Oklahoma's high school swimming season is bringing back an impressive collection of state champions, record-setting relay performers and rising stars looking to make their mark in 2026-27.

Among the athletes to watch are Bishop Kelley's Grace Noviski, who captured four state championships last season, and Altus senior Tayden Smith, who helped lead the Bulldogs to a state title in the 400 freestyle relay while earning two individual top-four finishes.

Deer Creek's Harper Husbands and Beckham Shields also return with impressive state championship résumés, while Bixby freshman Cami Miller arrives with extensive club swimming experience and aspirations of challenging school records.

From established championship contenders to promising freshmen, these Oklahoma swimmers are poised to make an impact as the competition heats up.

Here are 30 athletes to watch across the state heading into the 2026-27 season.

Oklahoma High School Swimmings to Watch

Abigail Jones (Altus)

After a strong freshman season, Abigail Jones returns with state championship experience and a fearless approach to competition that she has developed since she began swimming at age 5.

She finished second at the West Regional in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly before placing fourth and fifth, respectively, at state.

Jones also swam the butterfly leg on Altus' regional championship-winning 200 medley relay, which finished fourth at state, and anchored the seventh-place 400 freestyle relay at the state meet.

Her work ethic and versatility give Altus plenty of options heading into the season.

Tayden Smith (Altus)

A powerful swimmer with a competitive edge, Tayden Smith enters his senior season looking to build on an impressive postseason.

At the West Regional, he won the 100 backstroke and helped Altus capture titles in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. He also finished second in the 50 freestyle.

Tayden Smith - Altus High School Swimming | Vype Oklahoma

At state, Smith led off the championship-winning 400 freestyle relay, helped the 200 medley relay finish second and placed second in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 50 freestyle.

His continued maturity, strong work ethic and ability to compete in multiple events make him a valuable part of the Bulldogs' lineup.

Lilli Baker (Altus)

Returning to the pool after shoulder surgery last year, Lilli Baker hopes to make an impact during her senior season.

She brings strengths in the backstroke and breaststroke, along with the ability to contribute as a freestyle sprinter.

Lilli Baker - Altus High School Swimming | Vype Oklahoma

Eager to compete again, Baker gives the Lady Bulldogs another experienced option in the lineup.

Aidan Hull (Altus)

Balancing Advanced Placement classes, band and swimming, Aidan Hull enters his junior season with a pair of top-eight state finishes already to his credit.

He placed fifth at the West Regional in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle before finishing seventh in both events at state.

Aidan Hull - Altus High School Swimming | Vype Oklahoma

Comfortable swimming all four strokes, Hull brings versatility to the Bulldogs' lineup and looks to continue lowering his times.

Avery Crane (Altus)

With a year of state championship experience behind her, Avery Crane looks to build on a promising freshman season.

She finished ninth in the 200 freestyle at the West Regional and helped both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays place second.

Avery Crane - Altus High School Swimming | Vype Oklahoma

At state, Crane finished 18th in the 200 freestyle and 22nd in the 100 freestyle.

Outside the pool, she takes an all-AP course load and participates in the Altus High School choir program.

Her work ethic and upbeat attitude have the Lady Bulldogs looking forward to her continued development.

Ronan McCue (Altus)

A disciplined approach to stroke technique and turns has Ronan McCue positioned to continue improving during his sophomore season.

He finished ninth in the 100 butterfly at the West Regional with a time of 1:02.46 and qualified for state in the event.

Ronan McCue - Altus High School | Vype Oklahoma

McCue also recorded a time of 2:33.34 in the 200 individual medley.

He applies himself in the classroom as well, taking AP courses and maintaining a strong GPA.

Parker Shoesmith (Bartlesville)

Parker Shoesmith enters the season as a favorite to win both the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle.

His ability to contend for championships in both events makes him a swimmer to watch for Bartlesville.

Grayson Ellis (Bartlesville)

Grayson Ellis has the potential to earn top-three finishes in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle this season.

He is expected to contend for a podium spot in both events for Bartlesville.

Grace Noviski (Bishop Kelley)

Coming off a perfect four-for-four performance at state, Grace Noviski enters her junior season with an impressive championship résumé.

As a sophomore, she captured individual state championships in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

Noviski also helped Bishop Kelley win state titles in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.

