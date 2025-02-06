Five former New York/New Jersey high school quarterbacks have starred in Super Bowls
When it comes to signal callers that have played in the biggest football game of the year, the Super Bowl, every region in the United States is represented.
A region of the country that’s seen its fair share of Super Bowl victories because of the New York Giants and New York Jets.
Five quarterbacks from New York and New Jersey, respectively, have played in Super Bowl games. All five passers ended up with stellar careers playing in the National Football League (NFL).
Check down below for the five quarterbacks from the New York/New Jersey region that have played in Super Bowls:
NEW JERSEY
Joe Flacco, Audubon (Super Bowl XLVII): The former Delaware star was terrific in the Ravens’ 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Flacco completed 22-of-33 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns.
Joe Theismann, South River (Super Bowl XVII & XVIII): Theismann went 1-for-2 between the two Super Bowl appearances he made. The quarterback completed 15-of-23 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-17 win over Miami Dolphins.
Neil O’Donnell, Madison (Super Bowl XXX): O’ Donnell was the Steelers’ quarterback in a 27-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The signal caller finished completing 28-of-49 passes for 239 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.
NEW YORK
Boomer Esiason, East Islip (Super Bowl XXIII): In Esiason’s one trip to the Super Bowl, the quarterback completed 11-of-25 passes for 144 yards and an interception in a 20-16 loss to the Joe Montana-led San Francisco 49ers.
Ron Jaworski, Lackawanna (Super Bowl XV): Jaworski came up on the losing end with the Philadelphia Eagles in a 27-10 loss to the then-Oakland Raiders, throwing for 291 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi