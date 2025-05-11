Vote: Who was the top performer of the 2025 FHSAA state girls flag football finals 4A-1A?
TAMPA, FLORIDA- The high school girls flag football state semifinals and championships arrived in Hillsborough County this weekend, with some great individual performances along the way.
High School On SI Florida was on hand at the AdventHealth Training Center to check out the state semifinals, championship games and we plucked out 10 names that we felt stood out to us.
We ask you the fans to decide, who was the top girls performer at the FHSAA flag football state finals 4A-1A? Check out our list of names and vote for who you think did the best. Voting ends on June 1st, 11:59 p.m.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other players who may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominations:
Shea Plantz, ATH, Alonso
Named the MVP of the 4A final, Plantz made plays both on offense and defense for the Ravens en route to Alonso's fourth state championship. The wide receiver/defensive back was superb in helping lead Alonso to the 21-20 overtime win over Wellington.
Ava Hanson, QB, Wellington
Though the Wolverines lost in overtime, Hanson played quite possibly her best game of the season against Alonso. The senior signal caller connected on three touchdown throws in the Class 4A state championship.
Haidyn Spano, QB, Robinson
Capping what has been a stellar high school girls flag football career with championship No. 3, Spano was absolutely dominant in the Knights' 41-0 rout of Choctawhatchee in the Class 2A title game. Spano completed her first 14 passes of the state title game en route to the 2A crown.
Jasmyn Mitchner, WR, Robinson
Mitchner made what might've been one of the best catches you'll see in girls flag football in the win versus Choctawhatchee. From making plays versus Hernando to against Choctawhatchee, it was a flawless performance overall in Tampa for the pass catcher.
Diaris Morales, QB, Choctawhatchee
Though the Indians came up on the short end in Class 2A, it takes away nothing from how Morales capped her high school playing career. The senior quarterback guiding the program back to states and to reach the title game was a feat all within itself.
Aubrey Fogel, QB, Seminole Ridge
Poised and pinpoint accuracy is what Fogel showed in the Class 3A state semifinal and final. In leading Seminole Ridge to a 3A state championship over Chiles, Fogel proved as a sophomore that this could be the start of multiple titles for the Hawks.
Chachi Saunders, ATH, Seminole Ridge
Whether it was catching touchdowns, pulling flags or picking off passes, Saunders was an all-around athlete at the state finals for the Hawks. Saunders had a big hand in Seminole Ridge's 18-0 win over East Bay and also made a handful of plays in the 26-2 victory over Chiles.
Kendall Sadbury, QB, Chiles
Not many could match the grit, effort and other intangibles that the freshman quarterback brings to the Timberwolves. In leading Chiles past Homestead in the 3A state semifinal, Sadbury displayed why we may see the Timberwolves at states in the future.
Rakyia Louis, QB, Miami Edison
From an overtime win in the Class 1A state semifinal to a Hail Mary-game winner in the championship game, Louis showed tremendous poise for the Red Raiders. The game-winning heave to the endzone against Wildwood involved Louis evading multiple defenders before launching it for the touchdown.
Zoey Brown, QB, Wildwood
Another freshman that made a big name for herself, not only from the regular season, but at state was Brown. In the semifinal win over Somerset Academy-Canyons, Brown proved that she belonged among the state's best at quarterback.
Here is more coverage of the state semifinals/championships:
Florida girls flag football Class 1A-4A state semifinals preview/predictions 2025
FHSAA Class 3A/1A girls flag football state semifinals: Chiles, Edison, Seminole Ridge, Wildwood advance
12 impact players to watch for on Day 3 of the FHSAA girls flag football state championships
10 impact players to watch for on Day 2 of the FHSAA girls flag football state semifinals/championships
10 impact players to watch for on Day 1 of the FHSAA girls flag football state semifinals/championships
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi