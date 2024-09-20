Top 25 Minnesota high school football scores (9/20/2024)
Minnesota high school football Week 4 is loaded with games between top 25 opponents.
There are six top 25 matchups this week. Among the top games, No. 1Maple Grove (3-0) will play No. 20 Anoka (2-1), and No. 6 Eden Prairie (2-1) takes on No. 4 Shakopee (3-0) in top showdown.
Minnesota High School Football Top 25 Scoreboard
1. Maple Grove (3-0)
Sept. 20 vs. No. 20 Anoka (2-1)
2. Minnetonka (3-0)
Sept. 20 at No. 10 Prior Lake (1-2)
3. Lakeville North (4-0)
Defeated No. 22 Farmington (2-2) 27-20.
Running back Sam Ripplinger ran 38 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns.
4. Shakopee (3-0)
Sept. 20 vs. No. 6 Eden Prairie (2-1)
5. Edina (2-1)
Sept. 20 at No. 11 Wayzata (1-2)
6. Eden Prairie (2-1)
Sept. 20 at No. 4 Shakopee (3-0)
7. Stillwater (2-1)
Sept. 20 vs. No. 24 Mounds View (2-1)
8. Elk River (3-0)
Sept. 20 vs. Andover (2-1)
9. Eagan (3-1)
Defeated No. 13 Lakeville South (1-3) 35-33.
Eagan overcame a 13-point deficit in the third quarter to win. Running back Seth Kolehmainen ran for four touchdowns for the Wildcats.
10. Prior Lake (1-2)
Sept. 20 vs. No. 2 Minnetonka (3-0)
11. Wayzata (1-2)
Sept. 20 vs. No. 5 Edina (2-1)
12. Lakeville South (1-3)
Lost to No. 9 Eagan (3-1) 35-33.
13. Alexandria (3-0)
Sept. 20 vs. Sartell (0-3)
14. Blaine (2-1)
Sept. 20 vs. Osseo (1-2)
15. Centennial (1-2)
Sept. 20 vs. No. 19 St. Michael-Albertville (2-1)
16. Rosemount (1-2)
Sept. 19 at Rochester Mayo (1-2)
17. Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-0)
Sept. 20 vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (1-2)
18. Moorhead (3-0)
Sept. 20 at Brainerd (2-1)
19. St. Michael-Albertville (2-1)
Sept. 20 at No. 15 Centennial (1-2)
20. Anoka (2-1)
Next game: Sept. 20 at No. 1 Maple Grove (3-0)
21. Stewartville (3-0)
Sept. 20 vs. Pine Island (3-0)
22. Farmington (2-1)
Sept. 19 vs. No. 3 Lakeville North (3-0)
23. Owatonna (3-0)
Sept. 20 vs. Northfield (1-2)
24. Mounds View (2-1)
Sept. 20 at No. 7 Stillwater (2-1)
25. Mankato West (2-1)
Sept. 20 at Chaska (2-1)
More Minnesota high school football coverage from High School on SI
Vote: Who is the top running back in Minnesota high school football in 2024?
Vote: Who is the top quarterback in Minnesota high school football in 2024?
Top 20 receivers and tight ends in Minnesota high school football
MINNESOTA PRESEASON ALL-STATE OFFENSE | DEFENSE
Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 5A
Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 6A
Top 25 Minnesota high school football rankings (9/9/2024)
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X