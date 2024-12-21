Top running backs in Missouri high school football: Vote for the best in 2024
Selecting the best running backs in the state of Missouri is no easy chore. Not that finding them is the difficult part. Whittling your list to 30 in a season as deep as 2024 was is a much taller task.
Alas, we're up for the task.
We already asked readers to vote for their top quarterback in the state of Missouri for 2025. Now we're asking you to vote for your favorite running back. From top-ranked recruits to small-town heroes, we've got our 30 and now we'd like to hear your opinion.
Check out other stories from the state of Missouri
Missouri High School Football all State: Missouri Football Coaches Association Announces Class 5 Team
Missouri High School Football All-State: Missouri Football Coaches Association Announces Class 6 Team
SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (12/16/2024)
Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball Rankings (12/16/2024)
Michigan and Ohio State host 5-star 2026 OT Jackson Cantwell.
Note: The players selected for this list were weighed on both talent and production during the 2024 season. This list is not meant to discredit anyone who didn't make it, as lots of great candidates who had great seasons just missed out. Please see our candidates below, read up on how they did and cast your vote.
Voting ends Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. You may vote as many times as you'd like.
Best high school running back in Missouri 2024 candidates
Gabe Fields, sr., St. Joseph Central [signed with Vanderbilt]
In his final season before joining the Commodores, Fields - a 6-foot-2, 200-pound, 3-star recruit per 247Sports - amassed 1,625 yards of offense (1,295 rushing, 330 receiving) with 21 touchdowns (16 rushing, 5 receiving). He set a new school record with eight touchdowns in a game against Excelsior Springs on Oct. 18.
Ryver Peppers, sr., Fort Osage [signed with Iowa State]
While his 2024 production is the lowest on this list, he's certainly one of its greatest talents. The 5-11, 180 3-star recruit played in only six games but still amassed 682 yards (621 rushing, 61 receiving) and nine touchdowns in just six games. Prior to signing with Iowa State, he considered offers from Harvard, Northwester, Army and Cornell.
DeZephen Walker, jr., Raymore-Peculiar
A 4-star prospect and Missouri's No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2026 by 247, Walker is one of the most heralded running backs on this list. Still uncommitted, Walker is said to be mulling offers from Missouri, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois and Stanford, among others, after rushing for 957 yards and eight touchdowns for the Panthers this season.
Jamarion Parker, sr., Cardinal Ritter [signed with Nebraska]
Talk about living up to the hype. Parker - a 3-star prospect and the No. 9 recruit in Missouri for 2025 by 247 - amassed 1,839 yards of offense (1702 rushing, 137 receiving) with 24 touchdowns (21 rushing, three receiving) while leading his Lions to their second consecutive Class 5 championship. He chose Nebraska over TCU, Alabama, Arizona State and Arkansas.
Jordan Taylor, jr., SLUH
The No. 12 running back and No. 190 overall in the Class of 2026 by 247, Taylor (5-10, 182), a 3-star recruit, rushed for 1,244 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 167 yards and a touchdown receiving for the Junior Bills. He's had interest from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Illinois.
Dylan Rebura, sr., Nixa
Rushed for a whopping 2,785 yards and 48 touchdowns in 14 games to help lead his Eagles to a Class 6 state runner-up finish.
Jax Glendenning, sr., Lebanon
Ripping off 8.4 yards per carry, Glendenning amassed 2,547 yards and 35 touchdowns in the Yellowjackets' 7-5 campaign.
Jaxon Hicks, sr., Liberty
Liberty's road to nine wins was largely on the legs of Hicks, who rushed for 2,268 yards and 25 touchdowns in his final season.
Ryder Ross, sr., Strafford
Ross led his team to the third round of the Class 3 state playoffs behind 2,152 yards rushing and 31 touchdowns. He averaged 9.2 yards per carry.
Gardner Casey, sr., Bolivar
Casey rushed for 2,010 yards and averaged 8.2 yards per carry and 19 touchdowns in 12 games for the Liberators.
AJ Smith, jr., Warrensburg
A powerful runner at 5-9, 195, Smith and the Tigers reached the Class 4 quarterfinals behind his 1,703 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Roman Miller, jr., Seneca
Splitting carries with all-state quarterback Kaden Clouse, Miller rushed for 1,710 yards on 192 carries (8.9 average) with 27 touchdowns to help lead Seneca to a runner-up finish in Class 3.
