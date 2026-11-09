Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Brackets, Matchups for Nov. 13
The 2026 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs continue this week, and High School On SI has brackets and second round matchups.
PIAA Class 6A Bracket
West
Round 2, Nov. 13
Pittsburgh Central Catholic vs. Hempfield Area, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Williamsport vs. Wyoming Valley West, 7 p.m.
State College vs. McDowell, 7 p.m.
Central York vs. Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Wilson vs. Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt vs. Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
East
Round 2, Nov. 13
Downingtown East vs. Coatesville, 7 p.m.
Spring-Ford vs. Plymouth Whitemarsh, 7 p.m.
Central Bucks West vs. Central Bucks East, 7 p.m.
Council Rock South vs. North Penn, 7 p.m.
Nazareth vs. Bethlehem Freedom, 7 p.m.
Whitehall vs. Parkland, 7 p.m.
Round 2, Date TBA
Roman Catholic vs. St. Joseph’s Prep
PIAA Class 5A Bracket
West
Round 2, Nov. 13
Twin Valley vs. Cocalico, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove vs. Exeter Township, 7 p.m.
Northern York vs. Ephrata, 7 p.m.
Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland vs. Trinity, 7 p.m.
North Hills vs. West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford vs. Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair vs. Armstrong, 7 p.m.
East
Round 2, Nov. 13
Garnet Valley vs. West Chester Henderson, 7 p.m.
Springfield-Delco vs. Upper Perkiomen, 7 p.m.
Great Valley vs. Unionville, 7 p.m.
Abington Heights vs. Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.
Southern Lehigh vs. Pocono Mountain East, 7 p.m.
Round 2, Nov. 14
Chester vs. Interboro, 1 p.m.
PIAA Class 4A Bracket
West
Round 2, Nov. 13
South Fayette vs. New Castle, 7 p.m.
Montour vs. McKeesport, 7 p.m.
General McLane vs. Cathedral Prep, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs. Wallenpaupack, 7 p.m.
North Pocono vs. Valley View, 7 p.m.
Shikellamy vs. Jersey Shore, 7 p.m.
East
Round 2, Nov. 13
Pottsgrove vs. Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.
West York vs. Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.
Big Spring vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Hanover vs. Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Susquehanna Township vs. Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Round 2, Nov. 14
Blue Mountain vs. Lehighton, 6 p.m.
Allentown Central Catholic vs. Bethlehem Catholic, 1 p.m.
Round 2, Date TBA
Cardinal O’Hara vs. Simon Gratz
PIAA Class 3A Bracket
West
Round 2, Nov. 13
Hickory vs. Fort LeBoeuf, 7 p.m.
Sharon vs. Grove City, 7 p.m.
Central vs. Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.
Avonworth vs. West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon vs. Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills vs. Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Hopewell vs. North Catholic, 7 p.m.
East
Round 2, Nov. 13
Northwestern Lehigh vs. Executive Education, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Jim Thorpe, 7 p.m.
Mount Carmel vs. Montoursville, 7 p.m.
Mifflinburg vs. Athens, 7 p.m.
Schuylkill Valley vs. Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.
Scranton Prep vs. Wyoming Area, 7 p.m.
Round 2, Nov. 14
Wyomissing vs. Trinity, 1 p.m.
Round 2, Date TBA
Archbishop Wood vs. John Bartram
PIAA Class 2A Bracket
West
Round 2, Nov. 13
Bishop Canevin vs. Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley vs. Western Beaver, 7 p.m.
Seton-La Salle vs. Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge vs. Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Mount Union vs. Marion Center, 7 p.m.
Richland vs. Bellwood-Antis, 7 p.m.
Round 2, Nov. 14
Farrell vs. Iroquois, noon
Greenville vs. Sharpsville, 7 p.m.
East
Round 2, Nov. 13
Schuylkill Haven vs. Northern Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Dunmore vs. Lakeland, 7 p.m.
York Catholic vs. Upper Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Bristol vs. West Catholic, 7 p.m.
Bloomsburg vs. South Williamsport, 7 p.m.
Southern Columbia vs. Troy, 7 p.m.
Berlin vs. North Star, 7 p.m.
Westinghouse vs. Karns City, 7 p.m.
PIAA Class 1A Bracket
West
Round 2, Nov. 13
Keystone vs. Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Brockway vs. Port Allegany, 7 p.m.
Washington vs. Bethlehem-Center, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry vs. Laurel, 7 p.m.
Shenango vs. Monessen, 7 p.m.
Clairton vs. California, 7 p.m.
Round 2, Nov. 14
Wilmington vs. Saegertown, 7 p.m.
Mercyhurst Prep vs. Maplewood, noon
East
Round 2, Nov. 13
Williams Valley vs. Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.
Montgomery vs. Canton, 7 p.m.
Line Mountain vs. Muncy, 7 p.m.
Northern Bedford vs. Meyersdale, 7 p.m.
Steelton-Highspire vs. Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.
Homer-Center vs. Bishop McCort, 7 p.m.
Round 2, Date TBA
Delaware County Christian vs. Belmont Charter
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917