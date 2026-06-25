Vote: Who should be the North Carolina High School Baseball Player of the Year for 2026?

The 2026 North Carolina high school baseball season has already wrapped up. Now is the time to answer the question: Who should be the North Carolina Baseball Player of the Year?

Here are High School on SI's North Carolina Baseball Players of the Year for 2026. Scroll down to read about the list and cast your vote below.

Voting ends Sunday, July 12th, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Jacob Seamon, Metrolina Christian Academy

Seamon led Metrolina Christian to the N.C. Independent School Athletic Association 4A state championship series. The junior and LSU commit was also named Gatorade North Carolina Baseball Player of the Year. At the plate, he batted .528 with 56 hits, 50 RBIs, 13 home runs, 12 doubles, 61 runs, and 31 stolen bases.

Chase Kiker, Metrolina Christian Academy

Kiker also contributed to the Warriors' state championship series run. The senior and Clemson commit hit .408 with 42 hits, 54 RBIs, nine home runs, 10 doubles, and 26 runs.

Logan D'Amico, Marvin Ridge

D'Amico led Marvin Ridge to the NCHSAA Class 7A state championship. The senior and Wake Forest commit batted .444 with 50 RBIs, 13 home runs, 47 runs, six doubles, and 43 hits.

Gunnar Alm, Polk County

Alm had a strong finish to his Polk County career. The senior and NC State commit batted .451 with 32 hits, 31 RBIs, 11 home runs, 50 runs, and 41 stolen bases.

Stephen Crater, Wake Forest

Crater was very impressive for Wake Forest this past season. The senior and Brunswick Community College commit batted .439 with 25 hits, 33 RBIs, 11 home runs, and 26 runs.

Brock Bumgardner, Cherryville

Bumgardner led Cherryville to the NCHSAA 2A state championship series and pitched a no-hitter in Game 1. The junior went 10-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 56.1 innings pitched. Additionally, he hit .430 with 37 hits, 59 RBIs, six home runs, and 15 doubles.

Caleb Cox, Nash Central

Cox had an impressive showing on the mound for Nash Central in 2026. The sophomore went 7-3 with a 1.61 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 56.2 innings pitched.

Jared Hagwood, Bunn

Hagwood led Bunn to the NCHSAA Class 4A state title and was named Quad County Player of the Year. The senior and Wake Technical Community College commit went 10-2 with a 0.76 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 73.2 innings. Additionally, he hit 22 RBIs and two home runs.

Caden Nolan, Richmond Senior

Nolan stepped up on both sides for Richmond Senior. On the mound, the senior and Belmond Abbey commit went 9-1 with a 0.98 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 57.1 innings. At the plate, he batted .431 with 23 RBIs, five home runs, and 26 runs.

Cohen Christian, Patton

Christian was named Western Piedmont 3A/4A Conference Pitcher of the Year with Patton. The senior and Mars Hill College commit went a perfect 10-0 on the mound with a 1.43 ERA and 108 strikeouts and only 14 walks. He also hit .398 with 33 hits, 25 RBIs, and two home runs.

Cameron Tarkenton, Cardinal Gibbons

Tarkenton earned the honor of NCBCA Baseball Player of the Year for Cardinal Gibbons. On the bump, the senior and North Carolina commit went 11-0 with a 1.11 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 56.2 innings pitched. At the plate, he batted .386 with 34 hits, 25 RBIs, three home runs, 12 doubles, and 33 runs.

Caleb Renn, Holly Springs

Renn helped Holly Springs reach the NCHSAA 7A state championship series. The junior went a perfect 10-0 on the mound with a 0.95 ERA, 107 strikeouts, and 16 walks in 73.1 innings.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.