Vote: Who should be the North Carolina high school football Player of the Week? (10/21/2024)
Week 8 of the 2024 North Carolina high school season is complete. As usual, there were standout performances.
Congratulations to last week's winner: J.D. Williams of Metrolina Christian.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jariel Cobb, Reidsville
Cobb ran 27 times for 227 yards and 4 touchdowns in the undefeated Rams’ 41-26 victory over Walkertown. The 6-foot senior also caught 5 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Kandler Happe, Hough
The senior kicker/punter had a dominating, field-flipping game in the Mavericks’ 33-0 rout of Mallard Creek. Happe punted five times, averaging 48.4 yards and had 6 touchbacks on 7 kickoffs. On the lone kick that was returned, Happe made the tackle. He also kicked a 22-yard field goal and was 4-of-4 on extra points.
Cody Hansen, Pinecrest
The Patriots’ senior quarterback was 12-of-15 for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns with 2 interceptions in a 43-36 win over Scotland County. Hansen also had 67 yards rushing on 4 carries.
Tareavion Mageo, White Oak
Mageo had another huge game, rushing for 252 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 13 carries as the Vikings downed Dixon 44-14. One of his touchdowns was for 78 yards.
Demon June, Jacksonville
The North Carolina commit had a spectacular game, running for 407 yards and 6 touchdowns on 23 carries as the Cardinals outscored D.H. Conley 62-43.
Jakelsin Mack, Red Springs
Mack ran 17 times for 183 yards and 4 touchdowns – including an 86-yard jaunt - as the Red Devils overcame Clinton 36-34.
Rashad Dockery, South View
The senior running back tied a state record with eight touchdowns in a 57-0 thumping of Gray’s Creek. Dockery scored on runs of 4, 61. 18, 2, 1, 10, 24 and 40 yards. He finished the game with a school-best 320 yards.
Dashon Campbell, East Bladen
Campbell ran for five touchdowns – all in the first half – as the Eagles trounced West Columbus 43-0. The 6-foot, 210-pound senior scored on runs of 9, 6, 44, 8 and 5 yards.
Caden Ingle, Erwin
The sophomore quarterback was 23-of-29 for 239 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Warriors’ 26-21 win over T.C. Roberson. Ingle also had a rushing touchdown.
Jeremiah Alford, North Rowan
The Cavaliers’ quarterback ran 12 times for 100 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 34-9 win over West Davidson. Alford was 9-of-15 for 113 yards through the air.