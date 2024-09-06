High School

Minnesota (MSHSL) high school football scores, live updates (9/6/2024)

High School on SI has live Minnesota high school football scored from Week 2 of the 2024 season

Rosemount High School has a top game against Lakeville North in Week 2
Rosemount High School has a top game against Lakeville North in Week 2

The 2024 Minnesota high school football season continues with 165 games on Friday and a handful of top matchups.

The Metro West Conference has all six teams matched up against each other, and all six teams are ranked in High School on SI's top-25 rankings. The top team in the state, Edina (1-0), faces perennial contender Eden Prairie (1-0) on Friday night.

No. 17 Brainerd (1-0) and No. 18 Elk River (1-0) play in one of the top games in Class 5A.

Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Scores

STATEWIDE MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

9-MAN SCOREBOARD

