Prep memories at the top of WNBA draft; Flag football event raises $70k: Top high school sports stories (4/15/2025)

Mitch Stephens

Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Paige Bueckers is interviewed by ESPN after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Welcome to the National High 5 from High School on SI, a daily look at five of the country's top, most talked about high school sports stories.

When applicable, we'll offer texture, context and even a little opinion. This from a busy last week and weekend.

1. WNBA Draft spotlights prep days of Paige Bueckers, Hailey Van Lith

Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Hailey Van Lith poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number eleven overall pick to the Chicago Sky in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Emotions and reflection run deep at big moment events like Monday's WNBA draft. The prep careers of No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers and No. 11 Hailey Van Lith were fondly remembered by High School On SI reporters Andy Villamarzo and Todd Milles

2. High School flag football games raises $70,000 for cancer research

Sports, at every level, is at its best when eyeing the bigger picture. No better proof of that was in Boston on Sunday when A Shot For Life Football raised $70,000 toward brain cancer research during its third annual ASFL Bowl pitting the Massachusetts' best skill players in a four-team, 7-on-7 flag football tournament. The Boston Globe told this terrific piece on how players from different teams and neighborhoods celebrated every score, and how this movement is taking off in other sports and states.

3. Former Ohio State assistant new head coach at IMG Academy

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive line coach Greg Studrawa works with players during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Ohio State Football Training Camp / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

A new season and another new head coach at IMG Academy football. The national power from Bradenton (Fla.) that draws top recruits from all over the country announced former Ohio State assistant Greg Studrawa as its new head coach for the 2025 season, the program's fifth head coach since 2019. USA Today first broke the news.

4. Can ChatGPT predict future prep football national champions?

St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) has been predicted by ChatGPT to be the 2034 national champions of high school football / Courtesy of ChatGPT

A recent college football query offert to ChatGPT, led High School On SI reporter Andy Villamarzo to ask a similar question at the prep level. The answers might surprise you. Frankly, any answer after 2026 surprised me.

5. The son of LeBron James' former high school coach takes SoCal post

St. Ignatius head coach Cameron Joyce guides his team against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 in Akron, Ohio at LeBron James Arena. The Irish won the game 56-38. Preprdp 1 29 11 / PHIL MASTURZO / USA TODAY NETWORK

The splashes around Southern California high school coaching hirings are often large. Heading into the 2023-24 school year, former NBA player and coach Derek Fisher took over at Crespi. In December, Santa Margarita's football program brought on former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer. And Tuesday, Loyola's basketball program announced that the son of LeBron James' high school coach is its new head coach. Our Tarek Fattal broke all three stories including the hiring today of Cameron Joyce at Loyola.

Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

