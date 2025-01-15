Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act Passes House: A Closer Look at HR28 and Its Implications
The “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act,” an amendment to Title IX, took a major step towards being a law on Tuesday, as it was passed by the United States House of Representatives.
According to a CBS News' report, the HR28 bill passed the House of Representatives and now will need to go through the Senate before going to a majority vote. The bill received 218 votes in favor of passage with 206 opposed and one voter, Democratic representative Don Davis (NC), voting present.
The bill would ban transgender girls and women from competing on K-12 girls teams and womens' college sports teams.
Per the report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that about three percent of high school students identify themselves as transgender. Already, 27 of the 50 states have restrictions in place regarding transgender athlete participation in sports, according to theMovement Advancement Project.
Here is some of the text of the HR28 bill:
"(1) It shall be a violation of subsection (a) for a recipient of Federal financial assistance who operates, sponsors, or facilitates an athletic program or activity to permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls."
‘‘(2) For the purposes of this subsection, sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth."
‘‘(3) For the purposes of this subsection, the term ‘athletic programs and activities’ includes, but is not limited to, all programs or activities that are provided condiional upon participation with any athletic team."
A similar bill passed in the last Congress by a margin of 219-203, but was not taken up by then-Democratically controlled Senate. Republicans now control the Senate, which greatly enhances its chances of being taken up, but passage will require Democratic support. The GOP holds 53 seats in the Senate and the legislation must secure at least 60 votes to advance subject to filibuster.
More From High School On SI
• NFL Hall Of Famer Ed Reed Named As Chamblee (Georgia) Offensive Coordinator
• Two Texas High School Football Head Coaches Mentioned As Possible Dallas Cowboys' HC Candidates
• Archbishop Stepinac's Mike O'Donnell Retiring After 37 Seasons As Head Coach: Report
• Bill Belichick Looking To Land IMG National's Billy Miller On UNC Coaching Staff: Report
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi