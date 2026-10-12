Vote: Who Was the Missouri High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 5-10)

Week 7 of the Missouri high school football season wrapped up and we are excited to reveal our nominees for Missouri High School Football Player of the Week for games played the week of Oct. 8-10.

Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.

Congrats to last week's winner, Alex Jones from Pacific, who got 46% of the vote. He was nearly perfect in a win against Owensville, completing 23 of 24 passes for 435 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jones had not passed for more than 195 yards in a game before Week 6.

Week 1 winner: Blayne Patterson, Neosho; Week 2 winner: Collin Hill, Ray-Pec; Week 3 winner: Andrew Minder, Park Hill; Week 4: Ryan Richmond-Davis, Cardinal Ritter; Week 5: Oliver Bohlmeyer, Centralia; Week 6: Alex Jones, Pacific

Want to nominate an athlete from Games in Week 8? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com

Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Missouri Football Player of the Week nominees

Daylen Austin-Harvey, CBC

The Cadets’ QB1 threw for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns, while rushing for 107 yards and 2 more touchdowns in a 49-34 win over Chaminade College Prep.

Gavin Bader, Ladue Horton Watkins

The junior hit four PATs, and the last two scoring plays were his. He hit a 31-yard field goal to send the game to overtime. Then his 26-yard field goal in OT helped the Rams beat Eureka.

Bryan Carden, Jefferson City Helias Catholic

Carden completed 12 of 16 passes for 223 yards and 6 touchdowns in a win against Jefferson City. His effort tied the school record for the Crusaders, which has stood since 1990.

Matthew Dembski, Liberty North

In a win over defending state champion Lee’s Summit on Friday, the junior booted a 55-yard field goal for the Eagles.

55-YARD FIELD GOAL! Liberty North kicker Matthew Dembski absolutely crushes the kick from near midfield and sends it through the uprights! Eagles extend their lead to 41-27. Late 4th pic.twitter.com/ZZts9R4iVo — Andy Meyer (@andymeyer124) October 10, 2026

Elijah Dickerson, Camdenton

The Lakers secured a 28-21 win over Columbia Hickman in CMAC action and the running back had three of the scores in the win.

Karter Downs, Kirkwood

The Pioneers got 14 tackles from the sophomore safety in a 35-21 win over Fox.

Talen Holman, Macon

The Tigers rallied to beat Monroe City, 49-48, in overtime. Holman threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores. He also had a conversion run and a conversion pass.

Calvin Huse, Parkway South

The Patriots snapped a 2-game skid with a 41-6 win over McCluer. The quarterback was 21-for-26 passing for 303 yards and 5 touchdowns, which tied a season-high.

Jordan Moore, Platte County

The defensive back picked up a fumble caused by teammate Maverick Troncin and ran it back 80 yards for a Pirates touchdown in a win vs. Fort Osage.

Here's one of the filthiest defensive plays of the year. Maverick Troncin hits Niko Burt with the Peanut Tillman punch, and @jordan2moore scoops and scores from 80 yards out. A dagger in Platte County.@_pcpirates beats Fort Osage, 24-3. The Pirates are 5-2 atop C5D8. pic.twitter.com/e9L2DPFAAG — Derek Zimmerman-Guyer (@DerekDZG11) October 10, 2026

Sean Nevills Jr., Columbia Rock Bridge

The Bruins rolled to a 71-7 win over Columbia Battle. The quarterback threw for 388 yards and 8 TDs and also hauled in a touchdown reception.

Kai Robinson, Lutheran North

The Crusaders got another big game from the junior. Playing MICDS, he ran the ball 17 times for 310 yards and scored four times.

Kobe Rhymes, North Kansas City

The Missouri pledge had 4 rushing touchdowns to help the Hornets pick up a victory against Lee’s Summit North.

Patrick Stein, SLUH

The quarterback didn’t complete a pass against St. John Vianney, but he ran the ball 13 times for 114 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Jr. Bills. He had 6 rushing touchdowns coming into the game.

Carter Temple, Kearney

The North Dakota State commit had another big game for the Bulldogs. He was 14-for-17 passing for 197 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 63-6 triumph over Raytown South.

Jory Thoma, Jackson

The Southeast Missouri State pledge had 3 touchdown catches to help the Class 6A No. 1-ranked Indians beat Cape Girardeau Central, 44-3.

Cy Wilmes, Blue Springs South

The running back made the most of his 13 carries, scoring four touchdowns in a 56-21 win over Lee’s Summit West. His last three scores turned a 21-14 lead into a 42-14 advantage for the Jaguars.