway through the third quarter. A 50-yard touchdown pass from Camden Hungerholt to Tyson Stevens gave the Cards their first lead in the fourth quarter. Hungerholt added a rushing touchdown to put the game on ice.
Aside from Kingsland, which also hung within nine points at home against L-O/L-P in Week 1, no other team has hung closer than 14 points of the Cards all season.
