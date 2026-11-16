The 2026 New York high school football playoffs are entering a pivotal weekend, with sectional championships already decided across much of the state and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association preparing for regional competition Nov. 20-21.

Unlike many states that conduct a single statewide tournament, New York has multiple championship structures. The NYSPHSAA crowns state champions in Classes AA, A, B, C and D, along with an eight-player division. The New York Catholic High School Football League, New York City Public Schools Athletic League and Long Island programs also conduct separate postseason competitions.

That means several teams have already celebrated championships even as the larger postseason continues.

Among the biggest results from the past week was West Seneca West's 18-12 victory over previously unbeaten Grand Island in the Section VI Class A championship. The Warhawks rallied to capture their first sectional title in nine years.

In Section VI Class AA, Bennett defeated Lancaster 48-31 to capture the championship and advance to the state tournament.

Central New York also produced a major result when Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy defeated Liverpool 21-14, while Chenango Forks continued its championship pursuit with a 50-19 victory over Waverly.

Meanwhile, Iona Prep advanced to the New York Catholic High School Football League AAA championship with a 42-7 victory over Cardinal Hayes. The Gaels will face Monsignor Farrell, which defeated St. Anthony's 28-21.

Here is a look at New York's completed championships, updated playoff brackets and upcoming postseason games.

2026 New York High School Football Champions: Completed Sectional Titles

Several sectional champions have already been crowned, with more titles and state playoff berths being decided throughout November.

Section VI — Western New York

Class AA champion: Bennett

Bennett 48, Lancaster 31

Bennett captured the Section VI Class AA championship with a 48-31 victory over Lancaster on Nov. 13.

Class A champion: West Seneca West

West Seneca West 18, Grand Island 12

West Seneca West rallied past previously unbeaten Grand Island on Nov. 12, earning its first sectional championship since 2017.

Class D champion: Randolph

Randolph 49, Newfane 16

Randolph defeated Newfane 49-16 on Nov. 12 to claim the Section VI Class D championship.

Other Completed Sectional Championship Results

Section I — Hudson Valley

Class AA: Mamaroneck 28, Arlington 14

Class B: Westlake 34, Pelham 16

Class C: Bronxville 35, Pleasantville 7

Class D: Tuckahoe 40, Haldane 7

Section II — Capital Region

Class AA: Christian Brothers Academy (Albany) 61, Saratoga Springs 14

Class A: Glens Falls 28, Averill Park 21

Class C: Schuylerville 36, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac 2

Section III — Central New York

Class AA: Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse) 21, Liverpool 14

Class A: Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 28, New Hartford 20

Class C: Lowville 43, Beaver River/Lowville-area opponent 14

Section IV — Southern Tier

Class A: Maine-Endwell 33, Johnson City 22

Class C: Chenango Forks 50, Waverly 19

Section IX — Hudson Valley

Class AA: Valley Central 16, Newburgh Free Academy 6

Class A: Cornwall 27, Washingtonville 26

Class B: Port Jervis 42, Beacon 13

Class C: O'Neill 35, Highland 14

These sectional titles determine which teams advance to the NYSPHSAA regional and state championship rounds.

NYSPHSAA Class AA Football Playoff Bracket

Class AA features several of New York's leading public-school programs, including Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy, Albany Christian Brothers Academy and Bennett.

Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy defeated Liverpool 21-14 in its sectional championship game.

Albany Christian Brothers Academy advanced with a 61-14 victory over Saratoga Springs.

Bennett earned its Section VI championship with a 48-31 victory over Lancaster.

The regional round will determine the four state semifinalists.

Class AA Regional Games — Saturday, Nov. 21

Section VI at-large representative vs. Section I champion — Mahopac High School, 3 p.m.

Section IX champion vs. Section II champion — Colonie High School, 3:30 p.m.

Corning-Painted Post vs. Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy — Cicero-North Syracuse High School, 6 p.m.

Section VI champion vs. Section V champion — SUNY Brockport, 6 p.m.

The winners advance to the Nov. 28 state semifinals.

VIEW THE CLASS AA STATE PLAYOFF BRACKET

NYSPHSAA Class A Football Playoff Bracket

Class A features one of the most compelling sectional championship stories of the postseason.

West Seneca West ended Grand Island's unbeaten season with an 18-12 victory in the Section VI final.

Both teams remain involved in the state playoff picture, with Grand Island receiving an at-large opportunity.

Elsewhere, Maine-Endwell advanced with a 33-22 victory over Johnson City, while Vernon-Verona-Sherrill defeated New Hartford 28-20.

Class A Regional Games — Friday, Nov. 20

Section IV champion vs. Section III champion — Cicero-North Syracuse High School, 8 p.m.

Section VI champion vs. Section V champion — SUNY Brockport, 8 p.m.

Section IX champion vs. Section II champion — Colonie High School, 6 p.m.

Section VI at-large representative vs. Section I champion — Mahopac High School, 7:30 p.m.

The Class A state championship is scheduled for Dec. 4 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

VIEW THE CLASS A STATE PLAYOFF BRACKET

NYSPHSAA Class B Football Playoff Bracket

Class B enters the regional round with several programs seeking to extend their seasons.

Peru advanced with a 42-0 victory over Franklin Academy, while Westlake defeated Pelham 34-16.

Port Jervis also advanced with a convincing 42-13 victory over Beacon.

The state tournament includes regional games Nov. 20-21, followed by semifinals Nov. 28.

Class B Regional Games

Section IV champion vs. Section III champion — Nov. 20, 3 p.m., Cicero-North Syracuse High School

Section VI champion vs. Section V champion — Nov. 21, 3 p.m., SUNY Brockport

Section IX champion vs. Section I champion — Nov. 21, noon, Mahopac High School

The remaining regional pairing will be determined through the Section II and Section VII/X qualifying path.

The Class B championship game is scheduled for Dec. 5 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

VIEW THE CLASS B STATE PLAYOFF BRACKET

NYSPHSAA Class C Football Playoff Bracket

Class C features several of New York's most successful small-school programs, including Chenango Forks, Bronxville and Schuylerville.

Chenango Forks advanced with a 50-19 victory over Waverly.

Bronxville defeated Pleasantville 35-7, while Schuylerville rolled past Hoosick Falls/Tamarac 36-2.

Gouverneur also advanced with a 49-6 victory over Saranac in a subregional game.

Class C Regional Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 21

Chenango Forks vs. Lowville — noon, Cicero-North Syracuse High School

Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton vs. Hornell/Arkport/Canaseraga — noon, SUNY Brockport

Gouverneur vs. Schuylerville — noon, Colonie High School

Bronxville vs. O'Neill — noon, Middletown High School

The winners advance to the Nov. 28 state semifinals.

The Class C championship game is scheduled for Dec. 5 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

VIEW THE CLASS C STATE PLAYOFF BRACKET

NYSPHSAA Class D Football Playoff Bracket

Class D features Randolph among the teams advancing from sectional competition.

Randolph captured the Section VI championship with a 49-16 victory over Newfane.

Tuckahoe also advanced with a 40-7 victory over Haldane.

The state tournament continues Nov. 20 with regional games, followed by semifinals Nov. 27.

The Class D state championship game is scheduled for Dec. 4 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

VIEW THE CLASS D STATE PLAYOFF BRACKET

New York Eight-Player Football Playoff Bracket

The NYSPHSAA eight-player football tournament will crown its champion Nov. 27 at Vestal High School.

The semifinals include Morrisville-Eaton against Taconic Hills and Pawling against Lansing.

Eight-Player State Semifinals

Morrisville-Eaton vs. Taconic Hills — Nov. 20, 7 p.m., Taconic Hills High School

Pawling vs. Lansing — semifinal date and location to be finalized

The winners will meet Nov. 27 at noon for the eight-player championship.

VIEW THE EIGHT-PLAYER STATE PLAYOFF BRACKET

New York Catholic High School Football Playoff Brackets

The New York Catholic High School Football League will crown champions in three divisions Nov. 20-21.

AAA Championship

Iona Prep vs. Monsignor Farrell

Saturday, Nov. 21 — 3 p.m.

Iona Prep advanced with a 42-7 victory over Cardinal Hayes.

Monsignor Farrell defeated St. Anthony's 28-21 to secure the other championship berth.

AA-1 Championship

Fordham Prep vs. Xaverian

Saturday, Nov. 21 — 11 a.m., Fordham University

Fordham Prep defeated Kellenberg Memorial 24-21 in the semifinals.

Xaverian advanced with a 35-21 victory over St. Joseph-by-the-Sea.

AA-2 Championship

Mount St. Michael Academy vs. Kennedy Catholic

Friday, Nov. 20 — 7 p.m.

Mount St. Michael defeated St. Dominic 38-6, while Kennedy Catholic edged Holy Cross 15-14.

Long Island High School Football Playoff Brackets

Long Island's postseason continues with four divisions competing for county championships and berths in the Long Island Championships.

Several prominent programs remain in contention, including Massapequa, Ward Melville, Garden City, Half Hollow Hills East, Plainedge and Sayville.

Massapequa advanced with a 35-6 victory over Port Washington, while Ward Melville defeated William Floyd 34-7.

Garden City remained alive with a 49-7 opening-round victory over New Hyde Park Memorial.

Half Hollow Hills East defeated Commack 28-7, while Plainedge edged Bethpage 28-25.

Sayville advanced with a 42-31 victory over John Glenn.

The Nassau and Suffolk County championship games will determine the Long Island Championship matchups.

VIEW THE LONG ISLAND PLAYOFF BRACKETS

New York City Public School Football Playoff Brackets

The Public Schools Athletic League postseason continues across four divisions, with championship opportunities still ahead.

Eagle Academy II remained unbeaten with a 40-8 victory over DeWitt Clinton.

Erasmus Hall defeated Lincoln 34-7, while Tottenville advanced with a 35-12 victory over Curtis.

Other notable results included Jamaica's 42-6 victory over Grand Street Campus and Eagle Academy III's 30-0 shutout of John Adams.

The PSAL postseason will continue through its divisional championship games.

When Are the New York High School Football State Championships?

The NYSPHSAA will crown its five 11-player state champions Dec. 4-5 at the JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse University.

The Class D and Class A championships are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, with Class C, Class B and Class AA championship games Saturday, Dec. 5.

The eight-player championship will be played Nov. 27 at Vestal High School.

Catholic league, PSAL and Long Island championships are conducted separately.

What's Next in the New York High School Football Playoffs?

The Nov. 20-21 weekend will help determine which programs advance to the NYSPHSAA state semifinals.

In Class AA, Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy faces Corning-Painted Post, while Bennett continues its pursuit of a state championship after winning the Section VI title.

Class A features West Seneca West following its dramatic championship victory over Grand Island.

Class C includes Chenango Forks against Lowville, Bronxville against O'Neill and Gouverneur against Schuylerville.

The Catholic league will crown its AAA, AA-1 and AA-2 champions, while the Long Island and PSAL playoffs continue.

High School On SI will continue following New York's high school football postseason as additional champions are crowned and the remaining state playoff brackets advance toward their championship games.