High School

New York high school football: Cornwall announces 2025 schedule

Cornwall is hopeful of having another successful season

Caleb Sisk

The Cornwall Central Dragons went 11-2 last season.
The Cornwall Central Dragons went 11-2 last season. / Liam Keating/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many teams have started to release their 2025 football schedule, including one of New York's best single-A high school teams.

That team is the Cornwall Central Dragons from New Windsor, New York. The Dragons had a great season last season. They finished with an overall record of 11-2, with their final loss coming against the Somers Tuskers, who won the state championship for the third consecutive season.

While that game was mostly uncompetitive, that didn't mean the Dragons were like that all season. The Dragons defeated Minisink Valley, erasing what was a 19-point deficit for a 27-26 victory, which was their best win of the season. The Dragons also defeated teams such as Washingtonville, which they defeated 60-0, and Saugerties, when they were victorious 41-0.

The schedule for the 2025 season has many key games on it, including Monroe Woodbury, which got the best of Cornwall Central last season. Here is the schedule:

• Burnt Hill (9/5)
• at Newburgh Free Academy (9/12)
• Monroe Woodbury (9/19)
• at Our Lady Oof Lourdes (9/26)
• Balston Spa (10/3)
• Beacon (10/11)
• at Goshen (10/18)
• Wallkill (10/2

The Dragons will be coached by Kevin Arduino once again. He will look to get the Dragons back to the state title game and look for another championship, as the last time the New York high school won the title was in the 2018-19 season.

Cornwall will return star running back Jordan Bishop. Bishop finished his second season with 17 touchdowns, 1,765 rushing yards, 7.2 yards per carry and 135.8 yards per game. The Dragons are also returning Nyhiem Owens, who will play cornerback and wide receiver. The uncommitted prospect has had many colleges in contact with him, including Penn State, where he recently visited.

More from this author (Caleb Sisk)

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-25 offseason and 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up-to-date schedules and scores, and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk has been a sportswriter in the Dalton, Georgia area since 2023. He started as a graphic designer with his own company that was and is run through social media. Sisk grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has experience traveling back to his hometown and all throughout the state of Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to cover high school sports. He has written for many On SI sites and has worked with Rivals in the past. He also expresses the enjoyment of writing about multiple sports and topics, although his first love for writing has always been recruiting. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/New York