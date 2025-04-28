High School

Ohio high school softball 2025: High School On SI fan-voted All-Star team

Fans chose their favorite players for the High School On SI Ohio All-Star team

Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports

Austintown-Fitch softball catcher Kylie Folkwein puts on her medal after winning the 2025 regional final. Folkwein was one of five catchers voted to the 2025 High School On SI Ohio fan-voted all-star team.
Austintown-Fitch softball catcher Kylie Folkwein puts on her medal after winning the 2025 regional final. Folkwein was one of five catchers voted to the 2025 High School On SI Ohio fan-voted all-star team. / Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports

Earlier in the softball season, we highlighted some of the best catchers, infielders, outfielders and pitchers in the state and asked the fans to choose their favorites.

As we near the end of the high school softball regular season in Ohio, we can now release the winners of those votes.

The fans have spoken and the polls are closed, so now it's time to meet High School On SI Ohio's 2025 all-star softball team.

2025 HIGH SCHOOL ON SI OHIO SOFTBALL FAN-VOTED ALL-STAR TEAM

P: Brooklyn Osterloh, Minster (top vote-getter)

P: Macy Kise, Fairbanks

P: Riley Rowe, Otsego

P: Brennen Reichman, Tuscarawas Valley

P: Kara Lint, Dover

Final Pitcher voting

C: Kendall Brown, Lancaster (top vote-getter)

C: Ella Gilkerson, Strasburg

C: Cheyenne Reese, Gibsonburg

C: Kylie Folkwein, Austintown-Fitch

C: Madison Rowland, New London

Final Catcher voting

INF: Addi Inskeep, Minster (top vote-getter)

INF: Emma Greer, Tri-Village

INF: D’Neya Dennis, Licking Valley

INF: Clara Granchi, Painesville Riverside

INF: Gianna Roth, Brecksville-Broadview Heights

Final Infield voting

OF: Olivia Woodson, Colerain (top vote-getter)

OF: Sidney Brickner, Hopewell-Loudon

OF: Ava Hensley, Fairfield

OF: Leila Staszak, Tallmadge

OF: Chloe Dollar, Walnut Hills

Final Outfield Voting

Ryan Isley is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Ohio and Pennsylvania. 

