Top 25 Minnesota high school football rankings (9/2/2024)
The Minnesota high school football 2024 season kicked off last week, so we finally got a look at the top teams in the state.
Wayzata pulled an upset when the Trojans defeated then No. 4 Lakeville South. Elk River might have announced itself as a contender again in Class 5A with a dismantling of defending champion Chanhassen.
Minnesota high school football top-25 rankings
1. Edina (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
Next game: Sept. 6 vs. No. 3 Eden Prairie
Ranking rationale: The defending Class 6A state runner up was on the ropes last week.
Host Edina trailed Eagan, a 4-6 team a year ago, 14-13 at halftime. Two quick touchdowns in the third quarter and another in the fourth allowed the Hornets to pull away for a 35-14 win.
Mason West finished 11-for-16 passing for 120 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Chase Bjorgaard ran 19 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns. It’s new territory for Edina to have a target on its back. It responded well this time, though the margin for error is much slimmer this week in a border rivalry game.
2. Maple Grove (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
Next game: Sept. 6 vs. Champlin Park (0-1)
Ranking rationale: Rivalry games can often be the great equalizer. This wasn’t the case when Maple Grove rolled Osseo, 55-7. Three double-digit yard touchdowns by three different players, including a 13-yard fumble return by Ethan Berry, helped visiting Maple Grove lead 21-0 after one quarter.
Kaden Harny finished with an efficient 8-for-10 passing line with 185 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. Charles Langama ran 18 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns as part of the Crimson ground game that piled up 235 yards at 6.4 a carry. Dylan Vokal caught five passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Given No. 1 Edina’s struggles in Week 1, Maple Grove was strongly considered for the top spot.
3. Eden Prairie (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 3
Next game: Sept. 6 at No. 1 Edina
Ranking rationale: While other top-five teams showed some blemishes, Eden Prairie was dominant from the jump. It thumped a Buffalo team that entered the season just outside the Power 25, 40-6.
Jeremy Fredericks and Elijah Rumph each had multi-touchdown games. Erik Anderson added a pick six. The Eagles were among the teams in consideration for the No. 1 spot in the preseason. They look the part through one week and could get there quickly if they can pick up a huge road win against Edina this week.
4. Lakeville North (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 5
Next game: Sept. 6 vs. No. 8 Rosemount (1-0)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville North made a statement in last week’s marquee matchup.
The Panthers toppled the previous No. 6 Stillwater Ponies (0-1), 27-7, in Lakeville. The score is a bit deceiving as a couple touchdowns in the final three minutes put a close game out of reach, but the home team was in control throughout and led 14-0 at halftime.
Sam Ripplinger accounted for more than 70 percent of North’s offense. He rushed 31 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns and caught one seven-yard pass.
Stillwater junior quarterback Nick Kinsey has several Power 5 offers. He was held to 2-for-11 passing for 9 yards.
5. Shakopee (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 7
Next game: Sept. 6 at No. 10 Prior Lake (1-0)
Ranking rationale: Shakopee set the tone from the jump, scoring in the first 10 seconds of its 59-35 win vs. Hopkins (0-1). The Sabers emptied their benches to get everyone on the roster playing time, which made a lopsided game look a little closer. They were up 47-0 in the third quarter before the Royals finally got on the board.
The true test if Shakopee belongs in the top 10 comes this week in a big border rivalry game.
6. Centennial (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 8
Next game: Sept. 6 at Blaine (1-0)
Ranking rationale: The Cougars rolled in their season opener, 42-0 at Coon Rapids (0-1). Centennial is going to get everyone’s best shot after winning the Class 6A Prep Bowl. Coon Rapids didn’t even get a chance to feel like it was in the game as Marshawn Calvin nearly took the opening kick to the house. His return to the opposing 25-yard line set up the first of many touchdown drives.
Head coach Mike Diggins is building something special in Circle Pines. This week’s game against a pesky Blaine team will be a better indicator of what this year’s roster can do.
7. Minnetonka (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 9
Next game: Sept. 6 vs. No. 11 Wayzata (1-0)
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka got all it could handle in the first half before running away in the final 24 minutes in a 34-10 victory at White Bear Lake.
The Skippers found themselves down 7-6 after a quarter and clung to a 13-10 halftime advantage against an opponent coming off a 3-6 season. In a week where two top-10 teams faltered, Minnetonka is at least glad to get out of there with a win.
Caleb Francois had arguably the best performance in the state. The quarterback threw two touchdown passes in the first half, including a 48-yarder to Vincent May. Francois ran in all three of his team’s touchdowns in the second half, including a 52-yard back breaker in the third quarter to make it a three-score game.
8. Rosemount (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 10
Next game: Sept. 6 at No. 4 Lakeville North (1-0)
Ranking rationale: The Irish avoided any strife against an overmatched team, something a few other fellow top-10 teams could not say.
Rosemount got up 14-0 after one quarter and led 21-3 at halftime of a 41-3 win at Eastview (0-1). Head coach Jeff Erdmann’s squad held the Lightning to just 96 yards of offense.
The true test comes this week against an opponent that already has a top-10 win under its belt.
9. Stillwater (0-1)
Last week’s ranking: 6
Next game: Sept. 5 vs. Woodbury (1-0)
Ranking rationale: The final score doesn’t tell the whole story given a couple touchdowns for the opposition in the final three minutes. However, a 27-7 loss at Lakeville North (1-0), which moved up a spot to No. 4 this week, is far from the start Stillwater was hoping for.
The Ponies did well to limit the Panthers’ veteran offense to three touchdowns. A one-yard fumble return touchdown provided North with its fourth and final score. Stillwater struggled to move the ball and was plagued by a pair of fumbles in the second half.
10. Prior Lake (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 12
Next game: Sept. 6 vs. No. 5 Shakopee (1-0)
Ranking rationale: The Lakers picked up a hard-earned road victory against a ranked opponent to climb a couple spots in the Power 25.
Prior Lake trailed Forest Lake 7-0 at halftime and 13-7 entering the fourth quarter. The two lake-based teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter with Prior Lake getting the last laugh on a 4-yard touchdown run by Levi Eiter with 1:23 to go. He led the team with two short yardage touchdowns.
The Lakers have a chance to validate their newfound top-10 ranking with a big matchup this week.
11. Wayzata (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Sept. 6 at No. 7 Minnetonka (1-0)
Ranking rationale: Wayzata pulled off the stunner of Week 1. The host Trojans upset previous No. 4 Lakeville South (0-1), 17-14.
They never trailed in the matchup against one of the premier programs of the last decade. The two teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter. Wayzata led 10-7 at halftime and went up double digits early in the fourth quarter on a 29-yard touchdown rush by Kyle Boutwell.
Like South, Wayzata has had its times of dominance in the 21st century, but it’s been down in recent years and won just two games in 2023. This game doesn’t mean the Trojans are suddenly back to being Prep Bowl contenders, but it’s a big confidence booster for head coach Lambert Brown’s squad. It also equates to a nice spot in this week’s Power 25.
12. Lakeville South (0-1)
Last week’s ranking: 4
Next game: Sept. 6 vs. Farmington (1-0)
Ranking rationale: A proud program like Wayzata wasn’t going to stay down long after a two-win season. Lakeville South just wishes the revival didn’t come at its expense.
A pair of Gaven Dean rushing touchdowns is usually the recipe for success for the Cougars, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the host Trojans, who prevailed 17-14.
An early season loss is not the end of the world. Centennial dropped one in the opening weeks en route to a Class 6A title. Edina opened 1-3 and was a point away from beating Centennial in the Prep Bowl. How South responds this week will be telling with a big Week 3 matchup against crosstown rival No. 4 Lakeville North (1-0) on the horizon.
13. Mankato West (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 13
Next game: Sept. 6 vs. Andover (0-1)
Ranking rationale: The Scarlets took a bit to find their footing but had no issues staking out a 31-6 win at Northfield (0-1). They led just 3-0 after one quarter and still didn’t have full certainty of victory up 17-6 at the half.
Trevor Sheldrup is exemplary of how Mankato West annually reloads. He appears to be a new star in the making after hauling in a 40-yard touchdown pass in the first half and rushing for second-half touchdowns of 60 and 20 yards.
14. Anoka (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 15
Next game: Sept. 6 at St. Michael-Albertville (0-1)
Ranking rationale: Fitting that on a day where severe weather permeated the state, the Tornadoes prevailed.
It wasn’t all easy street for Anoka, which spotted host Champlin Park the opening touchdown, but the Tornadoes ended up on the winning side by a 25-13 margin.
The Tornadoes had a dream season in 2023 and have the chance to do it again led by talented senior quarterback Peyton Podany.
15. St. Thomas Academy (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 16
Next game: Sept. 6 vs. Waconia (1-0)
Ranking rationale: St. Thomas Academy rallied late to prevail in a battle of two of the top teams in Class 5A. The Cadets knocked off previous No. 14 Andover (0-1), 21-14 in Andover.
Upon the graduation of one of the top running backs in school history, Savion Hart, STA got it done on the ground by committee with three different rushers finding the end zone from inside 10 yards.
This was one of the tougher games on the Cadets’ schedule. They could continue to rack up wins and approach the top 10.
16. Alexandria (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 17
Next game: Sept. 6 vs. Monticello (0-1)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria rolled in one of its tougher games on the schedule, 24-6 at Chaska (0-1). It wasn’t one of the Cardinals’ three touchdowns that grabbed headlines. It was senior kicker Daniel Jackson’s 54-yard field goal that turned heads. The University of Minnesota commit tied the second longest make in MSHSL history.
Jackson’s highlight was a cherry on top in the second half after Alexandria staked a 21-0 lead at halftime. Brody Berg rushed for two short-yardage touchdowns. The Cardinals look to be one of the top north-of-the-metro teams in Minnesota.
17. Brainerd (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 19
Next game: Sept. 6 at No. 18 Elk River
Ranking rationale: The Warriors were ready for battle when perennial state tournament entrant, Mahtomedi (0-1), came to town. Brainerd won 42-7 and had a 28-0 advantage at the half.
Jayden Barnum led with 19 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns as part of a team ground game that amassed over 300 yards. Quarterback Ty Nelson finished 11-for-15 for 133 yards. He made his receiving corps happy, finding eight different targets.
18. Elk River (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Sept. 6 vs. No. 19 Brainerd (1-0)
Ranking rationale: The Elks played a monstrously tough schedule and were very competitive despite a 4-7 record in 2023. They’re looking to turn a new page this season after rolling defending Class 5A state champion, Chanhassen (0-1), 44-22. Chanhassen entered the night at No. 11.
This year’s schedule is another doozy. Elk River can’t get too high off of one game with another top-20 foe looming.
19. Rogers (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 18
Next game: Sept. 6 at Moorhead (1-0)
Ranking rationale: Rogers didn’t put forth an eye-popping performance in a 20-0 season-opening win at Sartell-St. Stephen (0-1). It staked a 13-0 halftime lead and added a Kalvin Eull goal-line rushing touchdown in the third quarter for good measure.
This win came against an opponent that went 0-9 in 2023. Week 2 will provide a much sterner test against Moorhead, which could be a popular upset pick coming off a 55-25 thrashing of Spring Lake Park.
20. East Ridge (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 20
Next game: Sept. 6 at No. 21 Forest Lake (0-1)
Ranking rationale: East Ridge didn’t roll up style points against a 3-6 team from a year ago, but the Raptors got up 14-0 after one quarter and scored four of the game’s first five touchdowns. Park of Cottage Grove (0-1) scored a late touchdown to make this one look a bit more respectable.
