Jumping for joy; Home run records; Coaching pride, tribute: Top high school sports stories (5/12/2025)
Welcome to the National High 5 from High School on SI, a regular look at five of the country's top, most talked about high school sports stories.
When applicable, we'll offer texture, context and even a little opinion. This from busy May 5-10.
1. National home run record
The importance of the long ball can't be overstated in Melissa (Texas), home of the nation's No. 1 softball team that last week set a national record for home runs in a season. Izzy Gonzales tied the record Thursday with a third-inning blast in a 13-1 UIL Texas Class 5A Division 1 playoff win over Midlothian and two pitches later Paisley Needham broke it with another solo home run, giving the Cardinals 106 round-trippers on the season. Melissa (34-0) is now up to 112 dingers and counting. More from High School On SI correspondent Levi Payton.
2. What a catch!
Yes, the above diving catch by Mountain Vista (Colo.) center fielder Jackson Crawford was remarkable. But so was the image caught by High School On SI photographer Paul Shepardson. It's just one of 10 remarkable photos captured by photographers throughout the country in April and compiled by national photo editor Todd Shurtleff. Vote on the best one.
3. No Ordinary Joe
A Washington state girls basketball coach died far too young at 57 earlier this month, but the impact he made on dozens upon hundreds of young student-athletes is endless. Joe Marsh made an equally impactful impression on legendary Northwest scribe and High School On SI editor/columnist Todd Milles, who honored the hall of fame and courageous coach with a hearty tribute.
4. California coach revels in Aaron Gordon's resolve
Archbishop Mitty boys basketball coach Tim Kennedy knew first hand how special Aaron Gordon was more than a decade ago when the 6-foot-8 do-everything forward lifted the Monarchs to more than 90 wins over three seasons, along with two state and three NorCal titles. He also knew Gordon was just getting started, and that his talent, game and personality would take him to global heights. But in the wake of a family tragedy, Kennedy is all the more amazed at Gordon's latest barrage of big shots and timely plays for the Denver Nuggets.
5. Florida Flag Football Finals
There's no faster growing high school sport than girls flag football and there is no more fervent region in the country for the sport than Florida. The state championships were last week at Tampa's AdventHeath Training Center. Check out all of Andy Villamarzo's coverage, that included championships from Alonso (4A), Seminole Ridge (3A), Robinson (2A) and Miami Edison (1A).