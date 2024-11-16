Live score updates: Alexandria vs. Owatonna in MSHSL Class 5A semifinal (11/16/2024)
Get game score updates from the Minnesota high school football playoff game between the Cardinals and the Huskies
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 1 Owatonna Huskies (11-0) play the No. 3 Alexandria Cardinals (9-2) in the 2024 MSHSL Class 5A semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday.
The game begins at 7 p.m.
This page will be updated with scoring plays throughout the game. Refresh this page for the latest update.
Alexandria vs. Owatonna Class 5A MSHSL Semifinal Live Score Updates
Updates will be placed here.
More 2024 Minnesota high school football coverage
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published