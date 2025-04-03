North Dakota high school football: Century announces 2025 schedule
Spring football is here, and teams have started to share their fall information, including the upcoming football schedule for 2025.
One of the latest teams to share its schedule is Century High School from Bismarck, North Dakota.
The Century Patriots are one of the top AAA programs in the state, as they have won the AAA state championship four times. The Patriots have asserted their dominance in the West Region as they are 12-time conference champions.
The Patriots will be led this season by Ron Wingenbach, who has been the long-term head coach for the program. He has spent more than 30 seasons with the team.
The Patriots last year hit an uncharacteristic drought and produced a 5-5 record with losses to teams such as Mandan and Minot.
While the North Dakota team looks to get back to its outstanding and dominant ways, it will have a tall hill to climb as it will play many tough teams next season. The schedule includes Mandan and Sheyenne, who are familiar foes, while adding a new twist to the schedule with teams the Patriots did not play last season.
The Patriots will have plenty of standouts next season, including returning tight end Joey Kraljic, who finished the 2024 season as an all-conference representative. The team will still be losing some key pieces, none bigger than Ole Taylor, who will be at SMSU for his freshman year with the Mustangs.
