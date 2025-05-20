Camron Massey, Gabrielle Pierre voted High School on SI National Athletes of the Week (5/12/2025)
Congratulations to Northside (Arkansas) senior Camron Massey and Lincoln-Sudbury Regional (Massachusetts) senior Gabrielle Pierre for being voted High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for May 5-11.
Massey, a Central Arkansas football signee, set a new Arkansas long jump record with a leap of 24-11 at the Class 6A state championships. The mark ranked seventh in the nation this spring.
Pierre, a Florida signee, won the long jump (18-2.5) and triple jump (41-8.5) at the MSTCA Coaches Metro Invitational. The triple jump mark — a new meet record — ranked eighth in the country this season.
Massey won with 58.64 percent of the vote.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received nearly 2,000 votes.
Pierre earned first place with 64.49 percent of the vote.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received more than 4,000 votes.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
National Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Camron Massey, sr., Northside (Arkansas) track
2. Griffin Miller, jr., Jupiter (Florida) baseball
Miller, a Tennessee commit, hit three homers and finished with seven RBIs in a 17-7 win over Park Vista.
3. Casey Hoeckele, jr., Bernards (New Jersey) baseball
Hoeckele took a perfect game into the sixth inning and finished with 12 strikeouts in six one-hit innings against Morris Catholic. Bernards cruised to a 4-0 victory. Hoeckele also went 2 for 4 at the plate.
4. Aaron Watson, sr., Trinity Christian Academy (Florida) baseball
Watson, a Virginia signee, threw a six-inning perfect game with 10 strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Bozeman.
5. Jaylen Lewis, sr., Mandarin (Florida) track
Lewis, a Memphis football signee, won the 200 (20.59) and placed second in the 100 (10.41) at the Class 4A state championships. His 200 time ranked sixth nationally this season.
National Girls Athlete of the Week voting
1. Gabrielle Pierre, sr., Lincoln-Sudbury Regional (Massachusetts) track
2. Karli Robinson, fr., Fairfield (California) softball
Robinson went 5 for 5 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs while throwing a 12-strikeout no-hitter in the circle in a 26-0, five-inning win over Florin.
3. Sianni Wynn, jr., Pennsauken (New Jersey) track
Wynn earned gold medals in the 100 (11.26) and 200 (23.26) at the Camden County Championships, which did not have a wind gauge. Her 100 time ranked seventh nationally this season.
4. Abby Mecklenburg, jr., Linn-Mar Marion (Iowa) track
Mecklenburg won the 200 (25.11) and long jump (20-5.5) competitions at the MVC Mississippi Divisional meet. The long jump mark — a new meet record — ranked ninth nationally this season while her 200 time broke the school record.
5. Avary Hlubek, jr., Quincy (Illinois) softball
Hlubek belted three homers as Quincy swept a doubleheader with Granite City.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
