Top 25 Minnesota high school football scores, Week 2 updates (9/6/2024)
The second week of Minnesota (MSHSL) high school football features a handful of top-25 showdowns.
The No. 1 Edina Hornets (1-0) face the No. 3 Eden Prairie Eagles in one of the biggest matchups of the regular season.
The page will be updates once all the scores are final.
Top-25 Minnesota high school football scores
1. Edina (1-0)
Vs. No. 3 Eden Prairie (1-0)
2. Maple Grove (1-0)
Vs. Champlin Park
3. Eden Prairie (1-0)
At No. 1 Edina (1-0)
4. Lakeville North (1-0)
Vs. No. 8 Rosemount (1-0)
5. Shakopee (1-0)
Vs. No. 10 Prior Lake (1-0)
6. Centennial (1-0)
At Blaine (1-0)
No. 7 Minnetonka (1-0)
Vs. No. 11 Wayzata (1-0)
8. Rosemount (1-0)
Vs. No. 4 Lakeville North (1-0)
9. Stillwater (1-1)
Defeated Woodbury 34-15
10. Prior Lake (1-0)
Vs. No. 5 Shakopee (1-0)
11. Wayzata (1-0)
At No. 7 Minnetonka (1-0)
12. Lakeville South (0-1)
Vs. Farmington
13. Mankato West (1-0)
Vs. Andover (1-0)
14. Anoka (1-0)
At St. Michael-Albertville (0-1)
15. St. Thomas Academy (1-0)
Vs. Waconia (1-0)
16. Alexandria (1-0)
Vs. Monticello (0-1)
17. Brainerd (1-0)
At No. 18 Elk River (1-0)
18. Elk River (1-0)
Vs. No. 17 Brainerd (1-0)
19. Rogers (1-0)
At Moorhead (1-0)
20. East Ridge (1-0)
At No. 21 Forest Lake (0-1)
21. Forest Lake (0-1)
Vs. No. 20 East RIdge (1-0)
22. Robbinsdale Armstrong (1-0)
At Harding (0-1)
23. Chanhassen (0-1)
At Owatonna (1-0)
24. Robbinsdale Cooper (1-0)
Vs. Minneapolis Southwest (0-1)
25. Stewartville (1-0)
At Kasson-Mantorville (0-1)
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X