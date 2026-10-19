Oklahoma High School Softball State Championships Live Streams: How to Watch All Four Finals Today

Four Oklahoma high school softball state championships will be decided Monday, Oct. 19, as the 2026 OSSAA fast-pitch softball season reaches its conclusion at FireLake Ballfields in Shawnee.

The championship games were originally scheduled for Saturday, but heavy rain forced the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association to postpone the Class 3A through Class 6A state tournaments by one day.

Now eight teams remain, each just one victory away from finishing the season as a state champion.

The championship lineup features Choctaw against Mustang in Class 6A, Pryor against Tahlequah in Class 5A, Lone Grove against Blanchard in Class 4A and Washington against Sequoyah of Tahlequah in Class 3A.

All four games are scheduled to stream live on the NFHS Network, giving fans across Oklahoma and throughout the country an opportunity to watch the championships.

How to Watch Oklahoma High School Softball State Championships

What: 2026 OSSAA Fast-Pitch Softball State Championships

When: Monday, Oct. 19, 2026

Where: FireLake Ballfields, Shawnee, Oklahoma

Classifications: Class 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A

Live stream: NFHS Network

Oklahoma Softball Championship Schedule

Classification Matchup Central Time Class 6A Choctaw vs. Mustang Noon Class 5A Pryor vs. Tahlequah 12:30 p.m. Class 4A Lone Grove vs. Blanchard 1 p.m. Class 3A Washington vs. Sequoyah (Tahlequah) 1:30 p.m.

Class 6A State Championship: Choctaw vs. Mustang

Time: Noon CT (1 p.m. ET)

Location: FireLake Ballfields, Field 1

WATCH LIVE: Choctaw vs. Mustang — Class 6A State Championship on the NFHS Network

Choctaw and Mustang meet for the championship in Oklahoma's largest-school classification after surviving a competitive postseason field.

Choctaw opened the state tournament with a 3-0 shutout of Moore before advancing past top-seeded Broken Arrow in the semifinals.

Mustang began its tournament with an explosive offensive performance, defeating Southmoore 15-7 in the quarterfinals before moving past Piedmont in the semifinals.

The championship brings together two programs that have demonstrated they can win against quality competition.

Choctaw will try to carry its postseason momentum into the final, while Mustang hopes to produce another strong offensive performance with a state title on the line.

Class 5A State Championship: Pryor vs. Tahlequah

Time: 12:30 p.m. CT (1:30 p.m. ET)

Location: FireLake Ballfields, Shawnee

WATCH LIVE: Pryor vs. Tahlequah — Class 5A State Championship on the NFHS Network

Pryor and Tahlequah will meet for the Class 5A state championship after navigating the opening two rounds of the tournament.

Tahlequah reached the semifinals with a victory over Coweta before defeating Carl Albert to earn its championship berth.

Pryor advanced past Bishop Kelley in the quarterfinals and continued its postseason run to reach Monday's final.

Both teams have already survived the pressure of elimination games, but the stakes increase considerably with a state championship on the line.

For the players and coaches, Monday represents the opportunity to finish the season with the ultimate prize in Oklahoma high school softball.

Class 4A State Championship: Lone Grove vs. Blanchard

Time: 1 p.m. CT (2 p.m. ET)

Location: FireLake Ballfields, Field 3

WATCH LIVE: Lone Grove vs. Blanchard — Class 4A State Championship on the NFHS Network

The Class 4A championship features two teams that have dominated their way through the state tournament.

Top-seeded Lone Grove opened with a 16-0 victory over McLoud before defeating Broken Bow 13-3 in the semifinals.

Blanchard has been equally impressive.

The second-seeded Lions overwhelmed Fort Gibson 17-0 in the quarterfinals and followed with a 7-1 semifinal victory over Plainview.

Lone Grove and Blanchard have combined to outscore their state tournament opponents 53-4.

Now the two highest-seeded teams in the classification will meet to determine the champion.

The matchup promises to be one of the day's most compelling contests, with both teams entering the final after convincing postseason performances.

Class 3A State Championship: Washington vs. Sequoyah

Time: 1:30 p.m. CT (2:30 p.m. ET)

Location: FireLake Ballfields, Field 4

WATCH LIVE: Washington vs. Sequoyah — Class 3A State Championship on the NFHS Network

Top-seeded Washington will face second-seeded Sequoyah of Tahlequah in the Class 3A championship.

Washington advanced through the quarterfinals with an 11-2 victory over Alva/Freedom before defeating Kingston 7-2 in Saturday's semifinals.

Sequoyah survived two much closer games to reach the final.

The Indians edged Adair 5-4 in the quarterfinals and followed with a 4-3 victory over Bethel in the semifinals.

That sets up a championship between the classification's top two seeds.

Washington has been impressive offensively throughout the tournament, while Sequoyah has demonstrated the ability to prevail in pressure situations.

One more victory will determine which program finishes the 2026 season as Oklahoma's Class 3A champion.

Watch the Oklahoma Softball Championships Live on NFHS Network