Prep memories at the top of WNBA draft; Flag football event raises $70k: Top high school sports stories (4/15/2025)
Welcome to the National High 5 from High School on SI, a daily look at five of the country's top, most talked about high school sports stories.
When applicable, we'll offer texture, context and even a little opinion. This from a busy last week and weekend.
1. WNBA Draft spotlights prep days of Paige Bueckers, Hailey Van Lith
Emotions and reflection run deep at big moment events like Monday's WNBA draft. The prep careers of No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers and No. 11 Hailey Van Lith were fondly remembered by High School On SI reporters Andy Villamarzo and Todd Milles
2. High School flag football games raises $70,000 for cancer research
Sports, at every level, is at its best when eyeing the bigger picture. No better proof of that was in Boston on Sunday when A Shot For Life Football raised $70,000 toward brain cancer research during its third annual ASFL Bowl pitting the Massachusetts' best skill players in a four-team, 7-on-7 flag football tournament. The Boston Globe told this terrific piece on how players from different teams and neighborhoods celebrated every score, and how this movement is taking off in other sports and states.
3. Former Ohio State assistant new head coach at IMG Academy
A new season and another new head coach at IMG Academy football. The national power from Bradenton (Fla.) that draws top recruits from all over the country announced former Ohio State assistant Greg Studrawa as its new head coach for the 2025 season, the program's fifth head coach since 2019. USA Today first broke the news.
4. Can ChatGPT predict future prep football national champions?
A recent college football query offert to ChatGPT, led High School On SI reporter Andy Villamarzo to ask a similar question at the prep level. The answers might surprise you. Frankly, any answer after 2026 surprised me.
5. The son of LeBron James' former high school coach takes SoCal post
The splashes around Southern California high school coaching hirings are often large. Heading into the 2023-24 school year, former NBA player and coach Derek Fisher took over at Crespi. In December, Santa Margarita's football program brought on former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer. And Tuesday, Loyola's basketball program announced that the son of LeBron James' high school coach is its new head coach. Our Tarek Fattal broke all three stories including the hiring today of Cameron Joyce at Loyola.