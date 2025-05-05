High school mascot bracket national championship: Vote Morse Shipbuilders or Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers
And then there were two.
It's national championship week in High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style bracket to determine the best high school mascot in America.
Vote below for the No. 7-seeded Morse Shipbuilders (Maine) or fellow 7 seed the Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers (Iowa) to be crowned the 2025 high school mascot national champion.
The winner will join the Coalinga Horned Toads (California), Cary Imps (North Carolina) and Rhinelander Hodags (Wisconsin) in High School On SI mascot national championship lore.
The Shipbuilders beat the Clay-Battelle Cee Bees (West Virginia) in Round 1, Hutto Hippos (Texas) in Round 2, the Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (Kentucky) in the Sweet 16, the Key Obezags (Maryland) in the Elite Eight and Monroe Cheesemakers (Wisconsin) in the Final Four.
The Stormin' Pointers beat the Somers Tuskers (New York) in Round 1, the Annandale Atoms (Virginia) in Round 2, survived a thriller in the Sweet 16 against the William Allen Canaries (Pennsylvania), then beat the Wilde Lake Wildecats (Maryland) in the Elite Eight and Bryn Mawr Mawrtians (Maryland) in the Final Four.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Monday, May 12, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
7. Morse Shipbuilders (Maine)
Bath, Maine, home of Morse High School, became a haven for shipbuilding in the early 1600s, so the choice of Shipbuilders for Morse's mascot was an easy one.
7. Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers (Iowa)
Would they be in this position simply as the Pointers? Probably not. But Stormin’ Pointers wielding lightning bolts are an out-of-this-world force to be reckoned with in the mascot universe. According to Urbana resident Kristy Bruce, "the schools in the towns of Center Point and Urbana merged several years ago. Center Point's mascot was a Pointer and Urbana was the Cyclones. There was a strong desire to retain both mascots in some way, which led to the Pointer within the tornado, and a very unique mascot. It was a great way to promote unity during the transition." The physical mascot's name is Stormin' Norman.
