New York High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 19, 2026)

As the postseason draws near for New York High School Football, the matchups become more enticing and thrilling.

Iona Prep, St. Francis, CBA Albany, Somers and Monsignor Farrell all hold their positions from No. 1 to 5 in this week’s rankings.

Archbishop Stepinac and Erasmus Hall break back into the rankings after a couple of weeks on hiatus. Clarkstown South and Glens Falls make an appearance in the poll for the first time this season.

Chaminade, Rye, Cardinal Hayes and Hilton are out.

Below is the seventh week of High School on SI’s 2026 state rankings out of the Empire State:

High School On SI

The Gaels recorded a 50-3 win over Fordham Prep. Iona Prep will host Chaminade on Friday.

Previous rank: 1

The Red Raiders took home a 42-21 win over McDowell (PA). St. Francis will go up against St. Andrews (Ontario) on Friday.

Previous rank: 2

The Brothers have allowed just six points in their last three games. CBA Albany will take on Guilderland this Friday.

Previous rank: 3

The Tuskers notched a 34-19 win over Yorktown. Somers will face Carmel on Friday.

Previous rank: 4

The Lions blanked Cardinal Hayes, 28-0. Farrell will host St. Anthony’s on Friday.

Previous rank: 5

The Chiefs have outscored their last two opponents by a 75-0 margin. Massapequa will face Farmingdale on Saturday.

Previous rank: 6

CBA beat Canisius, 31-7, for its third straight win. The Brothers will take on St. Joseph’s this weekend.

Previous rank: 9

The Trojans have won three in a row since they lost to Massapequa on Sept. 28. Garden City will go up against Kennedy on Saturday.

Previous rank: 8

The Golden Flashes knocked off Bayport-Blue Point, 41-15. Sayville will host Kings Park on Friday.

Previous rank: 12

The Patriots defeated Sachem North, 33-14. Ward Melville will go up against Patchogue-Medford on Friday.

Previous rank: 13

The Bruins won 44-14 over Eastridge. Brighton will host Gates Chili on Friday.

Previous rank: 16

The Red Jackets will host Canisius on Friday.

Previous rank: 17

The Pirates will look to shake off their two-point loss to Erasmus Hall with a road game against Lincoln on Friday.

Previous rank: 10

The Friars are a game over .500 after a thrilling 49-48 win over Chaminade. St. Anthony’s will face Monsignor Farrell on Friday.

Previous rank: 18

The Eagles defeated Port Richmond, 62-0. Eagle Academy will go up against Canarsie on Friday.

Previous rank: 19

Following a loss to CBA Syracuse, the Crusaders will hit the road to take on Monroe.

Previous rank: 7

The Broncos have allowed just 14 points in their last five games. Bronxville will face Haldane on Friday to wrap up the regular season.

Previous rank: 20

The Legends are coming off a 35-0 win over Henninger. Liverpool will host Utica Proctor on Friday.

Previous rank: 21

The Blue Devils rode to a 34-6 victory over Windsor. Forks will host Susquehanna Valley on Saturday.

Previous rank: 22

The Phantoms will look to brush off a loss to Sayville with a home game against John Glenn on Friday.

Previous rank: 11

The Hurricanes cruised to a 50-28 win over Smithtown West. Westhampton will host Hauppauge on Friday.

Previous rank: 24

The Vikings recorded a 38-7 win over Suffern. Clarkstown South will host Nyack on Thursday.

Previous rank: None

The Black Bears took down Gloversville, 47-15. Glens Falls will welcome Schalmont to its home field on Friday.

Previous rank: None

Following a 14-12 win over Tottenville, the Dutchmen will host South Shore on Friday.

Previous rank: None

The Crusaders recently notched back-to-back wins over Chaminade and St. Peter’s. Stepinac will host St. John the Baptist on Saturday.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Chaminade (2-6), Rye (4-3), Cardinal Hayes (4-3), Hilton (5-2).