Nebraska High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13

The Nebraska high school football playoffs have reached the state semifinals, with 32 teams remaining in pursuit of eight state championships.

The Nebraska School Activities Association postseason continues Friday, Nov. 13, with two semifinal games scheduled in each of the state's eight classifications.

Class A features undefeated Omaha Westside against Bennington and a showdown between Millard South and Millard North. Class B includes undefeated Gretna, which hosts Omaha Skutt Catholic, and Gretna East, which faces Blair.

Several major upsets helped shape the semifinal field.

In Class C1, Adams Central eliminated top-seeded Sidney with a 14-13 victory, while Ashland-Greenwood advanced with a 14-13 overtime victory over Chadron.

Class D2 produced another surprise when No. 8 Hemingford knocked out top-seeded Shelby-Rising City 50-44.

The semifinal winners will advance to the state championship games, scheduled for Nov. 20 in Kearney and Nov. 23-24 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Nebraska high school football playoff brackets, including semifinal matchups, quarterfinal scores and links to the official NSAA tournaments.

Class A Nebraska High School Football Playoff Bracket

Omaha Westside enters the Class A semifinals as the No. 1 seed and one of Nebraska's leading state championship contenders.

The Warriors will host No. 4 Bennington, which advanced with a 42-14 victory over Elkhorn South.

Westside defeated Papillion-La Vista 35-0 in the quarterfinals, continuing a dominant postseason run.

The other semifinal features No. 2 Millard South hosting No. 3 Millard North.

Millard South advanced with a 41-7 victory over Papillion-La Vista South, while Millard North shut out Omaha North 21-0.

Class A State Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 4 Bennington at No. 1 Omaha Westside — 7 p.m.

No. 3 Millard North at No. 2 Millard South — 7 p.m.

Class A Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 6

Omaha Westside 35, Papillion-La Vista 0

Bennington 42, Elkhorn South 14

Millard South 41, Papillion-La Vista South 7

Millard North 21, Omaha North 0

The Class A state championship is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23, at 7:15 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Class B Nebraska High School Football Playoff Bracket

Undefeated Gretna leads the Class B semifinal field after another convincing postseason victory.

The Dragons defeated Northwest 38-0 in the quarterfinals and will host No. 5 Omaha Skutt Catholic.

Skutt Catholic advanced with a 31-8 victory over Aurora, setting up a matchup between two programs with strong championship traditions.

The other semifinal features No. 2 Gretna East hosting No. 6 Blair.

Gretna East survived Waverly 31-24 in the quarterfinals, while Blair advanced with a 13-10 victory over Scottsbluff.

Class B State Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 5 Omaha Skutt Catholic at No. 1 Gretna — 4 p.m.

No. 6 Blair at No. 2 Gretna East — 8 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 6

Gretna 38, Northwest 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 31, Aurora 8

Gretna East 31, Waverly 24

Blair 13, Scottsbluff 10

The Class B state championship is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 7:15 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Class C1 Nebraska High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class C1 features one of the most intriguing semifinal fields in Nebraska after two dramatic quarterfinal victories reshaped the bracket.

No. 9 Adams Central produced one of the postseason's biggest upsets, defeating top-seeded Sidney 14-13.

Adams Central will travel to No. 5 Syracuse, which survived Cozad 22-21.

The other semifinal features undefeated Boys Town hosting Ashland-Greenwood.

Boys Town advanced with a 13-8 victory over Lincoln Christian, while Ashland-Greenwood eliminated No. 3 Chadron 14-13 in overtime.

Class C1 State Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 9 Adams Central at No. 5 Syracuse — 6 p.m.

No. 6 Ashland-Greenwood at No. 2 Boys Town — 7 p.m.

Class C1 Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 6

Adams Central 14, Sidney 13

Syracuse 22, Cozad 21

Boys Town 13, Lincoln Christian 8

Ashland-Greenwood 14, Chadron 13 (OT)

The Class C1 state championship is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 2:45 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Class C2 Nebraska High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class C2 features undefeated Grand Island Central Catholic and Cedar Catholic among the four remaining championship contenders.

Top-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic advanced with a 28-7 victory over Malcolm and will host No. 5 Yutan.

Yutan eliminated No. 4 Ord 41-24 to earn its semifinal appearance.

The other semifinal features No. 3 Cedar Catholic hosting No. 7 Gothenburg.

Cedar Catholic dominated Boone Central 42-0 in the quarterfinals, while Gothenburg delivered an upset of No. 2 Archbishop Bergan, winning 15-7.

Class C2 State Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 5 Yutan at No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic — 6 p.m.

No. 7 Gothenburg at No. 3 Cedar Catholic — 7 p.m.

Class C2 Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 6

Grand Island Central Catholic 28, Malcolm 7

Yutan 41, Ord 24

Cedar Catholic 42, Boone Central 0

Gothenburg 15, Archbishop Bergan 7

The Class C2 state championship is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 10:15 a.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Class D1 Nebraska High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class D1 features top-seeded Johnson-Brock, along with Crofton, Sandy Creek and undefeated Stanton.

Johnson-Brock continued its impressive postseason with a 42-8 victory over Exeter-Milligan-Friend in the quarterfinals.

The Eagles will host No. 5 Crofton, which defeated Ravenna 62-32.

The other semifinal features No. 3 Stanton traveling to No. 2 Sandy Creek.

Stanton dominated Hartington-Newcastle 58-6, while Sandy Creek advanced with a 62-28 victory over Sutton.

Class D1 State Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 5 Crofton at No. 1 Johnson-Brock — 5 p.m.

No. 3 Stanton at No. 2 Sandy Creek — 6 p.m.

Class D1 Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 6

Johnson-Brock 42, Exeter-Milligan-Friend 8

Crofton 62, Ravenna 32

Stanton 58, Hartington-Newcastle 6

Sandy Creek 62, Sutton 28

The Class D1 state championship is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23, at 2:45 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Class D2 Nebraska High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class D2 features one of the biggest Cinderella stories of the Nebraska postseason.

No. 8 Hemingford eliminated top-seeded Shelby-Rising City 50-44 in the quarterfinals and will travel to No. 4 Loomis.

Loomis advanced with a 76-34 victory over Lourdes Central Catholic, setting up a semifinal between two explosive offensive teams.

The other semifinal features No. 3 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge traveling to No. 2 North Platte St. Patrick's.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge survived Wilcox-Hildreth 24-22, while St. Patrick's defeated Howells-Dodge 25-8.

Class D2 State Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 8 Hemingford at No. 4 Loomis — 7 p.m.

No. 3 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at No. 2 North Platte St. Patrick's — 4 p.m.

Class D2 Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 6

Hemingford 50, Shelby-Rising City 44

Loomis 76, Lourdes Central Catholic 34

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 24, Wilcox-Hildreth 22

North Platte St. Patrick's 25, Howells-Dodge 8

The Class D2 state championship is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23, at 10:15 a.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Class D3 Nebraska High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class D3 features undefeated Lawrence-Nelson, along with Anselmo-Merna, Central Valley and Archangels Catholic.

Top-seeded Lawrence-Nelson advanced with a 58-24 victory over Wynot and will host No. 12 Anselmo-Merna.

Anselmo-Merna continued its postseason run with a 46-20 victory over Guardian Angels Central Catholic.

The other semifinal features No. 3 Archangels Catholic traveling to No. 2 Central Valley.

Archangels Catholic advanced with a 56-8 victory over Dundy County Stratton, while Central Valley defeated Twin Loup 50-12.

Class D3 State Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 12 Anselmo-Merna at No. 1 Lawrence-Nelson — 6 p.m.

No. 3 Archangels Catholic at No. 2 Central Valley — 6 p.m.

Class D3 Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 6

Lawrence-Nelson 58, Wynot 24

Anselmo-Merna 46, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 20

Archangels Catholic 56, Dundy County Stratton 8

Central Valley 50, Twin Loup 12

The Class D3 state championship is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. in Kearney.

Class D6 Nebraska High School Football Playoff Bracket

Nebraska's six-man championship race features Diller-Odell, Leyton, Wallace and Garden County.

No. 9 Leyton delivered one of the postseason's biggest surprises, eliminating top-seeded Stuart 51-46 in the quarterfinals.

Leyton will travel to No. 4 Diller-Odell, which advanced with a 60-30 victory over Red Cloud.

The other semifinal features No. 3 Garden County traveling to No. 2 Wallace.

Garden County defeated Medicine Valley 44-22, while Wallace advanced with a 56-28 victory over Southwest.

Class D6 State Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 9 Leyton at No. 4 Diller-Odell — 3 p.m.

No. 3 Garden County at No. 2 Wallace — 6 p.m.

Class D6 Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 6

Leyton 51, Stuart 46

Diller-Odell 60, Red Cloud 30

Garden County 44, Medicine Valley 22

Wallace 56, Southwest 28

The Class D6 state championship is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:10 p.m. at Cope Stadium in Kearney.

When Are the 2026 Nebraska High School Football State Championships?

The NSAA will crown eight state football champions over three days.

The Class D3 and D6 championships will be played Friday, Nov. 20, in Kearney.

The remaining six championship games will be played Monday, Nov. 23, and Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Memorial Stadium on the University of Nebraska campus in Lincoln.

Friday, Nov. 20 — Kearney

1 p.m. — Class D3 state championship

7:10 p.m. — Class D6 state championship

Monday, Nov. 23 — Memorial Stadium, Lincoln

10:15 a.m. — Class D2 state championship

2:45 p.m. — Class D1 state championship

7:15 p.m. — Class A state championship

Tuesday, Nov. 24 — Memorial Stadium, Lincoln

10:15 a.m. — Class C2 state championship

2:45 p.m. — Class C1 state championship

7:15 p.m. — Class B state championship

All times are Central.

What's Next in the Nebraska High School Football Playoffs?

The NSAA state semifinals take place Friday, Nov. 13, with 16 games scheduled across eight classifications.

The winners will advance to their respective state championship games, beginning Nov. 20 in Kearney.

Among the biggest questions heading into semifinal weekend are whether Omaha Westside and Gretna can preserve their undefeated seasons, whether Adams Central can continue its remarkable run after eliminating Sidney, and whether Hemingford can produce another upset after knocking out the top seed in Class D2.

By Nov. 24, Nebraska will have crowned eight state football champions.

High School On SI will continue updating the Nebraska high school football playoff brackets with semifinal scores, championship matchups and final results.