Vote: Who Should Be High School On SI National Athlete of the Week? -- (Oct. 12-18)

High school athletes across the country delivered huge performances during the week of Oct. 12-18, from a 434-yard rushing game by Brymier Miller of Chesnee (South Carolina) to Leelan Baughman of Donegal (PA) scoring eight touchdowns.

Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Mekhi Shorter of Roxana (IL) football. Shorter ran for a single-game school record 467 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-20 win over Marquette Catholic.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 25. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Kingston Allen, SR, Notre Dame Academy (WI) Football

Allen needed just six carries to run for 259 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-0 shutout of Sheboygan North. The Wisconsin commit has 107 career rushing touchdowns, the most in Wisconsin history.

Leelan Baughman, SR, Donegal (PA) Football

Baughman ran for 184 yards and four touchdowns, caught four passes for 103 yards and three scores and returned a punt for a TD in a 64-26 victory over Daniel Boone.

Hudson Bowman, SR, Prosper (TX) Football

Bowman had 237 rushing yards and three touchdowns as Prosper defeated Jesuit, 54-31.

Camden Buchheit, SO, Sprague (OR) Football

Buchheit completed 14 of 17 passes for 295 yards with five total touchdowns—four passing, one rushing—in a 56-6 rout of South Salem.

Cooper Donaldson, sr., General Brown (NY) Football

Donaldson compiled 170 rushing yards with five touchdowns, a TD reception and a punt return TD in a 60-20 win over Holland-Patent.

Zyien Dupree, JR, Gaston (AL) Football

Dupree ran for 378 yards and five touchdowns as Gaston edged Walter Wellborn, 48-46.

Brandon Holman, SR, Zeeland West (MI) Football

Holman had a monster game in a 56-20 win over Forest Hills Central with six touchdowns. The senior ran for 216 yards and three scores with a receiving TD, a kick return TD and a fumble return TD. He also blocked an extra point.

Kylie Kinner, SR, Paintsville (KY) Volleyball

Kinner became the first player in Kentucky history to collect her 3,000th career kill in a five-set victory over Russell. The senior had 31 kills in the match. Kinner is also a star basketball player who has 3,042 career points.

Brymier Miller, SO, Chesnee (SC) Football

Miller dominated with 434 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries in a 71-54 shootout win over Woodruff.

Ryanne Moore, SR, Piketon (OH) Volleyball

Moore tallied 17 kills—including the 1,000th of her prep career—in a straight-sets victory over Paint Valley.

Camilo Murillo, SR, Bound Brook (NJ) Boys Soccer

Murillo netted all three of his team’s goals in a 3-1 win over Rutgers Prep. The senior has 25 goals this season.

Wren Napolitani, JR, Hoboken (NJ) Girls Soccer

Napolitani led the way with four goals in a 6-0 shutout of Union City.

Maleek Nolley, SR, Cajon (CA) Football

Nolley piled up 266 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 28-7 win over Beaumont.

Nathaniel Robin, JR, North Attleboro (MA) Football

Robin ran for 246 yards and two touchdowns with a passing TD as North Attleboro took down Mansfield, 28-27.

Zoe Saldana, FR, Watsonville (CA) Flag Football

Saldana fired five touchdown passes—a new Watsonville single-game program record—in a 40-0 shutout of Pacific Collegiate School.

Brandon Seabrook, SR, Dunbar (FL) Football

Seabrook threw for 260 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns—three passing, one rushing—in a 48-27 win over South Fort Myers.

Thaddeus Thatcher, SR, Arbor View (NV) Football

After two early interceptions, Thatcher roared back to throw for 367 yards and five touchdowns in a 37-13 win over Coronado. Thatcher is committed to Oregon State.

Star Thomas III, JR, Orange (CA) Football

Thomas III completed 21 of 24 passes for 424 yards and six touchdowns in a 51-14 rout of Beckman.

Kaelie Tomalak, SR, St. Charles North (IL) Flag Football

Tomalak threw a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and intercepted a pass on defense as St. Charles North defeated Prospect in the state championship game, 32-13.

J’Shaun Wilson, JR, O’Dea (WA) Football

Wilson set a new O’Dea single-game rushing record with 26 carries for 371 yards and seven touchdowns in a 59-33 win over rival Eastside Catholic.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com