Kellen Lair, sr., Fair Grove
The Class 2 runner-up rushed for 1,647 yards on 114 carries (14.4 average) with 20 touchdowns as the Eagles finished 14-1.
Braeden Dodson, sr., Mount Vernon
Forming a dynamic 1-2 punch with Mountaineers all-state quarterback Gavin Johnston, Dodson rushed for 1,589 yards on 232 carries (6.9 average) with 25 touchdowns.
Austin Haas, sr., Warrenton
Turning in what was perhaps the best season of anyone at any position in the state, Haas (5-7, 170) amassed 4,801 yards of offense and scored 32 touchdowns. He rushed for 2,471 yards and 30 touchdowns while hauling in 233 yards on 11 catches with two touchdowns. The Warriors went 12-1 and reached the Class 4 semifinals.
Remi Wilson, sr., West Plains
Wilson zigged for 1,470 yards and zagged for 17 touchdowns for the Zizzers in 2024. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry.
William Jackson, soph., Nevada
The youngest player on this list, Jackson (5-10, 155) ripped off a staggering 7.2 yards per carry for the Tigers, amassing 1,437 yards on 200 carries with 12 touchdowns.
Duan McRoberts, sr., Wright City
He paced the Wildcats with 2,123 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns with 251 yards and two touchdowns receiving in 11 games.
Carter Dowell, jr., Troy-Buchanan
Not easy to tackle at 6-0, 190, Dowell scored 29 touchdowns for the Trojans (27 passing, 2 rushing) - amassing 1,762 yards rushing and 155 receiving.
Cam Harris, sr., Parkway South
Moving the chains was a symptom of Harris touching the ball, as the 5-9, 175 back averaged 7.8 yards per carry - amassing 1,762 yards on 154 carries with 27 touchdowns.
Jayden McCaster, jr., De Smet Jesuit
A Swiss Army knife on offense, the 5-8, 183 back caught 33 passes for 451 yards and six touchdowns while rushing 197 times for 1521 yards and 16 touchdowns. He averaged 7.7 yards per rush and 13.7 per catchfor the Class 6 champions.
Mark Jennings, jr., Sullivan
While he didn't have as many touches on the ground as some of his counterparts on this list, Jennings made the most of them. He averaged 10 yards per carry this season, rushing for 1,512 yards on 151 carries with 14 touchdowns.
Trevor Codak, jr. Eureka
A two-way standout who also excels on defense, Codak (6-0, 180) eclipsed 1500 total yards and 20 touchdowns from the offensive backfield this season - rushing for 1,489 yards on 185 carries (an 8.0 average).
Hayden Wolfe, sr., St. Francis Borgia
Wolfe went for over 1600 total yards in his final high school season, rushing for 1,472 and 24 touchdowns while catching 14 passes for 142 yards and another score.
Jy'Ren Green, sr., Fort Zumwalt West
While he wasn't asked to do much in the passing game, Green did just enough to reach the 1,500-yard mark this season. The 5-11, 160 workhorse rushed 221 times for 1,464 yards and 17 touchdowns and added 36 yards receiving to give him an even 1500 yards in 10 games.
Devin Hollins, jr., Marquette
Hollins might need to give his legs a rest after carrying the ball 284 times for 1,446 yards in 2024. He also added 175 yards receiving and finished with 13 touchdowns.
Jaylen Mack, jr., Liberty (Wentzville)
In 11 games, the 5-10, 180 junior racked up 1,827 yards of offense. He rushed for 1,433 yards and 26 touchdowns while adding 394 yards and three touchdowns receiving.
TaMarkus Holmes, 11, Forsyth
He ripped off 7.9 yards per carry, rushing for 1339 yards and 19 touchdowns on 170 carries.
Cash Pomeroy, 11, Marionville
Like Holmes above him, Pomeroy put up nearly identical numbers - averaging 7.9 yards on 165 carries for 1,311 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Marcus Lopez-Durman, 11, Carl Junction
It was a busy year for the Bulldogs' lead back. Seeing his number called 224 times, Lopez-Durman managed 1,318 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.