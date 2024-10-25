Mater Dei or St. John Bosco? High School on SI staff Pick ‘Em a winner
SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA — Drum roll, please. Michael Buffer, get to the mic. The Super Bowl of regular-season high school football games in Southern California is only hours away.
So what if it's competing just miles away from the World Series. Or the Suns vs. Lakers in the NBA. Or a rare version of college football's Friday Night Lights: Rutgers at USC.
St. John Bosco versus Mater Dei is part of not only the region's fabric, but also high school football in America. At least those paying attention to the elite.
The date these two powerhouses meet is circled not only around the Southland, but by any prep or college football junkie, because the game often features future Saturday and Sunday game stars.
Since 2015, these two programs, like hungry eagles after prey, have circled around the top of the national rankings. In 2024, like at least four other times, these teams meet as the nation's top two squads, according to High School on SI and other sites: Mater Dei at No. 1 and St. John Bosco No. 2.
There are between 50 and 60 players with at least 3-star recruiting rankings, or who have been offered FBS scholarships. That leaves 10 to 20 players starting on the bench who are future college players.
Unheard of.
The two teams are a combined 15-0. Despite playing two of the top schedules in the nation, they've outscored opponents 544-242.
The last four seasons when they've played twice (2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023), they've split those meetings, and the cumulative score of those games is St. John Bosco 183, Mater Dei 181.
It's tight.
But not according to our SBLive staff, who were asked to pick a winner and score. Four of the five picked the Monarchs, all by double digits. The picks and analysis:
Andy Buhler
Mater Dei 31, St. John Bosco 21: The only thing more exciting about getting a game this big during the regular season is the track record of these teams facing again in the CIF playoffs. St. John Bosco’s sturdy D-line is fortified in part by junior Oregon commit Dutch Horisk, who leads the team in tackles for loss (8.0) and sacks (4.0), but I don’t think even the nation’s No. 2-ranked team will be able to contain fellow Ducks commit and home-run back Jordon Davison and co. on the other side of scrimmage.
Tarek Fattal
Mater Dei 31, St. John Bosco 16: Mater Dei’s veteran defense will be too much for St. John Bosco’s freshman QB. Also, too many MD returners remember last year’s 28-0 loss.
Andrew Nemec
Mater Dei 28, St. John Bosco 14: In what has become a faux national championship game held annually in the state of California, both teams once again live up to the billing coming into this one. Dozens of top prospects litter both rosters, but Mater Dei is the more experienced bunch in this year’s showdown. I expect a close contest into the fourth, but I think the Monarchs control things on the ground late and tack on a game-clinching touchdown courtesy of star running back Jordon Davison.
Mitch Stephens
St. John Bosco 22, Mater Dei 21: Last season, Mater Dei was the clear favorite, Bosco was reeling somewhat after an upset loss in Hawaii. And not only did Bosco win, it shut out the Monarchs for the first time in a dozen years, 28-0. Of course, Mater Dei came back to beat the Braves by the same 28-point margin, 35-7, in the Southern Section finals. All points to the unexpected, and a late 2-point conversion pass from freshman Koa Malau'ulu wins it.
Mike Swanson
Mater Dei 17, St. John Bosco 7 (the same score of the 2022 regular-season game): I don't see a lot of points being scored in this game, but I see Mater Dei scoring more than St. John Bosco, which goes a long way toward winning. That's my expert analysis.
Now it's your turn. Take the Pick 'Em Challenge at High School on SI to vote for Mater Dei or St. John Bosco.
