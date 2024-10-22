High School

Minnesota (MSHSL) high school football playoff scores, live updates (10/22/2024)

High School on SI has live Minnesota high school football scores from the first week of the 2024 section playoffs

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

St. Thomas Academy in the 2023 Class 5A Prep Bowl
St. Thomas Academy in the 2023 Class 5A Prep Bowl

The regular season is over, and the 2024 Minnesota high school football playoffs are here. The MSHSL section playoffs begin with 118 games across 9-man to Class 5A football.

Many of the top teams in each section have a bye and will play on Saturday, October 26. The Class 6A playoff games begin on Friday, October 25

Here is your guide to the first games of the 2024 Minnesota high school football section playoffs on Tuesday, October 22.

Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Playoff Scores

STATEWIDE MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

9-MAN SCOREBOARD

Can't make it to the game but still want to watch your favorite team live this week? You can watch dozens of Minnesota high school football games live on NFHS Network:

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

