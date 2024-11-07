High School

New Mexico (NMAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times

Ben Dagg

Las Cruces Bulldawgs storm the field before a high school football game on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the Field of Dreams.
Playoff season is upon us in New Mexico high school football.

The postseason kicks off this week as classes 2A-7A start playing postseason football starting on Friday, Nov. 8.

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 New Mexico (NMAA) high school football playoffs.

New Mexico high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the New Mexico high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from all classifications, plus some featured first-round matchups:

Class 6A

First-round featured matchups

(8) Eldorado vs. (9) Hobbs

7 p.m. Friday

(5) Las Cruces vs. (12) West Mesa

7 p.m. Friday

(6) Los Lunas vs. (11) Piedra Vista

6 p.m. Friday

(7) Rio Rancho vs. (10) Sandia

7 p.m. Friday

2024 New Mexico Class 6A bracket

Class 5A

First-round featured matchups

(8) Miyamura vs. (9) Highland

7 p.m. Friday

(5) Los Alamos vs. (12) Valley

7 p.m. Friday

(6) Mayfield vs. (11) Belen

1 p.m. Saturday

(7) Lovington vs. (10) Goddard

1 p.m. Saturday

2024 New Mexico Class 5A bracket

Class 4A

First-round featured matchups

(8) Valencia vs. (9) Moriarty

3 p.m. Saturday

(5) Portales vs. (12) Chaparral

7 p.m. Friday

(6) Espanola Valley vs. (11) Manzano

6 p.m. Friday

(7) Grants vs. (10) Silver

1 p.m. Saturday

2024 New Mexico Class 4A bracket

Class 3A

First-round featured matchups

(8) Hope Christian vs. (9) Thoreau

7 p.m. Friday

(5) New Mexico Military Institute vs. (12) Hot Springs

7 p.m. Friday

(6) West Las Vegas vs. (11) Ruidoso

1 p.m. Saturday

(7) Hatch Valley vs. (10) Pojoaqua Valley

7 p.m. Friday

2024 New Mexico Class 3A bracket

Class 2A

First-round featured matchups

(8) Navajo Prep vs. (9) McCurdy

3 p.m. Saturday

(5) Eunice vs. (12) Laguna Acoma

3 p.m. Saturday

(6) Loving vs. (11) Cuba

3 p.m. Saturday

(7) Raton vs. (10) Jal

3 p.m. Saturday

2024 New Mexico Class 2A bracket

Class 8-Man

Quarterfinal matchups

(1) Melrose vs. (9) Lordsburg

1 p.m. Saturday

(5) Clayton vs. (4) Gateway Christian

1 p.m. Saturday

(6) Mesilla Valley Christian School vs. (11) Tatum

1 p.m. Saturday

(7) Escalante vs. (10) Fort Sumner/House

7 p.m. Friday

2024 New Mexico Class 8-Man bracket

Class 6-Man

Semifinal matchups

(1) Logan vs. (5) Elida

6 p.m. Friday

(2) Mountainair vs. (6) Grady

6 p.m. Friday

2024 New Mexico 6-Man DI bracket

