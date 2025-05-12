High School

Jumping for joy; Home run records; Coaching pride, tribute: Top high school sports stories (5/12/2025)

High School On SI National High 5: National No. 1 softball team Melissa (Texas) smashes national record; Florida crowns 4 flag-football champions; Washington coach remembered

Mitch Stephens

The Vestavia Hills (Ala.) junior varsity soccer team celebrates their win over Athens at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. This is one of 10 top photos of the month in April captured by High School On SI photographers.
The Vestavia Hills (Ala.) junior varsity soccer team celebrates their win over Athens at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. This is one of 10 top photos of the month in April captured by High School On SI photographers. / Photo by David Leong

Welcome to the National High 5 from High School on SI, a regular look at five of the country's top, most talked about high school sports stories.

When applicable, we'll offer texture, context and even a little opinion. This from busy May 5-10.

1. National home run record

Paisley Needham: Melissa Cardinals softball
Paisley Needham and the Class 5A defending champion Melissa Lady Cardinals swept their Class 5A-Division I Bi-District series against Texarkana Texas 13-1 and 12-1 to advance to the area round of the UIL Texas State Championships. / Oladipo Awowale

The importance of the long ball can't be overstated in Melissa (Texas), home of the nation's No. 1 softball team that last week set a national record for home runs in a season. Izzy Gonzales tied the record Thursday with a third-inning blast in a 13-1 UIL Texas Class 5A Division 1 playoff win over Midlothian and two pitches later Paisley Needham broke it with another solo home run, giving the Cardinals 106 round-trippers on the season. Melissa (34-0) is now up to 112 dingers and counting. More from High School On SI correspondent Levi Payton.

2. What a catch!

SBLive Sports 2025 April Photos of the Month
Mountain Vista (Colo.) center fielder Jackson Crawford makes a diving catch to end the inning while keeping Chaparral base runners from scoring. / Photo by Paul Shepardson

Yes, the above diving catch by Mountain Vista (Colo.) center fielder Jackson Crawford was remarkable. But so was the image caught by High School On SI photographer Paul Shepardson. It's just one of 10 remarkable photos captured by photographers throughout the country in April and compiled by national photo editor Todd Shurtleff. Vote on the best one.

3. No Ordinary Joe

Joe Marsh, who led Arlington girls basketball since 2011, was recently inducted into the WSGBCA hall of fame.
Joe Marsh, who led Arlington girls basketball since 2011, and was recently inducted into the WSGBCA hall of fame, died May 7 after a five-year battle with cancer. / Photo by Vince Miller

A Washington state girls basketball coach died far too young at 57 earlier this month, but the impact he made on dozens upon hundreds of young student-athletes is endless. Joe Marsh made an equally impactful impression on legendary Northwest scribe and High School On SI editor/columnist Todd Milles, who honored the hall of fame and courageous coach with a hearty tribute.

4. California coach revels in Aaron Gordon's resolve

High school, NBA basketball
May 7, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) shoots a three point basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends in the first quarter during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Archbishop Mitty boys basketball coach Tim Kennedy knew first hand how special Aaron Gordon was more than a decade ago when the 6-foot-8 do-everything forward lifted the Monarchs to more than 90 wins over three seasons, along with two state and three NorCal titles. He also knew Gordon was just getting started, and that his talent, game and personality would take him to global heights. But in the wake of a family tragedy, Kennedy is all the more amazed at Gordon's latest barrage of big shots and timely plays for the Denver Nuggets.

5. Florida Flag Football Finals

Alonso vs. Newsome Girls Flag Football (3-27-2024)
File photo of Alonso's girls flag football team / Grace Lynne Photography

There's no faster growing high school sport than girls flag football and there is no more fervent region in the country for the sport than Florida. The state championships were last week at Tampa's AdventHeath Training Center. Check out all of Andy Villamarzo's coverage, that included championships from Alonso (4A), Seminole Ridge (3A), Robinson (2A) and Miami Edison (1A).

feed

Published |Modified
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/National