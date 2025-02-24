Top 25 Minnesota high school boys hockey rankings (2/24/2025)
The 2024-25 Minnesota high school boys hockey season is in its final two weeks, and High School on SI has its final rankings of the season.
Top 25 Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Rankings
1. Hill-Murray (23-2-1)
No funny business last week for Hill-Murray, who got after eight seed Mounds View early and often in its 11-1 victory. They’ll be the heavy favorites against Roseville in the semifinals, but the Raider offense could provide a bit of resistance.
2. Moorhead (24-2-1)
The Spuds wore down Elk River/Zimmerman in periods two and three to escape with a 4-1 victory to advance. It sets up the rematch with No. 20 Bemidji in the section finals – a team they beat in early January 3-1.
3. Rogers (22-3-1)
The Royals pulled away from Blaine late in the second to advance to the section finals. They’ll get the third-seeded No. 25 Champlin Park on Thursday, who they took down 8-2 earlier in the season.
4. Stillwater (22-4)
The Ponies took care of business in their quarterfinal game against a pesky East Ridge squad 7-1. It’s time for the rubber match: Tuesday night at Aldrich will play host to the trilogy bout between No. 4 Stillwater and No. 12 White Bear Lake with a spot in the section finals on the line.
5. Edina (19-6-2)
Everything regresses to the mean in section 6AA. In a year where No. 14 Holy Angels was thought to be a section finals contender, the Hornets quickly shut that down on Saturday with a 5-2 win over the Stars. It's redundant at this point, but it’ll once again be Wayzata and Edina meeting in the section finals on Wednesday.
6. Cretin-Derham Hall (22-3-1)
A Max Anderson hat trick helped propel the Raiders past Apple Valley as they head to the section semifinals. They have the tougher semifinal matchups, with No. 10 Rosemount waiting in the queue.
7. St. Thomas Academy (21-5)
A 6-0 win over Eagan gives the Cadets some confidence heading into the section semifinal. It seems like we're on a STA-CDH coalition course, but first up is Two Rivers on Tuesday.
8. Shakopee (20-5-1)
The Saber train keeps rolling with a 5-3 win over No. 17 Minnetonka. It sets up a meeting with No. 18 Holy family in the section championship – just as everyone predicted.
9. Wayzata (15-8-3)
It didn't matter which goaltender was in there for the Trojans – they were walking out of the soon-to-be dormant Bloomington Ice Garden with a victory over Benilde St. Margaret’s. They’ll face off against No. 5 Edina for a third straight season in section finals.
10. Rosemount (23-3)
The Irish disposed of Eastview for the third time this season as they advanced to section semifinals. It's a familiar spot, and we’ll see if they can get over the hump and get to a section final with No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall slated for Tuesday.
11. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (19-6)
It's a familiar spot for Benilde, who falls in yet another section semifinals, this time against No. 9 Wayzata. With some young talent likely returning next season, it should be another top ten group.
12. White Bear Lake (16-6-3)
The Bears stayed true to their identity on Thursday with a 4-0 defensive showcase against Woodbury to advance to the semifinals. Buckle up: they’ll settle the score with No. 4 Stillwater on Tuesday with a spot in the section finals on the line.
13. Eden Prairie (16-7-3)
The Eagles ran into a red-hot Holy Family goaltender as their season ended at the hands of the Fire in a 5-3 loss. With Mason Moe not returning this season, a one seed in section 2AA can still be considered an overachievement.
14. Holy Angels (21-4-1)
A senior-heavy class fought till the end against the top seeded No.5 Edina Hornets, ultimately coming up short in a 5-2 loss. The Stars can still hang their hats on 22 wins and a section semifinal appearance.
15. Rock Ridge (22-3-2)
It's still all systems go for the Wolverines, who outlasted Duluth Marshall to advance to an unfamiliar section final against No. 16 Andover. The two will meet at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday, with Rock Ridge likely to have a heavy home ice advantage.
16. Andover (14-13)
The renaissance of Andover continued last week with a 4-3 win over No. 23 Grand Rapids to advance to yet another section final. It's the old versus the new at Amosil with the Huskies facing off against upstart No. 16 Rock Ridge with a spot at the X on the line.
17. Minnetonka (13-11-2)
The Skippers put up a valiant effort against No. 8 Shakopee on Saturday, but they simply don't have the horses like they did the year prior. With such a young team, it's hard to believe they won't carry a top seed heading into next year's playoffs.
18. Holy Family (20-7)
Hot goaltending and a couple of highlight reel goals lifted the Fire past No. 13 Eden Prairie and into the section finals. The girls did it a couple of weeks ago, and now it's the boys' chance to get an upset win over the two seeded Shakopee Sabers.
19. Hibbing/Chisholm (18-9)
Hibbing denied Hermantown of its 17th straight section final appearance on Saturday in a 5-2 win. The Blue Jackets are young and explosive, with one more hurdle to jump over on Wednesday against No. 24 Cloquet/Esko/Carlton to get to the X.
20. Bemidji (20-5-1)
The Lumberjacks axed their way to the section championship with a crafty 5-1 win over Roseau on Saturday. They’ll get a chance to slay Goliath this week, with act II against No. 2 Moorhead slated for Wednesday.
21. Warroad (20-6-1)
Warroad had a flair for the dramatic last week, needing three full periods to avoid an upset bid from Detroit Lakes. Nonetheless, it's another section final for the Warriors, who will take on East Grand Forks on the road this Thursday.
22. Lakeville South (17-9)
The Panthers have now won 13 of their last 14 games with the win over New Prague on Saturday. Crosstown rival Lakeville North awaits them in Rochester as the two jost for the eighth seed in the state tournament.
23. Grand Rapids (16-9-2)
The Thunderhawks simply don't have the horses they had a season ago as their season ended at the hands of No. 16 Andover 4-3. A Brimsek award contender in net highlights a bright future for this squad come 2026.
24. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (20-7)
The Lumberjacks avoided Hermantown in the semifinals by virtue of earning the one seed, instead getting a middling Proctor team they handled accordingly. It's a battle of the young guns up in Amsoil as they’ll take on No.19 Hibbing/Chisholm with a spot at the X on the line.
25. Champlin Park (18-9)
The Rebels picked up an upset win over Maple Grove to advance to their first section final since 2013. They’ll now head north to face off against No. 3 Rogers in a game littered with Mr. Hockey finalists.
