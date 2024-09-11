High School

15 games to watch in week 4 of Ohio high school football

Here are the 15 games to keep an eye on in the fourth week of the Ohio high school football season

Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports

St. Edward football head coach Tom Lombardo leads the Eagles onto the field before a game against Elder on September 10, 2022.
St. Edward football head coach Tom Lombardo leads the Eagles onto the field before a game against Elder on September 10, 2022. / Jeff Harwell, SBLIve Sports

Three weeks down, seven to go in the Ohio high school football season and before you know it, we will be talking about games with playoff implications.

As is the case each week, there are more than 350 games across the Buckeye state this weekend and we have picked the 15 for you to keep an eye on throughout the weekend.

This week's slate features one game between teams ranked in the High School Sports on SI Ohio Power 25, but it is a big one between Division I foes, as No. 11 Elder makes the trip north from Cincinnati to take on No. 2 St. Edward on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. St. Edward is also ranked No. 21 in the High School on SI national rankings.

St. Edward, the three-time defending Division I state champion, is 2-1 and looks to rebound from a loss to Boyle County (Kentucky), while Elder is 3-0.

High School Sports on SI Ohio will be in Lakewood at the game with live updates on Saturday afternoon.

There are also several games this week between teams who have remained unbeaten through three weeks.

15 games to watch in Ohio high school football this week (All games are Friday, September 13 at 7:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted). Rankings denote SBLive Ohio Power 25 rankings.

No. 7 Princeton at Lakota East

Fairfield at No. 10 Lakota West

No. 12 Anderson at Lebanon

No. 21 Winton Woods at Turpin

Versailles at New Bremen

Indian Valley at Dover

Toronto at Newcomerstown

Fairland at Rock Hill

Manchester at Northwest

Amherst Steele at Midview

Columbus Grove at Spencerville

Lakeview at South Range

Aurora at Revere

Olmsted Falls at North Ridgeville

No. 11 Elder at No. 2 St. Edward, Saturday, 2:00 p.m.

Stay tuned to SBLive Ohio all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Ohio high school football scoreboards throughout the season.

-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh

Ryan Isley is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Ohio and Pennsylvania. 

