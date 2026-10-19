New York High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 19, 2026)
As the postseason draws near for New York High School Football, the matchups become more enticing and thrilling.
Iona Prep, St. Francis, CBA Albany, Somers and Monsignor Farrell all hold their positions from No. 1 to 5 in this week’s rankings.
Archbishop Stepinac and Erasmus Hall break back into the rankings after a couple of weeks on hiatus. Clarkstown South and Glens Falls make an appearance in the poll for the first time this season.
Chaminade, Rye, Cardinal Hayes and Hilton are out.
Below is the seventh week of High School on SI’s 2026 state rankings out of the Empire State:
1. Iona Prep (7-0)
The Gaels recorded a 50-3 win over Fordham Prep. Iona Prep will host Chaminade on Friday.
Previous rank: 1
2. St. Francis (7-0)
The Red Raiders took home a 42-21 win over McDowell (PA). St. Francis will go up against St. Andrews (Ontario) on Friday.
Previous rank: 2
3. Christian Brothers Academy (Albany) (7-0)
The Brothers have allowed just six points in their last three games. CBA Albany will take on Guilderland this Friday.
Previous rank: 3
4. Somers (7-0)
The Tuskers notched a 34-19 win over Yorktown. Somers will face Carmel on Friday.
Previous rank: 4
5. Monsignor Farrell (7-1)
The Lions blanked Cardinal Hayes, 28-0. Farrell will host St. Anthony’s on Friday.
Previous rank: 5
6. Massapequa (6-0)
The Chiefs have outscored their last two opponents by a 75-0 margin. Massapequa will face Farmingdale on Saturday.
Previous rank: 6
7. Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse) (3-3)
CBA beat Canisius, 31-7, for its third straight win. The Brothers will take on St. Joseph’s this weekend.
Previous rank: 9
8. Garden City (5-1)
The Trojans have won three in a row since they lost to Massapequa on Sept. 28. Garden City will go up against Kennedy on Saturday.
Previous rank: 8
9. Sayville (6-0)
The Golden Flashes knocked off Bayport-Blue Point, 41-15. Sayville will host Kings Park on Friday.
Previous rank: 12
10. Ward Melville (6-0)
The Patriots defeated Sachem North, 33-14. Ward Melville will go up against Patchogue-Medford on Friday.
Previous rank: 13
11. Brighton (7-0)
The Bruins won 44-14 over Eastridge. Brighton will host Gates Chili on Friday.
Previous rank: 16
12. Monroe (6-0)
The Red Jackets will host Canisius on Friday.
Previous rank: 17
13. Tottenville (3-3)
The Pirates will look to shake off their two-point loss to Erasmus Hall with a road game against Lincoln on Friday.
Previous rank: 10
14. St. Anthony’s (4-3)
The Friars are a game over .500 after a thrilling 49-48 win over Chaminade. St. Anthony’s will face Monsignor Farrell on Friday.
Previous rank: 18
15. Eagle Academy II (6-0)
The Eagles defeated Port Richmond, 62-0. Eagle Academy will go up against Canarsie on Friday.
Previous rank: 19
16. Canisius (3-4)
Following a loss to CBA Syracuse, the Crusaders will hit the road to take on Monroe.
Previous rank: 7
17. Bronxville (5-1)
The Broncos have allowed just 14 points in their last five games. Bronxville will face Haldane on Friday to wrap up the regular season.
Previous rank: 20
18. Liverpool (7-0)
The Legends are coming off a 35-0 win over Henninger. Liverpool will host Utica Proctor on Friday.
Previous rank: 21
19. Chenango Forks (7-0)
The Blue Devils rode to a 34-6 victory over Windsor. Forks will host Susquehanna Valley on Saturday.
Previous rank: 22
20. Bayport-Blue Point (5-1)
The Phantoms will look to brush off a loss to Sayville with a home game against John Glenn on Friday.
Previous rank: 11
21. Westhampton Beach (6-0)
The Hurricanes cruised to a 50-28 win over Smithtown West. Westhampton will host Hauppauge on Friday.
Previous rank: 24
22. Clarkstown South (7-0)
The Vikings recorded a 38-7 win over Suffern. Clarkstown South will host Nyack on Thursday.
Previous rank: None
23. Glens Falls (7-0)
The Black Bears took down Gloversville, 47-15. Glens Falls will welcome Schalmont to its home field on Friday.
Previous rank: None
24. Erasmus Hall (3-3)
Following a 14-12 win over Tottenville, the Dutchmen will host South Shore on Friday.
Previous rank: None
25. Archbishop Stepinac (4-4)
The Crusaders recently notched back-to-back wins over Chaminade and St. Peter’s. Stepinac will host St. John the Baptist on Saturday.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Chaminade (2-6), Rye (4-3), Cardinal Hayes (4-3), Hilton (5-2).
Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to kevlsmittie@gmail.com.Follow KevLSmittie