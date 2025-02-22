Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls hockey state championship scores, recaps, live updates (2/22/2025)

High School

Jack Butler

Hill-Murray faces Edina in the 2025 Minnesota high school girls hockey Class 2A championship.
ST. PAUL, Minn. - The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls hockey state tournament comes to a conclusion on Saturday.

Warroad plays Dodge County in the Class 1A championship, and Edina plays Hill-Murray in the Class 2A championship. Both games are at the Xcel Energy Center.

Both championship games are a rematch of the 2024 finals. Warroad defeated Dodge County 5-2 in the Class 1A championship last season, and Edina defeated Hill-Murray 2-0 in the Class 2A championship.

High School on SI has scores, live updates and recaps of both championship games. This page will be updated throughout the day as results go final.

Class 1A Championship

No. 1 Dodge County vs. No. 3 Warroad - 4 p.m.

Class 2A Championship

No. 1 Edina vs. No. 3 Hill-Murray - 30 minutes following the conclusion of Class 1A championship