With four state championships already to her credit from last season alone, she enters the new campaign as one of Oklahoma's most accomplished returning swimmers.

Luke Saylor (Bixby)

A competitive swimmer since middle school, Luke Saylor enters his senior season after earning podium finishes in both the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly over the past two years.

Known for rising to the occasion in big races, Saylor brings talent and competitiveness to Bixby's lineup.

His performances have drawn college interest and created opportunities to potentially continue swimming at the next level.

An important contributor to the program's growth, he looks to close his high school career with a strong final season.

Thimijaya Bamunarachchi (Bixby)

Since beginning his competitive swimming career with Bixby's middle school team in seventh grade, Thimijaya Bamunarachchi has steadily developed through the school and USA Swimming club programs.

Now a junior, he pairs a strong freestyle foundation with growing versatility and a consistently high level of effort in practice.

Bamunarachchi has an opportunity to qualify individually for state this season while also playing an important role on Bixby's relay teams.

His continued improvement and determination could eventually create opportunities to compete beyond high school.

Cami Miller (Bixby)

An accomplished club swimmer and conference record-setter in the middle school 50 and 100 freestyle, Cami Miller begins her freshman season with plenty of promise.

Her freestyle range stretches from the 50 through the 800, and her club accomplishments include numerous victories, podium finishes and qualification for the Zones Championship in Indiana this past summer.

Already close to sectional qualifying times, Miller is expected to challenge Bixby's school records during her high school career.

A straight-A student, she brings dedication, discipline and a drive to improve to both the classroom and the pool.

Harper Husbands (Deer Creek)

A top scorer in each of her first two high school seasons, Harper Husbands enters her junior year after reaching the championship finals in every individual event she has contested at state.

Last season, she finished second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 200 individual medley while helping Deer Creek place second in the 200 medley relay and third in the 200 freestyle relay.

Although best known for her breaststroke, Husbands competed in every event at some point last season, demonstrating her versatility.

She continued training and competing during the offseason, qualifying for the USA Swimming Futures Championships in breaststroke.

Aven Burkhead (Deer Creek)

Steady improvement over her first two seasons has positioned Aven Burkhead to be one of Deer Creek's top scorers as a junior.

A breaststroker and freestyle sprinter, she helped the 200 medley relay finish second and the 200 freestyle relay take third at state last season.

Individually, Burkhead placed 11th in the 100 breaststroke and 18th in the 50 freestyle.

She returns stronger and brings a driven, competitive mindset to training.

Alaina Eads (Deer Creek)

Versatile across all four strokes, Alaina Eads has an opportunity to make an immediate impact as a freshman.

Backstroke is a particular strength, but her ability in butterfly and sprint freestyle gives Deer Creek additional options in the lineup.

Beckham Shields (Deer Creek)

A leading swimmer and strong leader for Deer Creek, Beckham Shields enters the season after an accomplished offseason of national-level competition.

He competed at USA Swimming Sectionals in Columbia, Missouri, and the Futures Championships in Austin, Texas.

Shields also earned qualifications for backstroke at December's USA Swimming Nationals and for Pro Series competition.

At the 2026 state championships, he placed second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 200 individual medley.

He also helped Deer Creek's 200 medley relay finish third and its 200 freestyle relay take sixth.

His continued commitment to training has him positioned for a memorable season.

Landon Gilmore (Deer Creek)

Known for his versatility, strength and relentless work ethic, Landon Gilmore has focused on adding speed to his established endurance.

That development could help him climb the individual standings while strengthening Deer Creek's relays.

He enters the season looking to turn his progress in training into results on race day.

Sam Ross (Deer Creek)

After briefly swimming in a neighborhood summer league as a child, Sam Ross returned to the sport last spring while also participating in wrestling.

By midsummer, his enjoyment of racing led him to focus exclusively on swimming.

His hard work is producing promising sprint freestyle speed, putting him in position to become an important scorer for Deer Creek.

Carter Carey (Edmond Memorial)

One of Edmond Memorial's fastest swimmers, Carter Carey brings experience and leadership to his role as a senior captain.

Carter Carey - Edmond Memorial High School Swimming | Vype Oklahoma

He has qualified for state every year he has competed for the program and helped last season's 200 freestyle relay win a state championship and set a school record.

Carey's range extends from the 200 freestyle to the 100 butterfly, and he remains one of the team's top sprinters.

