Minnesota high school football section playoff brackets
The 2024 Minnesota high school football playoffs begin on Tuesday, October 22, with 117 games throughout 9-man and Class 5A football.
Class 6A begins its playoffs on Friday, October 25, and 9-man to Class 5A continues to its second round on Saturday, October 26.
Here are the Minnesota high school football section playoff brackets and Class 6A state tournament bracket.
Click on the section to view the bracket.
Minnesota high school football brackets 2024
Class 1A
Top seed: Goodhue (8-0)
Top seed: Lester Prairie (5-3)
Top seed: Springfield (8-0)
Top seed: Upsala/Swanville (8-0)
Top seed: Minneota (8-0)
Top seed: West Central Area (6-2)
Top seed: Dee River (7-1)
Top seed: Mahnomen/Waubun
Class 2A
Top seed: Chatfield (8-0)
Top seed: Triton (6-2)
Top seed: Jackson County Central
Top seed: Rush City (8-0)
Top seed: Kimball (7-0)
Top seed: Staples Motley (7-0)
Top seed: Barnum (8-0)
Top seed: Barnesville (8-0)
Class 3A
Top seed: Stewartville (8-0)
Top seed: Dassel-Cokato (7-1)
Top seed: Waseca (7-1)
Top seed: Holy Family Catholic (6-2)
Top seed: Annandale (7-1)
Top seed: Albany (8-0)
Top seed: Pequot Lakes (8-0)
Top seed: Fergus Falls (8-0)
Class 4A
Top seed: Byron (7-1)
Top seed: Marshall (7-1)
Top seed: Hill-Murray (6-1)
Top seed: Totino-Grace (8-0)
Top seed: Academy of Holy Angels (4-3)
Top seed: Orono (5-2)
Top seed: North Branch (6-2)
Top seed: Becker (8-0)
Class 5A
Top seed: Owatonna (8-0)
Top seed: Chanhassen (5-3)
Top seed: Two Rivers (8-0)
Top seed: Cretin-Derham Hall (4-4)
Top seed: Robbinsdale Armstrong (8-0)
Top seed: Monticello (5-3)
Top seed: Fertile-Beltrami
Top seed: Moorhead (9-0)
Class 6A
CLASS 6A STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Top Seeds: Lakeville North (7-1); Maple Grove (8-0); Minnetonka (6-2); Mounds View (6-2)
Two seeds: Shakopee (7-1); Anoka (5-3); Eagan (5-3); Forest Lake (6-2)
Three seeds: Stillwater (4-4); Lakeville South (5-3); Edina (6-2); Blaine (5-3)
9-MAN
Top seed: LeRoy-Ostrander
Top seed: Cedar Mountain (4-4)
Top seed: Hill-Beaver Creek (8-0)
Top seed: Hancock (8-0)
Top seed: Nevis (8-0)
Top seed: Fertile-Beltrami (8-0)
Top seed: Mountain Iron-Buhl
Top seed: Goodridge/Grygla
More Minnesota high school football coverage from High School on SI
Vote: Who is the top linebacker in Minnesota high school football in 2024?
Top 20 receivers and tight ends in Minnesota high school football
Top 20 running backs in Minnesota high school football
Top quarterbacks in Minnesota high school football in 2024
MINNESOTA PRESEASON ALL-STATE OFFENSE | DEFENSE
Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 5A
Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 6A
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App