Amityville Memorial (NY) Cancels Football Season Because of Injuries

Amityville (NY) Memorial’s football team has struggled with injuries this season, enough for the historic Suffolk County school to cancel its season, per a story by ABC 7 NY.

A number of players have suffered injuries in preseason scrimmages and practices, circumstances that forced the administration to cancel the varsity team’s season. However, varsity players in ninth, 10th and 11th grades will be permitted to play for the school’s junior varsity team for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Two Other Long Island Schools Have Called Off Their Seasons

Amityville Memorial is the third Long Island high school to cancel its varsity season, following in the footsteps of Port Jefferson and Holy Trinity Diocesan in Hicksville, per a story by News 12 Long Island.

Low participation numbers forced Port Jefferson to call off its season, while Holy Trinity Diocesan shut down its season after newly hired head coach Calin Mack resigned in July.

Seniors Are Not Eligible to Play JV Football

Amityville Memorial has an enrollment of just under 1,000 students for ninth through 12th grades. Seniors are not eligible to compete on junior varsity sports teams. The school’s football team had only three seniors this year, per a story by the Daily Voice.

With so many underclassmen on this year’s varsity roster, Superintendent Gina Talbert said the situation created “unnecessary safety risks for younger athletes,” per news12 Long Island.

Amityville Memorial’s varsity team has struggled in recent years, winning only two games over the past three seasons.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962