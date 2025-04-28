Ohio high school softball 2025: High School On SI fan-voted All-Star team
Earlier in the softball season, we highlighted some of the best catchers, infielders, outfielders and pitchers in the state and asked the fans to choose their favorites.
As we near the end of the high school softball regular season in Ohio, we can now release the winners of those votes.
The fans have spoken and the polls are closed, so now it's time to meet High School On SI Ohio's 2025 all-star softball team.
2025 HIGH SCHOOL ON SI OHIO SOFTBALL FAN-VOTED ALL-STAR TEAM
P: Brooklyn Osterloh, Minster (top vote-getter)
P: Macy Kise, Fairbanks
P: Riley Rowe, Otsego
P: Brennen Reichman, Tuscarawas Valley
P: Kara Lint, Dover
C: Kendall Brown, Lancaster (top vote-getter)
C: Ella Gilkerson, Strasburg
C: Cheyenne Reese, Gibsonburg
C: Kylie Folkwein, Austintown-Fitch
C: Madison Rowland, New London
INF: Addi Inskeep, Minster (top vote-getter)
INF: Emma Greer, Tri-Village
INF: D’Neya Dennis, Licking Valley
INF: Clara Granchi, Painesville Riverside
INF: Gianna Roth, Brecksville-Broadview Heights
OF: Olivia Woodson, Colerain (top vote-getter)
OF: Sidney Brickner, Hopewell-Loudon
OF: Ava Hensley, Fairfield
OF: Leila Staszak, Tallmadge
OF: Chloe Dollar, Walnut Hills