Talented basketball player Cedric Tomes made his quarterbacking debut for East Ridge, going 3-for-5 for 57 yards with a touchdown and interception. He also toted it 16 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns. If he continues to get comfortable under center, the Raptors could make a trip back to the state tournament.
21. Forest Lake (0-1)
Last week’s ranking: 21
Next game: Sept. 6 vs. No. 20 East Ridge (1-0)
Ranking rationale: The Rangers deserve to hold steady at No. 21 after going down to the wire with Prior Lake (1-0), which jumped a couple spots to No. 10 this week.
It was a defensive struggle early on with host Forest Lake establishing a 7-0 halftime advantage.
Connor Johnson finished a respectable 13-for-22 passing for 164 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions against a formidable defense. Four Ranger rushers combined for 35 rushes for 179 yards and two touchdowns.
22. Robbinsdale Armstrong (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 22
Next game: Sept. 6 at St. Paul Harding/Humboldt (0-1)
Ranking rationale: After St. Francis (0-1) converted a 2-point conversion to go up 8-7 in the first half, Robbinsdale Armstrong said enough was enough. The Falcons scored the next 35 points en route to a 42-15 home victory.
Kevon Johnson was the key cog in the offensive onslaught. He rushed 21 times for 308 yards and four touchdowns. His team compiled 37 rushes for 442 yards and four trips to the end zone.
This win didn’t come against too tough of a foe. This week doesn’t look to provide a staunch test, either, but Power 25 opponents are awaiting in Week 3 and beyond.
23. Chanhassen (0-1)
Last week’s ranking: 11
Next game: Sept. 6 at Owatonna (1-0)
Ranking rationale: Plenty of credit is awarded to Elk River (1-0), too, after it went on the road and stunned Chanhassen, 44-22. The Storm looked like it was picking off where it left off, leading 15-14 after one quarter.
Then, the Elks’ storied rushing attack proved to be too much by sparking a 30-0 run across the second and third quarters.
Expect the Storm to figure some things out, but it could come with some growing pains. Another tough test awaits this week with the winner likely receiving a Power 25 spot and the loser coming away empty handed.
24. Robbinsdale Cooper (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 23
Next game: Sept. 6 vs. Minneapolis Southwest (0-1)
Ranking rationale: Robbinsdale Cooper drops a spot in part due to a couple teams jumping into the Power 25 this week after impressive performances. The Hawks didn’t do themselves any favors, either, as they struggled to a 27-21 win at Park Center.
It was a tied game at halftime thanks to a Park Center touchdown 11 seconds before the break. The Hawks staked a 27-14 lead in the fourth quarter thanks to Beckham Van Voorst’s second passing touchdown of the night.
One of the top recruits in the state, linebacker Emmanuel Karmo, showed off his offensive skills with a 10-yard touchdown grab.
25. Stewartville (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 25
Next game: Sept. 7 at Kasson-Mantorville (1-0)
Ranking rationale: If last year is any indicator, Stewartville just beat its toughest opponent it’ll face in the regular season. In 2023, the Tigers picked up a 27-13 win in Week 1 at Waseca. That was as close to a white-knuckle game they’d have. Stewartville won every other game by three or more touchdowns on the way to a Class 3A state title.
This year in the season opener, the Tigers picked up a 24-6 home win over the Bluejays. It wasn’t smooth sailing as Stewartville didn’t take the lead until an 18-yard Dylan Scanlan touchdown run gave his team a 7-6 lead with 3:29 left in the second quarter. A 25-yard field goal by Parker Wangen made it 10-6 at halftime.
The Tigers don’t face any Power 25 foes to bolster their resume, but they’ll remain in the Power 25 and could even gain some ground if they steamroll teams like they did in last year’s historic campaign.
