15 games to watch in week 4 of Ohio high school football

Three weeks down, seven to go in the Ohio high school football season and before you know it, we will be talking about games with playoff implications.
As is the case each week, there are more than 350 games across the Buckeye state this weekend and we have picked the 15 for you to keep an eye on throughout the weekend.
This week's slate features one game between teams ranked in the High School Sports on SI Ohio Power 25, but it is a big one between Division I foes, as No. 11 Elder makes the trip north from Cincinnati to take on No. 2 St. Edward on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. St. Edward is also ranked No. 21 in the High School on SI national rankings.
St. Edward, the three-time defending Division I state champion, is 2-1 and looks to rebound from a loss to Boyle County (Kentucky), while Elder is 3-0.
High School Sports on SI Ohio will be in Lakewood at the game with live updates on Saturday afternoon.
There are also several games this week between teams who have remained unbeaten through three weeks.
15 games to watch in Ohio high school football this week (All games are Friday, September 13 at 7:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted). Rankings denote SBLive Ohio Power 25 rankings.
No. 7 Princeton at Lakota East
Fairfield at No. 10 Lakota West
No. 21 Winton Woods at Turpin
Columbus Grove at Spencerville
Olmsted Falls at North Ridgeville
No. 11 Elder at No. 2 St. Edward, Saturday, 2:00 p.m.
