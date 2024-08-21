Top tight ends in Ohio high school football in 2024
High school football season is upon us once again.
Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Ohio high school football.
We started with the quarterbacks, defensive linemen, running backs, edge rushers, wide receivers and linebackers. Now we take a look at the tight ends.
There are plenty of standout football players in Ohio, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLiveOH to discuss the other tight ends worthy of fans’ attention in 2024. You can also submit player nominations to ryan@scorebooklive.com.
(Note: These lists were compiled prior to the first week of the 2024 season)
Brayden Boeing, Elder, senior
Listed at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Boeing is a three-star recruit who has received five scholarship offers and is committed to Miami University. He had one touchdown reception last season as the Panthers went 7-5.
Ace Brown, Archbishop Hoban, junior
A three-star prospect who also plays at wide receiver and linebacker, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Brown has offers from Bowling Green, Kentucky, Miami and Toledo.
Tayte Crable, Archbishop Hoban, senior
Crable, a 6-foot-4, 200-pounder, has committed to play for Toledo after helping the Knights earn back-to-back Division II state runner-up finishes. He’s considered a three-star recruit and has 11 scholarship offers.
Zy’Aire Fletcher, Springfield, senior
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Fletcher is a three-star prospect who has seven scholarship offers and is committed to Kent State after helping the Wildcats finish as Division I state runners-up each of the last two seasons.
Brayden Fogle, Lexington, junior
One of the top prospects in the 2026 class, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound football and basketball standout has a list of 11 offers that includes Georgia, Michigan, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
Preston Fryzel, Toledo Central Catholic, junior
A three-star recruit, Fryzel is a 6-foot-4, 210-pounder who has a list of 12 offers that includes Cincinnati, Kentucky, Minnesota and Pittsburgh. Fryzel contributed 13 receptions for 300 yards and two touchdowns while helping the Fighting Irish win the Division III state title last fall.
Luka Gilbert, Lakota West, senior
A 6-foot-7, 233-pounder, Gilbert is a four-star recruit who has committed to the University of Miami. Gilbert had 15 receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns while making honorable mention all-state in Division I last fall as the Firebirds went 11-3.
Sam Hamilton, Archbishop Moeller, junior
A three-star prospect, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Hamilton has a list of six offers that includes Kentucky and four Mid-American Conference programs.
Grant Houser, Wapakoneta, senior
Houser, who stands 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, is a three-star recruit who has committed to Louisville.
Tyler Kielmeyer, Westerville South, senior
Kielmeyer is a three-star prospect with 20 scholarship offers who stands 6-foot-7, 235 pounds and is committed to Louisville. Last season, he recorded 18 receptions for 383 yards and two touchdowns
Brian Kortovich, Villa Angela-St. Joseph, senior
A 6-foot-4, 225 pounder, Kortovich is a three-star recruit who has 14 offers and is committed to Purdue. Kortovich lined up mostly at wide receiver last season when he finished with 23 receptions for 427 yards and five touchdowns as the Vikings went 9-4.
Brody Lennon, Gilmour Academy, senior
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Lennon is a three-star prospect who has 20 offers and is committed to Ohio State. Last season, Lennon totaled 32 receptions for 750 yards and 11 touchdowns and was second-team all-state as a defensive lineman as the Lancers finished 9-3.
Cooper McCutchan, Archbishop Moeller, junior
McCutchan, a three-star prospect who stands 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, holds 19 scholarship offers including from Duke, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M and Virginia.
P.J. MacFarlane, Lakota East, junior
MacFarlane, who stands 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, has scholarship offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State and Toledo. A year ago, MacFarlane had 12 receptions for 126 yards.
Landen Miree, Princeton, junior
Miree contributed 24 receptions for 371 yards and four touchdowns last season as the Vikings finished 12-1. A three-star recruit, the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder has a list of 20 scholarship offers that includes Florida, Oregon, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
Cross Nimmo, Mentor Lake Catholic, senior
Nimmo finished with 30 receptions for 801 yard and 15 touchdowns and added four sacks while playing defense for the Cougars as they went 10-3 last fall. A three-star prospect with 13 scholarship offers, Nimmo is committed to Minnesota.
Caden Piening, Anderson, senior
A 6-foot-4, 230-pounder, Piening is a three-star recruit with 23 offers and is committed to Central Florida. A year ago, Piening totaled 35 receptions for 600 yards and five touchdowns.
Kamaurri Smith, Huber Heights Wayne, senior
Smith, who splits time between wide receiver and tight end, is a three-star prospect with nine scholarship offers who has committed to Cincinnati. A 6-foot-5, 200-pounder, Smith had 17 receptions for 190 yards and two touchdowns a year ago.
Michael Stevenson, Bloom-Carroll, senior
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Stevenson has a list of eight scholarship offers that includes Army and four Mid-American Conference programs. During last year’s regular season, Stevenson had 13 receptions for 149 yards and four touchdowns.
D’Angelo White, Villa-Angela St. Joseph, sophomore
White is one of the top prospects in the 2027 class. A 6-foot-5, 235-pounder, White has 11 scholarship offers, including from Michigan and Ohio State.
