Pennsylvania High School Football Coach Dies After Medical Emergency During Game

A Pennsylvania high school football community is mourning the sudden death of Cornell High School head coach Ed Dawson, who suffered a medical emergency on the sideline during Friday night's game against Rochester High School.

Dawson, 55, became ill during the second quarter of the October 23 game in Rochester, Pennsylvania. Emergency personnel administered CPR before he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Cornell School District Superintendent Dr. Aaron Thomas confirmed Dawson's death in a message to parents and guardians late Friday night.

"I am extremely saddened and shocked to report that Coach Dawson has passed away," Thomas wrote.

The tragedy stunned players, coaches and spectators at the game, which was stopped following the medical emergency.

Cornell Coach Became Ill During Second Quarter

According to reporting by TribLive, Dawson told an assistant coach during the second quarter that he wasn't feeling well. He was encouraged to sit on the bench but eventually lay down.

Cornell athletic director Bill Sacco described the frightening scene as the situation rapidly deteriorated.

"Next thing you know, he wasn't moving," Sacco told TribLive.

Medical personnel rushed to Dawson's aid and performed CPR before he was transported to the hospital.

The school district has not announced an official cause of death.

The Rochester Area School District also expressed condolences following the tragedy, offering support to Cornell's players, coaches and school community.

Ed Dawson Helped Bring Cornell Football Back From the Brink

Dawson's legacy extends far beyond the football field, particularly at a small Pennsylvania school where he helped restore a program that once appeared in danger of disappearing.

An Aliquippa High School graduate who played on the school's 1992 championship team, Dawson eventually made his way into coaching, with stops at Seneca Valley and Avonworth before taking over as Cornell's head coach in 2011.

His early years at Cornell were anything but easy.

Declining participation forced the school to suspend varsity football in 2012, leaving the Raiders without a program and Dawson without a team to lead.

But Dawson never abandoned his commitment to Cornell's student-athletes.

The program returned in 2016, beginning a difficult rebuilding process that eventually produced one of the more remarkable turnarounds in Western Pennsylvania high school football. In 2019, Dawson guided Cornell to a 9-2 record, a share of the program's first conference championship in 36 years and an appearance in the WPIAL Class A semifinals.

Two years later, the Raiders captured their first outright conference championship in 38 seasons.

Dawson compiled a reported 49-54 record across 12 seasons as Cornell's head coach.

More Than a Football Coach to the Cornell Community

Beyond his coaching responsibilities, Dawson served as an assistant dean of students at Cornell.

His impact was reflected in the emotional message released by Superintendent Thomas.

"To say Coach Dawson was an integral part of Cornell School District would be an understatement," Thomas wrote. "It is hard to put into words what Coach Dawson means to Cornell and we are all heart broken, crushed, and in shock."

The superintendent said the district would provide resources to help students and staff cope with the devastating loss.

"We have difficult days ahead and we will lean on each other to get through them the best we can," Thomas wrote. "We love you Coach Dawson."

Tributes began circulating across social media late Friday night as members of the Western Pennsylvania football community learned of Dawson's death.

Photographer Ed Thompson, who covers high school athletics in the region, shared the news on X.

"Thoughts and prayers for the entire Cornell HS Football family," Thompson wrote. "They lost a great man tonight while he was coaching his team against Rochester."

Thompson described Dawson as a great coach and an even better man.

"The world will not be the same without him," he wrote.