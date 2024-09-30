Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (9/30/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Peyton Podany, Anoka
Podany hurled two touchdowns in the first quarter to help the Tornados blow past Coon Rapids 55-7. The senior finished the night with three total touchdowns and 235 yards with a 75% completion percentage
Henry Burns, East Ridge
The defensive linemen made 12 tackles, including a forced fumble, in a 28-20 victory over White Bear Lake on Friday.
Chase Bjorgaard, Edina
Workhorse may be an understatement when describing Bjorgaards's role on Friday. The junior carried the ball 34 times for 166 yards and a touchdown to help Edina sneak past Prior Lake 28-21.
Kody Aikens, Park of Cottage Grove
Aikens did all he could on Friday night for Park of Cottage Grove. The junior rushed for 120 yards and four touchdowns in a wild 57-50 loss versus Hopkins.
Owen Egge, Stillwater
Egge needed just five receptions to eclipse the 100 yards mark on Friday. The senior finished with 104 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-21 loss to Forest Lake.
Ganden Gosch, Mankato West
Gosch threw for over 250 yards and three touchdowns and added one on the ground in a 34-31 overtime win against Waconia.
Ja’Dale Thompson, Cretin-Derham Hall
Thompson rushed for 200 yards and four total touchdowns in a 35-34 overtime defeat against Hastings on Friday night.
Tony Ley, Wayzata
Ley torched the Eden Prairie Eagles. He had six receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown.
Logan Lachermeier, Minneapolis North
Lachermeier threw for 217 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-3 win over Washburn. He completed 18-of-26 passes.
Mason Witt, Alexandria
Witt found the end zone three times through the air. He had five receptions for 116 yards along with those three touchdown catches.
Carter Skrtic, Chanhassen
Skrtic was all over the field for Chanhassen on Friday. The senior defensive back had four tackles and two interceptions to help The Storm defeat Mankato East 37-28.
Gavin Schmidt, Elk River
Schmidt had two touchdown runs of 50 yards or more, finishing the day with 163 yards and four touchdowns in the Elks win over Sauk Rapids-Rice.
Hunter Theis, Owatonna
Theis tossed five touchdowns and threw for 256 yards in the Huskies 42-7 blowout win over Rochester Century.
Anya Schmidt, Rogers
The senior helped Rogers stay undefeated on the season with 14 kills and 10 defenses in a 3-1 win over St. Michael Albertville.
Bryn Lunski, Chanhassen
Lunski racked up 16 kills in a five set thrilling win against New Prague on Thursday night.
Elle Wildman, East Ridge
Wildman scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-0 win over Forest Lake on Saturday night.
Kristian Baker, Blake
Baker scored the game-winning goal late in the second half to propel the Bears past Minnehaha Academy 1-0. The senior also added a goal later in the week against Minneapolis South in a 5-0 victory.
Marlon Seahorn Jr., Bloomington Kennedy
The dream season continued this week for Seahorn Jr., who tallied eight goals in three games, including a four goal outing against Richfield on Thursday.
Jack Stang, St Cloud Cathedral
Stang had a hat trick against Providence academy before adding two goals in a 7-0 win over Fergus Falls.
Karsyn Winchell, Cannon Falls
Winchell had 30 kills in a 3-2 loss to Stewartville on Thursday, September 26. She also had 12 digs and one solo block.
Greta Granberg, Edina
Granberg had 45 assists in a 3-2 win against Benilde-St. Margaret's. She also had 14 digs and two block assists.
More Minnesota high school football coverage from High School on SI
Vote: Who is the top running back in Minnesota high school football in 2024?
Top 20 receivers and tight ends in Minnesota high school football
MINNESOTA PRESEASON ALL-STATE OFFENSE | DEFENSE
Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 5A
Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 6A
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App