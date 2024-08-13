Ohio high school football: Top senior offensive lineman recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Ohio high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We have introduced you to the senior quarterbacks, senior running backs, senior linebackers, senior edge rushers, senior wide receivers, senior defensive backs and senior tight ends so far. Now we take a look at the top offensive lineman recruits in Ohio for the class of 2025.
Four of the top five offensive lineman in Ohio's senior class this season are committed to play their college football in the Big Ten, with Whitmer's Carter Lowe and Westerville North's Jake Cook heading to Columbus to play for Ohio State, Massillon's Nolan Davenport headed to Wisconsin and Centerville's Kuol Kuol going to Purdue. The other lineman, Trotwood-Madison's Jermiel Atkins, is headed to the SEC to play at Kentucky.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 5 senior offensive lineman recruits in Ohio:
1. Carter Lowe, Whitmer; 6-foot-5, 290 pounds (No. 3 overall in Ohio 2025 Class)
Committed to Ohio State
The 4-star offensive tackle is headed to Ohio State and had more than 20 offers from schools such as Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Auburn and Tennessee.
2. Nolan Davenport, Massillon; 6-foot-6, 260 pounds (No. 12 overall)
Committed to Wisconsin
The 3-star Wisconsin commit also held offers from West Virginia, Missouri, Michigan State, Kentucky and Northwestern, among others.
3. Jermiel Atkins, Trotwood-Madison; 6-foot-8, 290 pounds (No. 19 overall)
Committed to Kentucky
A 3-star offensive tackle, he committed to Kentucky and held offers from Arizona State, Minnesota, West Virginia and Viriginia Tech as well as others.
4. Jake Cook, Westerville North; 6-foot5, 295 pounds (No. 31 overall)
Committed to Ohio State
The 3-star inside lineman is staying home to play for the Buckeyes and held more than 20 offers, including West Virginia, Duke, Kentucky and Marshall.
5. Kuol Kuol, Centerville; 6-foot-6, 260 pounds (No. 44 overall)
Committed to Purdue
Will be playing for the Boilermakers and received offers from schools such as Iowa State, Michigan State and Boston College among others.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh