Team Oregon rosters announced for 29th Northwest Shootout all-star basketball series
A loaded roster led by McDonald’s All-American Jazzy Davidson will take the court for Team Oregon's girls team in two weeks at the 29th annual Northwest Shootout, the region's only interstate all-star basketball series.
Davidson, a University of Southern California signee who recently won her fourth Gatorade state player of the year honor, is one of seven Division I commits who’ll play for Team Oregon on April 13 at Portland Community College’s Cascade Campus in North Portland.
The girls game is scheduled for 1 p.m., with the boys tipping off at 3 p.m.
Davidson will be joined by Cavaliers teammates Sara Barhoum (Oregon) and twin sisters Dylan (Seattle University) and Reyce Mogel (Southern Oregon), along with Jordyn Smith, who was the lone senior on the Class 6A state champion Tualatin roster.
Jefferson teammates Chauncey Andersen (UC Santa Barbara) and Abrianna Lawrence, Willamette teammates Izzy Harms (Boise State) and Brynn Smith (Portland), and McMinnville’s Macie Arzner (University of Pittsburgh) round out the roster that will look to avenge a 101-80 loss to Team Washington — its sixth win in the past seven games in the series, giving Washington a 17-10 lead in the series.
Team Oregon’s boys are led by Gatorade state player of the year Jalen Atkins along with teammates Brayden Barron and Mason Bierbrauer from 6A state champion Barlow.
Barron and Wake Forest signee Isaac Carr of Central Catholic are the only Division I signees on the Team Oregon roster. Future Oregon Tech teammates James Kefgen of Westview and Owen Nathan of Roosevelt, Jacob Brown of Sandy (Salt Lake CC), Jason Grady of Westview, Alonzo Hoff of Southridge and Gylan Payne of Oregon City round out the roster.
Team Oregon’s boys ended a three-game losing streak in the series last year, improving to 16-12 all-time over Team Washington with a 105-98 victory.
