MSHSAA boys Class 1-3 Missouri state basketball playoff semifinal matchups, final four brackets
We've reached the final four round of March Madness for Missouri's Class 1-3 boys, and there's an exciting slate of games ahead.
This season, boys Class 1 will play its semifinal round on March 14 with state finals the following day on March 15. Class 2 and 3 boys will play their semifinal rounds on March 12 with finals on March 13.
Class 4 boys begin their sectional round on March 10, with quarterfinals March 14, semifinals March 21 and finals March 22. Class 5 and 6 boys begin quarterfinal play on March 14 with semifinals slated for March 19 and finals March 20.
Check back with High School on SI - Missouri as we will post live updated scoreboards and brackets for all classes throughout the entirety of the MSHSAA boys and girls state basketball tournament.
Click the links to view the brackets and check back often as we will update the scoreboard below as scores come in.
MSHSAA boys Class 1-3 playoff brackets:
Class 1 boys
Class 2 boys
Class 3 boys
Missouri boys Class 1-3 MSHSAA semifinals playoff matchups
Class 1
(March 14 games)
Chadwick vs. Wheatland, 2 p.m.
St. Elizabeth vs. Braymer, 4 p.m.
Class 2
(March 12 games)
Puxico vs. Canton, 6 p.m.
Eugene vs. Lincoln, 8 p.m.
Class 3
(March 12 games)
Woodland vs. Principia, 10 a.m.
Thayer vs. KIPP KC Legacy, noon
Brackets, quarterfinals matchups for Missouri boys high school state basketball playoff (03/07/2025)