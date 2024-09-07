New York high school football scores, live updates (9/6/2024 - 9/7/2024)
The 2024 New York high school football season begins this week with more than 80 games on Friday night and continues Saturday with another 50+ matchups across the state.
You can follow all of the NYSPHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive New York High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the New York high school football Week 1 action on Friday and Saturday.
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of New York high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
Top New York Athletes
Want to know which players you should keep your eye on this season? We've got you covered.
Check out the top New York players to watch in 2024:
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers
We also invite you to visit the brand new New York homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for all the latest New York high school sports news.
