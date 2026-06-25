Vote: Who should be the North Carolina High School Softball Player of the Year for 2026?

The 2026 North Carolina high school softball season has already wrapped up. Now is the time to answer the question: Who should be the North Carolina Softball Player of the Year?

Here are High School on Si's North Carolina Softball Players of the Year for 2026? Scroll down to read about the list and cast your vote below.

Voting ends Sunday, July 12th, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Morgan Maxwell, West Forsyth

Maxwell earned the honor of Gatorade North Carolina Softball Player of the Year. The junior and Georgia commit batted .505 with 47 hits, 48 RBIs, 13 home runs, 10 doubles, and 37 runs. She also went 17-6 in the circle with a 0.48 ERA and 237 strikeouts in 147.1 innings pitched.

Mcartney Harrington, South Caldwell

Harrington led South Caldwell to the NCHSAA 6A state championship and launched a grand slam in the series. The senior and Clemson commit batted .546 with 15 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 19 doubles.

Kileigh Cameron, Union Pines

Cameron helped Union Pines reach the 6A state championship series. The senior and Carson-Newman commit led the state with 19 home runs while batting .645 with 60 hits, 61 RBIs, 14 doubles, and 45 runs.

Audrey Hiatt, East Surry

Hiatt was quite impressive for East Surry in 2026. The senior and Radford commit hit .515 with 52 RBIs, 34 hits, 17 home runs, and 37 runs.

Angel Purcell, St. Pauls

Purcell stepped up to the plate for St. Pauls this past spring. The senior and Gulf Coast State commit batted .653 with 47 hits, 60 RBIs, 17 home runs, 43 runs, and 10 stolen bases.

Avery Houseton, Covenant Day

Houseton led the state with 70 RBIs for Covenant Day. Additionally, the senior and Charlotte commit hit .654 with 53 hits, 14 home runs, 14 doubles, and 46 runs.

Aniya Harris, Southwest Guilford

Harris was a true offensive highlight for Southwest Guilford in 2026. The senior batted .733 with 44 hits, 46 RBIs, 15 home runs, 53 runs, and 39 stolen bases.

Kendall Howard, D.H. Conley

Howard stepped up for D.H. Conley this past season. The junior and UNC Wilmington commit went 20-1 with a 1.18 ERA and a state-leading 331 strikeouts in 172.1 innings pitched.

Mallory Reed, Eastern Wayne

Reed had an impressive two-way showing for Eastern Wayne. In the circle, the senior and North Carolina commit posted a 0.65 ERA and struck out 289 batters in 97.1 innings. At the plate, she batted .585 with 19 RBIs and three home runs, while stealing 21 bases.

Jordynn Parnell, South View

Parnell was named Eastern Sandhills Player of the Year for South View. The senior and Duke commit went 18-3 in the circle with a 0.61 ERA and 288 strikeouts in 114.2 innings pitched. Additionally, she hit .549 with 37 RBIs, nine home runs, and 42 runs.

Paisley Dixon, High Point Christian Academy

Dixon led High Point Christian Academy to the NCISAA D2 state championship. The junior and Jacksonville commit went 23-3 with a 1.55 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 122 innings pitched.

Ella Nelms, Robbinsville

Nelms led Robbinsville to the NCHSAA 1A state title. The freshman went a perfect 29-0 in the circle with a 0.29 ERA, 228 strikeouts, six no-hitters, and three perfect games. She also batted .509 with 29 hits, 19 RBIs, and three home runs..

Anna Champey, New Bern

Champey stepped up for New Bern this past spring. The senior and Maine commit went 18-2 with a 0.94 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 127 innings pitched. She also posted six no-hitters.

Hannah Rollins, West Davidson

Rollins was named Central Carolina Conference Player of the Year for West Davidson. The senior and Guilford College commit went 16-6 in the circle with a 1.48 ERA and 261 strikeouts in 151.1 innings pitched. Additionally, she hit .448 with 39 hits, 35 RBIs, five home runs, 13 doubles, and 15 runs.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.