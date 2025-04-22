Harry Pirkle, Camryn Fisher voted High School on SI National Athletes of the Week (4/14/2025)
Congratulations to Seckinger (Georgia) senior Harry Pirkle and Ellington (Connecticut) senior Camryn Fisher for being voted High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for April 7-13.
Pirkle threw the first no-hitter in Seckinger history in a 5-0 shutout of Brunswick. He also had two hits at the plate.
Fisher, an Appalachian State signee, struck out all 21 batters she faced en route to a perfect game against Canton. Ellington earned a 9-0 victory.
Pirkle took home first place with 44.88 percent of the vote.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received more than 150,000 votes.
Fisher topped the girls poll with 43.5 percent of the vote.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received nearly 8,000 votes.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
National Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Harry Pirkle, sr., Seckinger (Georgia) baseball
2. Henry Friez, sr., Midland Classical Academy (Texas) baseball
Friez struck out 15 batters and went 2 for 2 at the plate with a triple, three RBIs, three runs scored and two steals in a 7-3 win over Fort Worth Temple Christian.
3. Brandon Arrington Jr., jr., Mount Miguel (California) track
Arrington Jr. picked up a pair of gold medals at the Arcadia Invitational in the 100 (10.32 seconds) and 200 (20.35) meters. He broke Olympian Noah Lyles’ meet record in the 200 with a time that ranks first nationally this season.
4. Zander Keith, sr., Borden (Indiana) baseball
Keith threw a five-inning perfect game as Borden shut out Crothersville, 15-0. The senior struck out 12 of the 15 batters he faced.
5. Joshua Wagner, jr., Westfield (Massachusetts) baseball
Wagner fanned 11 in a 2-1 victory over Minnechaug.
National Girls Athlete of the Week voting
6. Camryn Fisher, sr., Ellington (Connecticut) softball
7. Ava Clark, jr., Brownsville (Pennsylvania) softball
Clark whirled a 15-strikeout shutout in a 5-0 win over Bentworth.
8. Krista Cortazar, sr., Mid Valley (Pennsylvania) softball
Cortazar belted two home runs and collected five RBIs as Mid Valley routed Western Wayne, 16-6. Cortazar finished 4 for 5 at the plate with four runs scored.
9. Jordynn Parnell, jr., South View (North Carolina) softball
Parnell, a Duke commit, struck out 15 in a 3-0 win over Gray’s Creek. Parnell has 513 career strikeouts, the most in South View history.
10. Niomi Wines, sr., Lubbock Cooper (Texas) track
Wines placed first in the high jump (5-10), 100 (11.87) and 200 (24.15) at the 5A Area 03-04 meet. The high jump mark is tied for second nationally this spring.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
