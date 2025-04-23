National high school mascot bracket, Final 4: Vote Bryn Mawr Mawrtians or Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers
It's Final Four week in High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style bracket to determine the best high school mascot in America.
Vote below for the No. 7-seeded Bryn Mawr Mawrtians (Maryland) or fellow 7 seed the Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers (Iowa) to advance beyond the Final Four.
The winner will face either the Morse Shipbuilders (Maine) or Monroe Cheesemakers (Wisconsin) in the National Championship Game.
The Mawrtians, the last team in to qualify for the tournament, toppled the Vineland Fighting Clan (New Jersey) in Round 1, the Kosciusko Whippets (Mississippi) in Round 2, the Mellen Granite Diggers (Wisconsin) in the Sweet 16 and Moorhead Spuds (Minnesota) in the Elite Eight.
The Stormin' Pointers beat the Somers Tuskers (New York) in Round 1, the Annandale Atoms (Virginia) in Round 2, survived a thriller in the Sweet 16 against the William Allen Canaries (Pennsylvania) and cruised past the Wilde Lake Wildecats (Maryland) in the Elite Eight.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Wednesday, April 30, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
7. Bryn Mawr Mawrtians (Maryland)
Michigan has the only Martians in the country among U.S. high schools, and Bryn Mawr has the only Mawrtians. Mascot pride is brimming at the 140-year-old Baltimore school.
7. Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers (Iowa)
Would they be in this position simply as the Pointers? Probably not. But Stormin’ Pointers wielding lightning bolts are an out-of-this-world force to be reckoned with in the mascot universe. According to Urbana resident Kristy Bruce, "the schools in the towns of Center Point and Urbana merged several years ago. Center Point's mascot was a Pointer and Urbana was the Cyclones. There was a strong desire to retain both mascots in some way, which led to the Pointer within the tornado, and a very unique mascot. It was a great way to promote unity during the transition." The physical mascot's name is Stormin' Norman.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports