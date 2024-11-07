New Mexico (NMAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times
Playoff season is upon us in New Mexico high school football.
The postseason kicks off this week as classes 2A-7A start playing postseason football starting on Friday, Nov. 8.
New Mexico high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the New Mexico high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from all classifications, plus some featured first-round matchups:
Class 6A
First-round featured matchups
(8) Eldorado vs. (9) Hobbs
7 p.m. Friday
(5) Las Cruces vs. (12) West Mesa
7 p.m. Friday
(6) Los Lunas vs. (11) Piedra Vista
6 p.m. Friday
(7) Rio Rancho vs. (10) Sandia
7 p.m. Friday
2024 New Mexico Class 6A bracket
Class 5A
First-round featured matchups
(8) Miyamura vs. (9) Highland
7 p.m. Friday
(5) Los Alamos vs. (12) Valley
7 p.m. Friday
(6) Mayfield vs. (11) Belen
1 p.m. Saturday
(7) Lovington vs. (10) Goddard
1 p.m. Saturday
2024 New Mexico Class 5A bracket
Class 4A
First-round featured matchups
(8) Valencia vs. (9) Moriarty
3 p.m. Saturday
(5) Portales vs. (12) Chaparral
7 p.m. Friday
(6) Espanola Valley vs. (11) Manzano
6 p.m. Friday
(7) Grants vs. (10) Silver
1 p.m. Saturday
2024 New Mexico Class 4A bracket
Class 3A
First-round featured matchups
(8) Hope Christian vs. (9) Thoreau
7 p.m. Friday
(5) New Mexico Military Institute vs. (12) Hot Springs
7 p.m. Friday
(6) West Las Vegas vs. (11) Ruidoso
1 p.m. Saturday
(7) Hatch Valley vs. (10) Pojoaqua Valley
7 p.m. Friday
2024 New Mexico Class 3A bracket
Class 2A
First-round featured matchups
(8) Navajo Prep vs. (9) McCurdy
3 p.m. Saturday
(5) Eunice vs. (12) Laguna Acoma
3 p.m. Saturday
(6) Loving vs. (11) Cuba
3 p.m. Saturday
(7) Raton vs. (10) Jal
3 p.m. Saturday
2024 New Mexico Class 2A bracket
Class 8-Man
Quarterfinal matchups
(1) Melrose vs. (9) Lordsburg
1 p.m. Saturday
(5) Clayton vs. (4) Gateway Christian
1 p.m. Saturday
(6) Mesilla Valley Christian School vs. (11) Tatum
1 p.m. Saturday
(7) Escalante vs. (10) Fort Sumner/House
7 p.m. Friday
2024 New Mexico Class 8-Man bracket
Class 6-Man
Semifinal matchups
(1) Logan vs. (5) Elida
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Mountainair vs. (6) Grady
6 p.m. Friday
2024 New Mexico 6-Man DI bracket