He and his teammates will look to build on that success and challenge more school records this season.

Caleb McDougal (Edmond Memorial)

Coming off a state championship and school-record performance with the 200 freestyle relay, Caleb McDougal returns for his sophomore season as a valuable contributor.

He qualified for state in both his individual events and relays last year, demonstrating the versatility to swim all four strokes well.

With a preference for breaststroke and backstroke, McDougal is expected to play an important role in both individual races and relays.

George Jennings (Edmond Memorial)

A freshman with experience in Edmond Memorial's middle school junior varsity program and King Marlin Swim Club, George Jennings arrives with an impressive foundation.

He set numerous middle school records and has the potential to compete at a high level this season.

His ability should make him an important contributor in both individual events and relays.

Rainy Reinert (Oologah)

With second- and third-place state finishes in the 400 freestyle among her accomplishments, Rainy Reinert brings a strong competitive résumé to Oologah's lineup.

She has also earned numerous other medals during her swimming career.

Cade Schick (Oologah)

After qualifying for state in the 50 freestyle each of the past two years, Cade Schick enters the season looking to take another step forward.

He is expected to contend for a medal in the event this year.

Olivia Thomason (Oologah)

Years of participation in Oologah's youth swimming program have given Olivia Thomason a strong foundation in the sport.

She has enjoyed success along the way and looks to build on that experience.

Bella Sang (Owasso)

An accomplished swimmer and team captain, Bella Sang has provided steady leadership through multiple coaching changes.

She has embraced that responsibility, patiently helping younger swimmers develop.

Her contributions in the pool and commitment to her teammates make her a valuable all-around presence for Owasso.

Aidan Baker (Owasso)

Following a summer appearance at sectionals, Aidan Baker enters his sophomore season with valuable competitive experience.

A promising backstroke swimmer, he looks to continue developing for Owasso.

Bryce King (Owasso)

Already competing at the sectional level in individual medley and freestyle events, Bryce King brings an impressive résumé into his freshman season.

He holds Oklahoma Local Swimming Committee records for 12-year-olds in the 400 and 100 individual medleys.

Olivia Lao-Alvarado (Stillwater)

A state qualifier in multiple events throughout her first three high school seasons, Olivia Lao-Alvarado brings considerable experience to Stillwater's lineup.

She has competed in the 50 and 100 freestyle and anchored both the medley and 400 freestyle relays.

Outside the pool, she balances challenging coursework and high academic goals with orchestra and club swimming.

Dean Shelton (Stillwater)

After an injury outside the pool prevented him from competing at state as a sophomore, Dean Shelton has worked hard to improve his times.

He qualified in the 100 butterfly and was also scheduled to swim on the medley and 400 freestyle relays.

His return gives him an opportunity to turn that determination into a strong season.

Archer Fullerton (Stillwater)

With years of swimming experience, Archer Fullerton competes for both Stillwater and his club team.

The sophomore has grown physically in recent months and looks to build on that development in the pool.

He particularly enjoys distance events and backstroke.

Sophia Vaught (Union)

Leadership in the classroom and the pool makes Sophia Vaught an important presence for Union.

A junior and one of the girls team's captains, she excels in freestyle and individual medley events.

Joshua Tamer (Union)

As Union's senior captain, Joshua Tamer pairs leadership with strong performances in freestyle and butterfly.

He is also an important contributor to the team's relays.

Lorelei Almeida (Union)

Returning for her sophomore season, Lorelei Almeida brings dedication to both academics and swimming.

She excels in individual medley and breaststroke events while continuing to emerge as a team leader.

Levi Dickerson (Union)

A positive influence throughout the program, Levi Dickerson serves as a team captain during his junior season.

His strengths in breaststroke and freestyle make him a valuable individual competitor and an expected contributor to Union's relays.

Isabella Pruitt (Union)

Already making a positive impression as a freshman, Isabella "Bella" Pruitt has shown leadership by teaching and encouraging Union's newest swimmers during the offseason.

A dedicated student-athlete, she excels in freestyle and butterfly events.

Her willingness to help teammates complements her promising future in the pool.

Ronan Fedoroff (Union)

Joining Union as a freshman, Ronan Fedoroff brings leadership qualities and talent in individual medley and freestyle events.

He enters his high school career as a promising swimmer to watch.