New York high school football: Cornwall announces 2025 schedule
Many teams have started to release their 2025 football schedule, including one of New York's best single-A high school teams.
That team is the Cornwall Central Dragons from New Windsor, New York. The Dragons had a great season last season. They finished with an overall record of 11-2, with their final loss coming against the Somers Tuskers, who won the state championship for the third consecutive season.
While that game was mostly uncompetitive, that didn't mean the Dragons were like that all season. The Dragons defeated Minisink Valley, erasing what was a 19-point deficit for a 27-26 victory, which was their best win of the season. The Dragons also defeated teams such as Washingtonville, which they defeated 60-0, and Saugerties, when they were victorious 41-0.
The schedule for the 2025 season has many key games on it, including Monroe Woodbury, which got the best of Cornwall Central last season. Here is the schedule:
• Burnt Hill (9/5)
• at Newburgh Free Academy (9/12)
• Monroe Woodbury (9/19)
• at Our Lady Oof Lourdes (9/26)
• Balston Spa (10/3)
• Beacon (10/11)
• at Goshen (10/18)
• Wallkill (10/2
The Dragons will be coached by Kevin Arduino once again. He will look to get the Dragons back to the state title game and look for another championship, as the last time the New York high school won the title was in the 2018-19 season.
Cornwall will return star running back Jordan Bishop. Bishop finished his second season with 17 touchdowns, 1,765 rushing yards, 7.2 yards per carry and 135.8 yards per game. The Dragons are also returning Nyhiem Owens, who will play cornerback and wide receiver. The uncommitted prospect has had many colleges in contact with him, including Penn State, where he recently visited.
More from this author (Caleb Sisk)
- Can Louisville commit Briggs Cherry lead Baylor School to a state championship?
- Fans react to Perry (Arizona) star Koa Peat's college decision
- Baylor School releases 2025 Tennessee high school football schedule
- Bryce James could be next great Arizona Wildcats star
- 5-star quarterback Faizon Brandon confirms he will compete at Elite 11 in Georgia
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-25 offseason and 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up-to-date schedules and scores, and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App